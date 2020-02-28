Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CDW Corporation    CDW

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDW : Benjamin D. Chereskin to Retire from CDW's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:32am EST

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Benjamin D. Chereskin will retire from CDW’s board of directors immediately prior to CDW’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, consistent with the Company’s policy on term limits.

“I want to thank Ben for his 12 years of dedicated service to CDW,” said Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW. “Ben’s personal commitment, insights and contributions on the board were invaluable as we shaped and executed against our strategic plans for profitable sustainable growth and superior returns. Ben’s steadfast dedication to success on behalf of our stakeholders has been greatly appreciated.”

“Serving on the CDW board has been an honor,” Chereskin said. “I’m proud to have played some part in the profitable growth and success of CDW. But the real credit goes to the leadership team and nearly 10,000 coworkers who have a relentless focus on understanding and delivering for their customers every day. I look forward to cheering on their continued success.”

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider of business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs almost 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-CO


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CDW CORPORATION
08:32aCDW : Benjamin D. Chereskin to Retire from CDW's Board of Directors
BU
02/25CDW to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Confe..
GL
02/06CDW : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06CDW CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06CDW Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.380 Per Share
GL
02/06CDW Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Sales
GL
02/06CDW CORPORATION : Annual results
CO
01/23CDW : Names Christina Corley Chief Commercial and Operating Officer and Welcomes..
AQ
01/23CDW to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 6
GL
01/21CDW Names Christina Corley Chief Commercial and Operating Officer and Welcome..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 093 M
EBIT 2020 1 455 M
Net income 2020 799 M
Debt 2020 3 221 M
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 16 678 M
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 138,50  $
Last Close Price 116,08  $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Nelms Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Collin E. Kebo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan J. Stevens Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-18.73%16 678
ACCENTURE-11.46%118 389
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.69%118 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.60%110 184
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.45%68 014
VMWARE, INC.-10.65%55 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group