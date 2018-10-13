Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ceconomy    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY (CEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CECONOMY AG: Personnel changes at CECONOMY AG's management board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 03:15am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
CECONOMY AG: Personnel changes at CECONOMY AG's management board

13-Oct-2018 / 03:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) and Pieter Haas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), have mutually agreed to separate with immediate effect. Until the appointment of a successor, Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Dr. Dieter Haag Molkenteller, Member of the Management Board (CLCO), assume Pieter Haas' tasks on an interim basis.
 

Based on an understanding with the Supervisory Board, Mark Frese decided to continue fulfilling his tasks as a Member of the Management Board until the appointment of his successor and to find an amicable revocation of his employment contract.
 

The management board decided that Ferran Reverter Planet, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), shall assume Pieter Haas' mandate as CECONOMY's unilaterally appointed managing director of MSH.


Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG

13-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Benrather Straße 18-20
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7223
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

733291  13-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CECONOMY
03:25aMETRO : Personnel Changes At CECONOMY AG's Management Board
DJ
03:15aCECONOMY AG : Personnel changes at CECONOMY AG's management board
EQ
10/12CECONOMY : Final notification share buyback
EQ
10/12CECONOMY : Board Meets Friday on Potential Management Changes -Sources
DJ
10/09CECONOMY : Shares Plummet After Latest Profit Warning
DJ
10/09CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
DJ
10/08CECONOMY AG : Preliminary results for the past financial year 2017/18; earnings ..
EQ
10/08METRO : Preliminary Results For The Past Financial Year 2017/18; Earnings Below ..
DJ
10/01CECONOMY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
10/01CECONOMY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Ceconomy AG ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/21Ceconomy (MTTRY) Signs Russian Deal With M.video/Safmar And Pushes Portfolio .. 
05/17Ceconomy AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/09Ceconomy AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Ceconomy AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 592 M
EBIT 2018 460 M
Net income 2018 -51,2 M
Finance 2018 277 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capitalization 1 681 M
Chart CECONOMY
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,49 €
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter August Haas Chief Executive Officer & Labor Director
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Dalibor Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY-63.09%1 949
BEST BUY COMPANY3.33%19 425
AARON'S, INC.22.48%3 376
TECH DATA CORP-28.43%2 627
BIC CAMERA INC.-13.58%2 487
DIXONS CARPHONE-21.03%2 412
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.