CDK Global : The Following is a Letter to CDK Global Customers from President and CEO Brian Krzanich

The following is a letter to CDK Global Customers from President and CEO
Brian Krzanich:
January 25, 2019
To Our Customers:
Since joining CDK
Global two months ago, I’ve spent much of my time meeting with some
of you to better understand your needs, how well we have been meeting
those needs, and where we have opportunities to improve. As a result of
these discussions, we have begun aligning our organization and making
changes to ensure we focus on fundamentals that are vital to helping
your business grow.
Under my leadership, I want you to know that we are making bold changes
and significant commitments. CDK is dedicated to being a better partner
and technology leader for you. In practical terms, this means taking
immediate action to accelerate innovation while becoming more customer-
and solution-focused. We made a number of announcements
while at NADA in San Francisco this week related to these commitments.
As we forge a new path together, you can expect that CDK will:
-
Show up for you. We announced a dealer-centric service model
called Customer
Success that is unique to the industry. At its core, this
service model is designed with your success in mind, and will be
offered at no additional cost to you. It features an entire
organization of specialists (Customer Success Advocates) who
will proactively help you gain needed insights about your business
from a new data dashboard and engage with you during key milestones to
ensure the service you receive is nothing short of best-in-class.
-
Expand our support hours to align with your hours, including
weekends and most holidays. This 30 percent increase in service team
availability means you can rely on us to be there to help you any day
of the week.
-
Accelerate our investment to bring Drive
Flex to more dealerships of all sizes in the near future.
With full DMS capabilities and an improved user interface, this is the
solution many of our dealers have been looking for to help them
optimize their businesses for greater success. Operating on web-based
architecture, the Drive Flex DMS is designed to help you reduce
infrastructure costs while providing greater operating flexibility. I
have taken a close, code-level look at this next generation technology
and Drive Flex delivers on the promise to modernize the DMS.
-
Foster frictionless innovation. The
Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform is growing, and
we are making enhancements so it can continue to serve as the
innovation hub for retail automotive technology, including removing
all developing and publishing fees. The Fortellis
Marketplace, where technology providers can market their
software applications, became the latest enhancement. In addition, an Advisory
Board consisting of industry members is being added to ensure
Fortellis continues to be an open and agnostic technology platform
observing good governance.
-
Add value and flexibility. Over the next year, we’ll be making
additional changes to make doing business with CDK easier, including
providing you with more flexibility, pricing predictability and
transparency.
-
Simplify billing. I have seen the billing that you receive from
CDK and understand how complicated it can be. We
will materially fix it.
Under my leadership you will see change at CDK, and these are my
commitments to you. I know actions speak louder than words, but you can
expect nothing less from us. Thank you for your business. We look
forward to strengthening our partnership and being by your side to help
you create great experiences for your customers.
Sincerely,
Brian Krzanich
President and Chief Executive Officer
CDK
Global, Inc.
