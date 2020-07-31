CECEP COSTIN New Materials : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

Extension of Long Stop Date
As mentioned in the announcement dated 12 June 2020, on 15 May 2020, the Company, the Provisional Liquidators and the Investors entered into the third supplemental agreement to the Restructuring Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the parties have agreed to further extend the Long Stop Date set out in the Restructuring Framework Agreement for fulfilment of the Conditions Precedent to 15 May 2021 or any other date as the parties to the Restructuring Framework Agreement may agree in writing.
Save for the above, there is no further update on the Company's business operations, progress of implementing the Resumption Proposal or progress of satisfying the resumption conditions.
The Company shall publish further announcement(s) regarding the transactions and arrangements under the Resumption Proposal in compliance with the Listing Rules, or any update on the development of the Company as and when appropriate.
Suspension of Trading
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 3:17 p.m. on 15 August 2016. Trading in the Shares will continue to be suspended until further notice and full satisfaction of the resumption conditions and such other further conditions that may be imposed by the Stock Exchange.
The transactions contemplated under the Restructuring Agreement and the Resumption Proposal, including the Acquisition, are subject to a number of conditions precedent which may or may not be satisfied. In addition, the Listing Committee's approval on the New Listing Application may or may not be granted. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Restructuring Agreement and the Resumption Proposal may or may not proceed.
The publication of this announcement does not indicate that the Resumption Proposal will be completed, nor does it indicate any decision or conclusion from the Stock Exchange or warrant any approval from the Stock Exchange on the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares or securities of the Company.
For and on behalf of
CECEP COSTIN New Materials Group Limited
(In Provisional Liquidation)
Man Chun So
Yat Kit Jong
Simon Conway
Joint Provisional Liquidators
Acting as agents without personal liability
Hong Kong, 31 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises one executive director, Ms. Yang Jian Hui and two independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Fan Tak Wah and Mr. Kelvin Kin-Cheong Ho.