CECEP COSTIN New Materials : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

CECEP COSTIN NEW MATERIALS GROUP LIMITED

(IN PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION)

中 國 節 能 海 東 青 新 材 料 集 團 有 限 公 司 （ 臨 時 清 盤 中 )

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2228)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

This announcement is made by CECEP COSTIN New Materials Group Limited (In Provisional Liquidation) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 1 March 2019, 29 March 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 July 2019, 30 August 2019,

4 November 2019, 3 February 2020, 29 April 2020 and 12 June 2020 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

Recent Progress

New Listing Application

As mentioned in the Announcements, the Company filed the New Listing Application to the Stock Exchange on 28 February 2019.

On 26 November 2019, the Company submitted the updated New Listing Application to the Stock Exchange. The Company has received further comments from the regulators on the circular in respect of the New Listing Application (the "Circular") and all relevant professional parties together with the Company are currently working on addressing such comments and providing update information of to the regulators. The Circular will be dispatched to Shareholders as soon as practicable after the Company has obtained the in principle approval on the New Listing Application from the Listing Committee and the Securities and Futures Commission.