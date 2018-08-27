Ad hoc announcement: CECONOMY AG in talks with potential acquirer of its METRO AG stake

CECONOMY AG

CECONOMY AG in talks with potential acquirer of its METRO AG stake

CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Disposal

CECONOMY AG in talks with potential acquirer of its METRO AG stake 27-Aug-2018 / 07:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) is in talks with EP Investment S.à.r.l., represented by Daniel Kře�nský, regarding a poten�al sale of CECONOMY's stake in METRO AG (excluding a stake of approx. 1% which is subject to tax-related reten�on periods). Key items of a poten�al share purchase agreement - such as the acquisi�on structure or the purchase price - are s�ll being discussed.

A decision whether and under which terms and condi�ons a share purchase agreement might be concluded has yet not been taken.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG

27-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive atwww.dgap.de

End of Announcement

DGAP News Service