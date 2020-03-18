Log in
03/18/2020 | 07:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
CECONOMY AG: Impact on sales and earnings expected due to Covid-19; outlook for financial year 2019/20 withdrawn

18-March-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) recorded a solid performance in terms of sales and earnings in the first two months of the second quarter of financial year 2019/20. In view of the current development in connection with the coronavirus (Covid-19), however, the situation in many core markets of MediaMarktSaturn is challenging. Currently, all MediaMarkt and Saturn stores in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Poland, Luxembourg and now also in Germany will remain closed for the time being. We see our customers increasingly shifting to our online channel. Since the beginning of the developments in connection with Covid-19, we have increasingly focused our commercial activities and resources on this channel; for example, also by advertising special solutions for home office equipment. Nevertheless, CECONOMY expects effects on sales and EBIT.

CECONOMY continuously evaluates the situation and takes all necessary measures to safeguard the business. This includes cost measures to mitigate the impact on earnings as well as the suspension of investments.

In light of this situation, the Management Board today decided to withdraw the outlook for financial year 2019/20 published on 17 December 2019. Due to the dynamics of developments in connection with Covid-19, it is currently not possible to make a forecast on the business performance in the coming weeks and to reliably quantify the effects on the business. The Management Board therefore currently refrains from issuing a new outlook for financial year 2019/20.


Financial ratios: The original outlook for the financial year 2019/20 (see p. 47) as well as explanations of the forecast-relevant key figures sales and EBIT (see p. 52 to 55) are available in the Annual Report for financial year 2018/19 published on the company's website under the following link:
https://www.ceconomy.de/media/ceconomy_annual_report_2018_19.pdf

Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG

18-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7225
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1000461

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1000461  18-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1000461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
