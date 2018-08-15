Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CECO Environmental Corp.    CECE

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (CECE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CECO Environmental : Sees Growing Demand for Patented Peerless Edge® AIG Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

Innovative AIG Design Helps Combined-Cycle Plants Avoid System Piping Disruption and Improve NOx Reduction

CECO Environmental Corp., (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global provider of air quality and fluid handling technology, announced today that the company’s leading engineered energy equipment CECO Peerless brand has recently completed a number of SCR system retrofit upgrades as well as new SCR Exhaust Systems utilizing its patented Edge® AIG technology. With a growing number of natural gas-fired combined cycle plants in need of retrofits and upgrades, or new SCR systems, the company is seeing a growing demand for its Edge® AIG technology, which stands for ammonia injection grids.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005715/en/

CECO Peerless helps combined cycle power plants reduce NOx by more than 90% with help from its paten ...

CECO Peerless helps combined cycle power plants reduce NOx by more than 90% with help from its patented Edge(R) AIG technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As power plant customers learn more about the reduced costs and emissions possible with AIG upgrades and retrofits, it makes economic sense to move forward with these projects,” said Tim Shippy, Vice President and General Manager for CECO Peerless. One project, awarded in early 2018, was delivered, installed and completed in four months, involved two new Edge® AIG’s for Central Louisiana Energy Corporation (CLECO).

“CECO Peerless provided the technology, engineering services and project management, which made the entire project self-sufficient,” said Jonathon Miller, Maintenance Manager, CLECO. “Peerless handled the removal of all of the lances per unit, fabrication and a seamless installation without a safety infraction or incident. We are very satisfied with the finished product and expect to operate at a much more efficient level,” continued Miller.

“The Edge® AIG technology improvements will help our customer CLECO reduce NOx by more than 90%,” said Shippy. “Our application engineers were able to assess the existing AIG system, and bring a solution that allowed CLECO to gain a number of benefits.”

The contract included custom engineering, analysis, and design of the patented Edge® AIG, for the gas-fired power plant and will:

  • Provide significant reduction in ammonia usage, in some cases upwards of 20%
  • Achieve industry leading NOx reduction due to the patented Edge® AIG design
  • Perform to help the power plant meet regulatory and environmental requirements
  • Reduce NOx and VOC levels in turbine exhaust gases to help protect air quality
  • Reduce ammonia deliveries to sites as the ammonia usage decreases
  • Improve ammonia distribution throughout, resulting in reduced slip
  • Extend SCR catalyst life with a more even ammonia distribution

To learn more about the EDGE® AIG technology, you can visit CECO’s website and download the Peerless EDGE AIG technical brochure.

About CECO:

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CECE”. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
10:52pCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Sees Growing Demand for Patented Peerless Edge® AIG Technol..
BU
08/08WEDNESDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Education & Training Services, Waste Management Stock..
AQ
08/08CECO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/08CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. : Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2018 Results
PR
08/08CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/25CECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Date
PR
06/05CECO ENVIRONMENTAL : to Present at Roth London Conference on June 19, 2018
PR
05/10CECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition
AQ
05/10CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08CECO Environmental Corp. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08CECO Environmental's (CECE) CEO Dennis Sadlowski on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/08CECO Environmental up 17% after Q2 results 
08/08CECO Environmental EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
05/10CECO Environmental's (CECE) CEO Dennis Sadlowski on Q1 2018 Results - Earning.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 325 M
EBIT 2018 22,8 M
Net income 2018 7,14 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,60
P/E ratio 2019 37,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 303 M
Chart CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CECO Environmental Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Sadlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Louis DeZwirek Chairman
Matthew Eckl Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan M. Pollack Director & Assistant Secretary
Eric Michael Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.70.18%303
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-3.45%6 040
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP-20.75%2 111
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD-28.90%1 915
WUXI XUELANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CO LTD--.--%328
H2O INNOVATION INC--.--%34
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.