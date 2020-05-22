CDW to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference

Log in
05/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.

About CDW
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries                                                         
Brittany A. Smith                                                         
Vice President, Investor Relations                             
and Financial Planning and Analysis                         
847-968-0238                                                              
investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquires
Sara Granack
Vice President, Corporate Communications
847-419-7411
mediarelations@cdw.com

CDWPR-FI

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 658 M
EBIT 2020 1 254 M
Net income 2020 649 M
Debt 2020 2 859 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 15 258 M
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 116,25 $
Last Close Price 107,21 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Nelms Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Collin E. Kebo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan J. Stevens Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-24.94%15 258
ACCENTURE-8.11%123 265
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.44%105 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-7.89%98 721
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-20.95%57 298
VMWARE, INC.-10.03%57 083
