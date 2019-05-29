CECO Environmental : Eliminating Corrosion In Marine Environments

(DALLAS TX: May 29, 2019) CECO Environmental announced that David Taylor, Vice President for CECO Peerless, will present a paper at the upcoming American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) Technology, Systems and Ships symposium. This event is a three-day program that addresses both current and future Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps programs with heavy emphasis on naval engineering topics such as ship modernization, weapon systems and combat systems.

Mr. Taylor's presentation, 'The Elimination of Corrosion in Marine Environments through the Application of Composite Materials', addresses the latest technologies combat vessels need to virtually eliminate corrosion on key components. Mr. Taylor and the team at CECO have been working on a myriad of technologies and solutions to help ensure naval vessels withstand the harshest environments. He will also be moderating the Technical Papers Track 1 on the first day of the symposium, June 18th.

'We look forward to sharing our latest solutions for applying composite materials to eliminate corrosion in marine environments,' said Taylor. 'Investing in the latest technology is critical for the Navy and other forces to maintain a competitive advantage and reduce maintenance costs, and the ASNE TSS symposium is the place where industry professionals and marine engineers can learn about cutting edge technologies for new and existing ships.'

Those interested in attending the presentation can register on the ASNE website.

June 19: Technical Papers Track 6 from 1:45-2:15pm

'The Elimination of Corrosion in Marine Environments through the Application of Composite Materials'

To learn more about CECO Peerless technologies for the marine environment visit the CECO website.

About CECO:

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'CECE'. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Media Contact: mfranklin@onececo.com