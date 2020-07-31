Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CECEP COSTIN New Materials Group Ltd    2228   KYG1992K1067

CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS GROUP LTD

(2228)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CECEP COSTIN New Materials : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS GROUP LIMITED

(IN PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION)

中 國 節 能 海 東 青 新 材 料 集 團 有 限 公 司 （ 臨 時 清 盤 中 )

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2228)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

Financial Adviser to the Company

This announcement is made by CECEP COSTIN New Materials Group Limited (In Provisional Liquidation) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 1 March 2019, 29 March 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 July 2019, 30 August 2019,

4 November 2019, 3 February 2020, 29 April 2020 and 12 June 2020 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

Recent Progress

New Listing Application

As mentioned in the Announcements, the Company filed the New Listing Application to the Stock Exchange on 28 February 2019.

On 26 November 2019, the Company submitted the updated New Listing Application to the Stock Exchange. The Company has received further comments from the regulators on the circular in respect of the New Listing Application (the "Circular") and all relevant professional parties together with the Company are currently working on addressing such comments and providing update information of to the regulators. The Circular will be dispatched to Shareholders as soon as practicable after the Company has obtained the in principle approval on the New Listing Application from the Listing Committee and the Securities and Futures Commission.

1

Extension of Long Stop Date

As mentioned in the announcement dated 12 June 2020, on 15 May 2020, the Company, the Provisional Liquidators and the Investors entered into the third supplemental agreement to the Restructuring Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the parties have agreed to further extend the Long Stop Date set out in the Restructuring Framework Agreement for fulfilment of the Conditions Precedent to 15 May 2021 or any other date as the parties to the Restructuring Framework Agreement may agree in writing.

Save for the above, there is no further update on the Company's business operations, progress of implementing the Resumption Proposal or progress of satisfying the resumption conditions.

The Company shall publish further announcement(s) regarding the transactions and arrangements under the Resumption Proposal in compliance with the Listing Rules, or any update on the development of the Company as and when appropriate.

Suspension of Trading

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 3:17 p.m. on 15 August 2016. Trading in the Shares will continue to be suspended until further notice and full satisfaction of the resumption conditions and such other further conditions that may be imposed by the Stock Exchange.

The transactions contemplated under the Restructuring Agreement and the Resumption Proposal, including the Acquisition, are subject to a number of conditions precedent which may or may not be satisfied. In addition, the Listing Committee's approval on the New Listing Application may or may not be granted. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Restructuring Agreement and the Resumption Proposal may or may not proceed.

The publication of this announcement does not indicate that the Resumption Proposal will be completed, nor does it indicate any decision or conclusion from the Stock Exchange or warrant any approval from the Stock Exchange on the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares or securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of

CECEP COSTIN New Materials Group Limited

(In Provisional Liquidation)

Man Chun So

Yat Kit Jong

Simon Conway

Joint Provisional Liquidators

Acting as agents without personal liability

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises one executive director, Ms. Yang Jian Hui and two independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Fan Tak Wah and Mr. Kelvin Kin-Cheong Ho.

2

Disclaimer

CECEP COSTIN New Materials Group Limited published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 09:41:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS
05:42aCECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Quarterly update on status of resumption
PU
02/03CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Quarterly update on status of resumption
PU
2019CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announc..
PU
2019CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Interim results announcement for the six months end..
PU
2019CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Quarterly Update on Sta..
PU
2019CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Quarterly Update on Sta..
PU
2018CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Auditor
PU
2018CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Quarterly Update on Sta..
PU
2018CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Further Adjournment of ..
PU
2018CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS : Announcements and Notices - Decision of the Stock E..
PU
More news
Chart CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
CECEP COSTIN New Materials Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Li Quan Ji Chief Operating Officer
Xiao Quing Wu Chief Technical Officer
Jian Hui Yang Executive Director
Kin Cheong Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Tak Wah Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS GROUP LTD0.00%0
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-4.07%3 792
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.12.74%3 357
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-13.03%3 278
TEIJIN LIMITED-23.52%2 856
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-13.93%2 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group