Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CDK Global, Inc.    CDK

CDK GLOBAL, INC.

(CDK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDK Global : Introduces New Pricing Structure With its Customer Rewards Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 01:01pm EST

CDK Customer Rewards Program will provide customers with a transformative pricing model through escalating incentives, while also reducing third-party fees

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the launch of its Customer Rewards Program, a new program and pricing structure for CDK solutions that better aligns pricing to the value of CDK solutions and includes the elimination of most third-party data access fees through the CDK Partner Program for eligible customers.

The Customer Rewards Program provides dealers with more consistent pricing through escalating incentives, including upfront and monthly discounts and quarterly rebates that are tied to the ‘rewards’ level that a customer achieves. CDK is also waiving certain third-party data access fees on behalf of participants within the Customer Rewards Program. While some data access fees will be waived within the Program, CDK is not altering its data access offerings or support levels. This benefit further enhances its commitment to openness through secure integrations with CDK systems through its extensive Partner Program.

“The introduction of the Customer Rewards Program underscores our commitment to providing an industry-leading DMS platform that delivers value-added experiences for our customers, simplifies and better aligns our pricing model for the CDK applications our customers use and fosters continued innovation through our open marketplace for third-party applications,” said Bob Marvin, senior vice president, business leader, Core DMS at CDK. “We’ve successfully piloted our Customer Rewards Program with hundreds of dealers, and are excited to introduce the program to more customers.”

In addition to economic benefits, the CDK Customer Rewards Program also allows for more transparent contracting and billing. Program incentives are clearly identified in the contract and monthly invoice. As CDK continues to roll out its new invoice to customers, dealers in the Program will begin to see discounts and rewards clearly summarized on their bill.

“I’m happy to see CDK taking care of their loyal customers by introducing this great program,” commented Jorge Garcia, owner of Marianna Toyota. “Thanks to the savings we’ve received through the CDK Customer Rewards Program, we’ve purchased new solutions for our dealership and are excited to provide our customers with an enhanced experience.”

The CDK Customer Rewards Program is available to new customers and current customers under contract renewal. As a points-based program, participants achieve one of four levels based on the number of applicable CDK solutions that are included within their contract.

Dealers can learn more by visiting the CDK Global booth #2615C in the Las Vegas Convention Center at the 2020 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Expo underway in Las Vegas.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CDK GLOBAL, INC.
01:01pCDK GLOBAL : Introduces New Pricing Structure With its Customer Rewards Program
BU
12:01pCDK GLOBAL : Research Reveals Impacts of Customer Experience Roles in Automotive..
BU
11:01aCDK GLOBAL : New CDK Drive Repair Order API Available to the Industry on Fortell..
BU
02/14CDK GLOBAL : Fortellis Accelerates Innovation to Transform Automotive Retail Ind..
BU
02/14CDK GLOBAL : The Following is a Letter to CDK Global Customers from President an..
BU
02/13CDK GLOBAL : Teams up With Microsoft to Drive Dealer and Developer-Led Innovatio..
BU
02/10CDK GLOBAL : Confidence in Leadership and Strategic Decision Spurs Berkshire Hat..
BU
02/05CDK GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/04CDK GLOBAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04CDK GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 027 M
EBIT 2020 612 M
Net income 2020 301 M
Debt 2020 2 395 M
Yield 2020 1,15%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,30x
EV / Sales2021 3,97x
Capitalization 6 330 M
Chart CDK GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CDK Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDK GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 62,60  $
Last Close Price 52,10  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leslie A. Brun Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Tautges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dean w. Crutchfield Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mahesh Shah Chief Product & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDK GLOBAL, INC.-4.72%6 330
ORACLE CORPORATION4.70%177 928
SAP AG5.67%164 546
INTUIT INC.16.17%79 209
SERVICENOW, INC.26.15%67 157
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.19.85%23 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group