CECO Environmental : Sees Growing Demand for Patented Peerless Edge® AIG Technology

Innovative AIG Design Helps Combined-Cycle Plants Avoid System Piping
Disruption and Improve NOx Reduction
CECO Environmental Corp., (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global provider of
air quality and fluid handling technology, announced today that the
company’s leading engineered energy equipment CECO Peerless brand has
recently completed a number of SCR system retrofit upgrades as well as
new SCR
Exhaust Systems utilizing its patented Edge®
AIG technology. With a growing number of natural gas-fired combined
cycle plants in need of retrofits and upgrades, or new SCR systems, the
company is seeing a growing demand for its Edge® AIG technology, which
stands for ammonia injection grids.
“As power plant customers learn more about the reduced costs and
emissions possible with AIG upgrades and retrofits, it makes economic
sense to move forward with these projects,” said Tim Shippy, Vice
President and General Manager for CECO Peerless. One project, awarded in
early 2018, was delivered, installed and completed in four months,
involved two new Edge® AIG’s for Central Louisiana Energy Corporation
(CLECO).
“CECO Peerless provided the technology, engineering services and project
management, which made the entire project self-sufficient,” said
Jonathon Miller, Maintenance Manager, CLECO. “Peerless handled the
removal of all of the lances per unit, fabrication and a seamless
installation without a safety infraction or incident. We are very
satisfied with the finished product and expect to operate at a much more
efficient level,” continued Miller.
“The Edge® AIG technology improvements will help our customer CLECO reduce
NOx by more than 90%,” said Shippy. “Our application engineers were
able to assess the existing AIG system, and bring a solution that
allowed CLECO to gain a number of benefits.”
The contract included custom engineering, analysis, and design of the patented
Edge® AIG, for the gas-fired power plant and will:
-
Provide significant reduction in ammonia usage, in some cases upwards
of 20%
-
Achieve industry leading NOx reduction due to the patented Edge® AIG
design
-
Perform to help the power plant meet regulatory and environmental
requirements
-
Reduce
NOx and VOC levels in turbine exhaust gases to help protect air
quality
-
Reduce ammonia deliveries to sites as the ammonia usage decreases
-
Improve ammonia distribution throughout, resulting in reduced slip
-
Extend SCR catalyst life with a more even ammonia distribution
To learn more about the EDGE® AIG technology, you can visit CECO’s
website and download
the Peerless EDGE AIG technical brochure.
