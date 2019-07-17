Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CDW Corp    CDW

CDW CORP

(CDW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CDW to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT.

A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 9,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $16 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries 
Beth Coronelli 
Vice President, Investor Relations
(847) 419-7524 
investorrelations@cdw.com 

Media Inquiries
Sara Granack
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(847) 419-7411
mediarelations@cdw.com

CDWPR-FI

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CDW CORP
07:01aCDW to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31
GL
06/05CDW to Present at the NASDAQ 40th Investor Conference
GL
05/23CDW CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13CDW : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Technology Conference
AQ
05/10CDW : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Technology, Media & Communic..
AQ
05/02CDW : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.295 Per Share
AQ
05/01CDW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/01CDW : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01CDW CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
05/01CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.295 Per Share
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 459 M
EBIT 2019 1 313 M
Net income 2019 701 M
Debt 2019 2 969 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 16 699 M
Chart CDW CORP
Duration : Period :
CDW Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 114,86  $
Last Close Price 114,36  $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine A. Leahy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Richards Executive Chairman
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating Officer
Collin E. Kebo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan J. Stevens Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDW CORP41.10%16 584
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.08%125 229
ACCENTURE37.76%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.35%115 303
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.23%71 904
VMWARE, INC.25.64%68 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About