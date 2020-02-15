CDK Global : New CDK Drive Repair Order API Available to the Industry on Fortellis

Xtime from Cox Automotive and GoMoto among first to offer Repair Order integration

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the launch of the new CDK Drive Repair Order application programming interface (API) on the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform. The innovative Repair Order API connects across multiple third-party service vendors and leverages the capabilities of the CDK Drive dealership management system (DMS) so that dealers can safely and securely open and edit service repair orders within the DMS.

The Repair Order API was specifically built for and is only available through the Fortellis platform. Dealers can now manage repair order workflows in their application of choice, increasing service department efficiency and customer satisfaction by cutting wait times. The newly-created Repair Order API ensures data integrity across applications and gives dealerships reliable, secure access to the full lifecycle of a repair order, including creating a repair order record, adding services, and creation and approval of additional service requests.

“Creating the Repair Order API for release on the Fortellis platform, and building it to integrate across multiple service vendors is a prime example of how we are changing the way we do business,” said Mahesh Shah, executive vice president and chief Product and Technology officer, CDK Global. “We are supporting participation from across the automotive retail industry so that dealers have the most innovative product technology available to them. We’re evolving to be better partners to our customers."

Both Xtime, the industry’s leading end-to-end service experience platform, and GoMoto, a kiosk that offers a self-service automotive experience for customers, are now accessing the Repair Order API through Fortellis.

Xtime

Xtime Inspect and Engage products provide dealers the ability to offer mobile scheduling, check-in, and service updates to customers. The integration between the Repair Order API and Xtime gives service advisors and technicians the one-stop solution they need to resolve repair orders, driving a more efficient experience for both dealerships and customers.

“We heard our customers when they said opening and editing repair orders within the same system is important to deliver an exceptional fixed ops experience. The seamless solution we provide, coupled with the new CDK Drive Repair Order API, allows service advisors and technicians to have an immediate, positive impact on how customers interact with a dealership service department,” said Tracy Fred, vice president and general manager, Xtime. “This collaboration with CDK is a reflection of what’s possible within the automotive retail industry when combining forces and fulfilling our shared mission to continually find new ways to support dealership success.”

GoMoto

GoMoto uses the Repair Order API as a self-serve vehicle check-in for customers at dealerships via a GoMoto kiosk. The check-in solution helps dealers provide a seamless interface that gives flexibility to service advisors and time back to customers.

“As a company that prides itself in understanding dealer pain points, we could see that the open repair order process was sorely needed in dealership service departments,” says Todd Marcelle, president and founder, GoMoto. “The new CDK Drive Repair Order API gives a level of customization to dealers who want to push the envelope when it comes to service department process, and realize the benefits of all-around service improvement.”

The release of the Repair Order API is one of the innovative APIs that CDK has developed on the Fortellis platform. Developers interested in connecting to the Repair Order API, or exploring other APIs, can do so through our API Directory. Dealers looking for apps using the new Repair Order API can use the Fortellis Marketplace.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Fortellis

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About Xtime

Xtime increases customer retention for automotive dealer service departments by using technology to transform the ownership experience. Improving customer satisfaction and retention drives dealer revenue and profitability. Xtime is committed to delivering the experience consumers demand – an experience which emphasizes value, convenience and trust. In 2019, Xtime booked 55 million service appointments and processed more than 100 million repair orders annually. Forty-four global OEMs have chosen Xtime to drive that same type of success for their businesses, converting more than $23 billion in service revenue last year for more than 7,300 dealerships.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company’s 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion.www.coxautoinc.com

About GoMoto

GoMoto was started by seasoned automotive and technology entrepreneurs with a simple passion to develop and deploy the dealership experience of the future. GoMoto creates comprehensive dealer-focused solutions that drive sales and provide customers captivating interactive technology in-store. Their flagship product, The Virtual Service Advisor, is indoor and outdoor Kiosk technology that streamlines service check-in and increases profitability by intelligently offering customers vehicle-specific product, service, and trade equity offers. For more information about GoMoto or the Virtual Service Advisor please visit http://www.gomoto.com or call 773.844.5382.

