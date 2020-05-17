Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Cebu Air, Inc.    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippines' Cebu Air defers plane capex, seeks government support amid virus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 08:54pm EDT
A Cebu Pacific passenger jet is pictured at the tarmac of Legazpi, Albay

The Philippines' Cebu Air Inc said on Monday it would defer previously planned aircraft capital expenditure and was in talks with the government for fiscal support as the coronavirus pandemic decimates demand for travel.

Last year, the country's largest budget carrier finalised the purchase of about 30 Airbus SE aircraft worth $6.8 billion at list prices as it sought larger, fuel-efficient jets to help it expand.

However, those plans have been upended by the unprecedented crisis brought on by the pandemic, as strict travel restrictions imposed globally have left the airline industry largely grounded.

Only last week, Singapore Airlines Ltd reported its first-ever annual loss, while Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd entered voluntary administration in April.

Cebu said it was reviewing its long-term fleet plan and had begun discussion with suppliers "to establish flexibility to adapt to current events".

Philippine carriers suspended all services in mid-March after the government placed the country under stringent lockdown to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. They later wrote to the government seeking help in the form of emergency credit lines and fee waivers.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.14% 49.31 Real-time Quote.-62.21%
CEBU AIR, INC. -1.99% 41.95 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 2.36% 3.9 End-of-day quote.0.26%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.4.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CEBU AIR, INC.
08:54pPhilippines' Cebu Air defers plane capex, seeks government support amid virus..
RE
05/13JG SUMMIT : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
03/31AIRASIA BERHAD : Airlines in Philippines seek government support as coronavirus ..
RE
03/17Coronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
03/17'SINGLE BIGGEST SHOCK' : Aviation battles coronavirus cash crunch
RE
03/17'SINGLE BIGGEST SHOCK' : Aviation battles coronavirus cash crunch
RE
03/17Philippines' Cebu Air to halt all flights amid coronavirus quarantine
RE
02/03CEBU AIR : Philippines' Cebu Air fears profit hit of up to $78 million from viru..
RE
2019CEBU AIR : CebuPac finalizes $2 billion purchase deal with Airbus
AQ
2019CEBU AIR : Signs Purchase Agreement With Airbus for 15 Aircraft
DJ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2020 76 055 M
EBIT 2020 7 631 M
Net income 2020 5 367 M
Debt 2020 48 824 M
Yield 2020 5,90%
P/E ratio 2020 4,70x
P/E ratio 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 25 183 M
Chart CEBU AIR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cebu Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 88,97 PHP
Last Close Price 41,95 PHP
Spread / Highest target 203%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Yu Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
James L. Go Chairman
Michael Ivan S. Shau Chief Operating Officer
Andrew L. Huang Chief Financial Officer
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-2.21%496
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-67.19%12 190
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%12 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-42.24%9 901
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 323
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.26%8 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group