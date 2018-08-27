Log in
Ad hoc announcement: CECONOMY AG in talks with potential acquirer of its METRO AG stake

08/27/2018 | 09:17am CEST

CECONOMY AG

WKN: 725750

ISIN: DE0007257503

Land: Germany

Nachricht vom 27.08.2018 | 07:58

CECONOMY AG in talks with potential acquirer of its METRO AG stake

CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Disposal

CECONOMY AG in talks with potential acquirer of its METRO AG stake 27-Aug-2018 / 07:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) is in talks with EP Investment S.à.r.l., represented by Daniel Kře�nský, regarding a poten�al sale of CECONOMY's stake in METRO AG (excluding a stake of approx. 1% which is subject to tax-related reten�on periods). Key items of a poten�al share purchase agreement - such as the acquisi�on structure or the purchase price - are s�ll being discussed.

A decision whether and under which terms and condi�ons a share purchase agreement might be concluded has yet not been taken.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG

27-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive atwww.dgap.de

End of Announcement

DGAP News Service

Language:

English

Company:

CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany

Phone:

+49 (0)211 5408-7223

Fax:

+49 (0)211 5408-7005

E-mail:

sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de

Internet:

www.ceconomy.de

ISIN:

DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere:www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

WKN:

725750, 725753, Weitere:www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

Indices:

MDAX

Listed:

Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial

Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Disclaimer

CECONOMY - Metro AG published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 07:16:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 820 M
EBIT 2018 506 M
Net income 2018 -49,4 M
Finance 2018 300 M
Yield 2018 4,07%
P/E ratio 2018 402,25
P/E ratio 2019 8,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Capitalization 2 313 M
Chart CECONOMY
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,07 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter August Haas Chief Executive Officer & Labor Director
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Dalibor Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY-48.94%2 708
BEST BUY COMPANY19.88%23 078
AARON'S, INC.27.60%3 518
TECH DATA CORP-11.66%3 308
DIXONS CARPHONE-15.78%2 513
BIC CAMERA INC.-11.39%2 506
