CDW : Benjamin D. Chereskin to Retire from CDW's Board of Directors

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Benjamin D. Chereskin will retire from CDW’s board of directors immediately prior to CDW’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, consistent with the Company’s policy on term limits.

“I want to thank Ben for his 12 years of dedicated service to CDW,” said Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW. “Ben’s personal commitment, insights and contributions on the board were invaluable as we shaped and executed against our strategic plans for profitable sustainable growth and superior returns. Ben’s steadfast dedication to success on behalf of our stakeholders has been greatly appreciated.”

“Serving on the CDW board has been an honor,” Chereskin said. “I’m proud to have played some part in the profitable growth and success of CDW. But the real credit goes to the leadership team and nearly 10,000 coworkers who have a relentless focus on understanding and delivering for their customers every day. I look forward to cheering on their continued success.”

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider of business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs almost 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

