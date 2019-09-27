Log in
CEC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

CEC INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 27 september 2019
CEC International : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019

09/27/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CEC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

CEC 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 759)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019

At the annual general meeting ("AGM") of CEC International Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 27 September 2019, all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 26 August 2019 have been duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and notice of AGM of the Company both dated 26 August 2019 despatched to the Shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the AGM, all votes on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 26 August 2019 were taken by poll.

As at 27 September 2019, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM is 666,190,798 and there were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the resolutions or abstain from voting at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

RESOLUTIONS

No. of votes and percentage

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited financial

427,556,425

0

statements of the Company and the Report of

(100%)

(0%)

the Directors and the Independent Auditor's

Report for the year ended 30 April 2019.

2.(i)

To re-elect Mr. Lam Kwok Chung as an

427,556,425

0

executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

2.(ii)

To re - elect Mr . Chan Chiu Ying as an

427,556,425

0

independent non-executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

2.(iii)

To re-elect Mr. Au Son Yiu as an independent

427,556,425

0

non-executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

2.(iv)

To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration

427,556,425

0

of the Directors.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the

427,556,425

0

auditor of the Company to hold office until

(100%)

(0%)

the conclusion of the next annual general

meeting of the Company and to authorise the

Board to fix their remuneration.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

427,552,425

4,000

allot, issue and deal with new Shares not

(99.999064%)

(0.000936%)

exceeding 20 per cent. of the issued share

capital of the Company in issue as at the date

of this resolution.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

427,554,425

2,000

repurchase Shares not exceeding 10 per cent.

(99.999532%)

(0.000468%)

of the issued share capital of the Company in

issue as at the date of this resolution.

6.

To extend the general mandate granted under

427,552,425

4,000

resolution no. 4 by including the aggregate

(99.999064%)

(0.000936%)

nominal amount of the Shares repurchased by

the Company pursuant to resolution no. 5.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions number 1 to number 6 above, all these resolutions have been duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of the vote-taking.

By Order of the Board of

CEC International Holdings Limited

Tang Fung Kwan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Tang Fung Kwan, Mr. Ho Man Lee and Mr. Lam Kwok Chung; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Au Son Yiu, Mr. Goh Gen Cheung and Mr. Chan Chiu Ying.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CEC International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:02:04 UTC
