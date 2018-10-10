CECO Environmental : AS INDONESIAN ENERGY CONSUMPTION GROWS, CECO ENVIRONMENTAL SIGNS REPRESENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH PT. ULTIMA SOLUSI PROSESINDO

AS INDONESIAN ENERGY CONSUMPTION GROWS, CECO ENVIRONMENTAL SIGNS REPRESENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH PT. ULTIMA SOLUSI PROSESINDO

(DALLAS TX: Oct. 9, 2018) CECO Environmental®, (Nasdaq CECE), a leading global provider of air quality, energy equipment solutions and fluid handling technology, announced today that it has signed an agreement with leading Indonesian process packaging supplier and representative firm PT. Ultima Solusi Prosesindo to represent CECO's Energy Solutions portfolio and CECO Peerless brand. The senior leadership team with PT. Ultima Solusi Prosesindo brings more than 18 years in the energy market with a focus on process packaging to some of the largest multi-national and regional oil and gas and power companies in Indonesia.

'As CECO looks to position our Energy Solutions business for growth and to support customers in Indonesia,' said David Barker, Managing Director for CECO Peerless EMEA and AsiaPac, 'we signed with PT. Ultima Solusi Prosesindo, because they have long-standing relationships with many of the Oil and Gas companies in the region. The CECO Peerless technologies are a great fit for these customers across upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas, petrochem and power industries.' Peerless is recognized as a deep subject matter expert in the design and supply of a wide range of engineered, high-efficiency processing, separation and filtration equipment for oil, gas and produced water.

'We are pleased to sign this contract with CECO and bring the CECO Peerless technologies and engineering services to our Oil and Gas customers,' said Tommy Suhardjo Managing Director for PT. Ultima Solusi Prosesindo, 'We believe there is high value in helping customers find the right technologies.'

To learn more about CECO's Energy Solutions technology portfolio and engineering services, visit CECO's website. To contact PT. Ultima Solusi Prosesindo and learn more about CECO Peerless in Indonesia, email psutjipto@oncececo.com.

About CECO:

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'CECE'. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.