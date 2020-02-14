Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Ceapro Inc.    CZO   CA1499071076

CEAPRO INC.

(CZO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceapro Inc. Receives Research License from Health Canada Controlled Substances and Cannabis Branch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 08:01am EST

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced it has received special authorization from Health Canada to initiate a research program entitled “Impregnation of Water-Soluble Biopolymers with Cannabis Extracts Using the Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) Technology and Formulation of Solid Cannabinoid Delivery Systems: Oral Thin Films and Transdermal Patches.”

Formulation studies will be conducted at Ceapro’s premises in Edmonton while bioavailability and pharmacokinetics studies will be performed by a Montreal-based licensed partner.

“This is a significant moment in Ceapro’s history. We have been working for the last three years on the development of unique delivery systems using our disruptive PGX technology for multiple applications,” commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro. “Today, given the growing body of evidence that the potential for cannabis lies with its medicinal properties and given that the low oral bioavailability of cannabinoids has prompted the development of various methods of administration, we are confident that our unique PGX technology might be a solution to overcome absorption limitations or improve current marketed formulations. By utilizing our PGX technology, we believe we will be able to create a formulation that brings cannabis in a ‘faster to the blood the better’ way with the lowest dose that will provide the most benefits to the patients, as well as offer the best side effect profile.”

“Our Juvente line of products will also be assessed as a way to deeply deliver cannabinoids to the skin for pain management, for alleviation of anxiety and sleep disorders to name a few applications. Additionally, we have developed sublingual thin films, dermal patches and creams using polymeric carriers that should suit that purpose. Of particular interest, we hope that the use of our formulated dermal patches will be efficacious as an alternate form of treatment to help alleviate dependency on other hard drugs that we are currently witnessing in this era of opioid crisis. We are committed to developing these formulations for medical use only for the benefits of patients and all while creating value to our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Gagnon.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CEAPRO INC.
08:01aCeapro Inc. Receives Research License from Health Canada Controlled Substance..
GL
02/11CEAPRO INC. : to Present at Noble Capital Markets 16th Annual Investor Conferenc..
AQ
02/10CEAPRO INC. : to Present at Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Investor Conferen..
AQ
02/05Ceapro Inc. Announces Approval from Health Canada for Protocol Expansion of C..
GL
01/31CEAPRO INC. SECURES DTC ELIGIBILITY : Crpof
GL
01/06Ceapro Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units
GL
2019Ceapro Inc. Announces Publication of Results for a New PGX Processed Chemical..
GL
2019Ceapro Inc. Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational High..
GL
2019Ceapro Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. and European Patent for Flagship Produ..
GL
2019CEAPRO : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ceapro Inc. to OTCQX
PR
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 27,1 M
Chart CEAPRO INC.
Duration : Period :
Ceapro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilles R. Gagnon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn R. Rourke Chairman
Stacy Prefontaine Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bernhard Seifried Director-Engineering Research & Technologies
Paul Moquin Director-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEAPRO INC.9.38%20
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.30%31 881
LONZA GROUP18.60%31 785
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.47%20 365
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 165
INCYTE CORPORATION-10.62%16 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group