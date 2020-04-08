Log in
CDK Global : Renews Three-Year, $150,000 Pledge to Support NAMAD With Fueling Careers Scholarship Program

04/08/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Call to submit applications that celebrate academics, leadership and civic involvement of college-bound minority students

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today has renewed a three-year pledge that includes $150,000 in scholarship funding for the Fueling Careers Scholarship Program in support of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD). The fourth annual Fueling Careers Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

The scholarship program was established in 2017 to support ethnic minority high school students of dealership employees who demonstrate financial need in their pursuit of a college education. Through this program, the joint efforts of CDK and NAMAD will help develop a strong pipeline of minority talent for the next generation.

“The future of the automotive industry is in our college-bound students who are finding their passion and building skill sets that will positively impact our industry and their communities in the years to come,” said Michael Seeman, vice president, Customer Success, CDK Global. “Through this program, we continue to invest in tomorrow’s minority leaders by providing an avenue for these students to receive needed funding toward their education.”

Funded by CDK, the Fueling Careers Scholarship Program will award up to five $10,000 scholarships per year to high school seniors entering an accredited college or university. NAMAD members will have the opportunity to select dealership employees to participate in the program.

“Education is a vital part of what every community needs to thrive, and the Fueling Careers Scholarship Program can offer students the support they need to further their education,” said Damon Lester, president, NAMAD. “NAMAD and CDK Global have a shared commitment to developing the potential of the young minds who can pave the way for the future generations of leaders across our minority dealers.”

The scholarship application and award process will be managed by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), and award recipients will be selected based upon both academic merit and financial need. Dealership managers with high school students will need to complete an online application and must satisfy all eligibility requirements.

Applications and program information can be found at https://aim.applyists.net/CDK/. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Scholarship winners will be honored during this year’s 40th annual NAMAD conference. Recipients will receive their awards in July.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers' (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:

  • Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America.
  • Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment.
  • Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors.

We are committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.

NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit namad.org.

About International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS)

Founded in 1985, International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. provides comprehensive scholarship, grant, tuition assistance and tuition reimbursement program management. ISTS is a 100 percent women-owned company, focused on offering cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions to corporations, foundations, associations, unions and other scholarship-granting organizations worldwide. For more information about ISTS, visit http://www.applyISTS.com.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
