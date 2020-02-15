CDK Global : Introduces New Pricing Structure With its Customer Rewards Program

CDK Customer Rewards Program will provide customers with a transformative pricing model through escalating incentives, while also reducing third-party fees

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the launch of its Customer Rewards Program, a new program and pricing structure for CDK solutions that better aligns pricing to the value of CDK solutions and includes the elimination of most third-party data access fees through the CDK Partner Program for eligible customers.

The Customer Rewards Program provides dealers with more consistent pricing through escalating incentives, including upfront and monthly discounts and quarterly rebates that are tied to the ‘rewards’ level that a customer achieves. CDK is also waiving certain third-party data access fees on behalf of participants within the Customer Rewards Program. While some data access fees will be waived within the Program, CDK is not altering its data access offerings or support levels. This benefit further enhances its commitment to openness through secure integrations with CDK systems through its extensive Partner Program.

“The introduction of the Customer Rewards Program underscores our commitment to providing an industry-leading DMS platform that delivers value-added experiences for our customers, simplifies and better aligns our pricing model for the CDK applications our customers use and fosters continued innovation through our open marketplace for third-party applications,” said Bob Marvin, senior vice president, business leader, Core DMS at CDK. “We’ve successfully piloted our Customer Rewards Program with hundreds of dealers, and are excited to introduce the program to more customers.”

In addition to economic benefits, the CDK Customer Rewards Program also allows for more transparent contracting and billing. Program incentives are clearly identified in the contract and monthly invoice. As CDK continues to roll out its new invoice to customers, dealers in the Program will begin to see discounts and rewards clearly summarized on their bill.

“I’m happy to see CDK taking care of their loyal customers by introducing this great program,” commented Jorge Garcia, owner of Marianna Toyota. “Thanks to the savings we’ve received through the CDK Customer Rewards Program, we’ve purchased new solutions for our dealership and are excited to provide our customers with an enhanced experience.”

The CDK Customer Rewards Program is available to new customers and current customers under contract renewal. As a points-based program, participants achieve one of four levels based on the number of applicable CDK solutions that are included within their contract.

Dealers can learn more by visiting the CDK Global booth #2615C in the Las Vegas Convention Center at the 2020 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Expo underway in Las Vegas.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

