CEBU AIR INC

CEBU AIR INC

(CEB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cebu Air : Signs Purchase Agreement With Airbus for 16 Aircraft

11/03/2019 | 08:47pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

Cebu Air has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus SE to acquire 16 A330-900 aircraft valued at $4.8 billion, the Philippine budget carrier said Monday.

The agreement is part of the 31 Airbus-plane order Cebu made at the Paris airshow in June. In addition to the 16 A330-900s, Cebu ordered 10 of the European plane maker's new A321XLR and five A320neo narrowbodies.

The A330-900s will be fitted with 460 seats, Cebu Chief Financial Officer Andrew Huang had said in June. The first of the planes should be delivered in 2021, he said at the time.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
AIRBUS SE 1.21% 129.98 Real-time Quote.54.81%
CEBU AIR INC End-of-day quote.
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 85 448 M
EBIT 2019 14 325 M
Net income 2019 9 745 M
Debt 2019 43 146 M
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 5,73x
P/E ratio 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 55 495 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 120,12  PHP
Last Close Price 92,35  PHP
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Yu Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
James L. Go Chairman
Michael Ivan S. Shau Chief Operating Officer
Andrew L. Huang Chief Financial Officer
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEBU AIR INC1 099
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.26%36 096
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.46%23 191
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.06%15 884
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.37%15 184
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.20%13 931
