Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CDW Corporation    CDW

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/16 04:00:00 pm
123.67 USD   +0.25%
07:01aCDW to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 31
GL
10/02CDW : Announces Acquisition of Aptris Inc
AQ
09/18Adobe and FedEx stumble while Lennar and CDW advance
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CDW to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT.

A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 9,700 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $17 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries
Brittany A. Smith
Vice President, Investor Relations and
Financial Planning and Analysis
847-968-0238
investorrelations@cdw.com 

Media Inquiries
Sara Granack
Vice President, Corporate Communications
847-419-7411
mediarelations@cdw.com 

CDWPR-FI

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CDW CORPORATION
07:01aCDW to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 31
GL
10/02CDW : Announces Acquisition of Aptris Inc
AQ
09/26CDW CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
09/18CDW CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
09/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed After Fed Cuts Rates But Casts Doubt..
DJ
09/18Adobe and FedEx stumble while Lennar and CDW advance
AQ
09/12CDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600..
GL
09/12CDW Corporation Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $550 Million of Sen..
GL
07/31CDW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/31CDW : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 599 M
EBIT 2019 1 331 M
Net income 2019 711 M
Debt 2019 2 971 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 17 897 M
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 126,33  $
Last Close Price 123,67  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Richards Executive Chairman
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating Officer
Collin E. Kebo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan J. Stevens Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDW CORPORATION52.58%17 897
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.02%125 892
ACCENTURE32.31%118 871
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.10%107 526
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.20%71 196
VMWARE, INC.11.13%62 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group