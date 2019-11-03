Cebu Air : Signs Purchase Agreement With Airbus for 16 Aircraft

By P.R.Venkat



Cebu Air has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus SE to acquire 16 A330-900 aircraft valued at $4.8 billion, the Philippine budget carrier said Monday.

The agreement is part of the 31 Airbus-plane order Cebu made at the Paris airshow in June. In addition to the 16 A330-900s, Cebu ordered 10 of the European plane maker's new A321XLR and five A320neo narrowbodies.

The A330-900s will be fitted with 460 seats, Cebu Chief Financial Officer Andrew Huang had said in June. The first of the planes should be delivered in 2021, he said at the time.

