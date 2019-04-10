|
CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/10/2019 | 12:50pm EDT
|
10.04.2019 / 18:46
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|CECONOMY AG
|Street:
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|Postal code:
|40213
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Giovanni Agnelli B.V.
City of registered office, country: Amsterdam, Netherlands
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|EXOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS SICAV-SIF
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.14 %
|0.00 %
|3.14 %
|356743118
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007257503
|0
|11185844
|0 %
|3.14 %
|Total
|11185844
|3.14 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Giovanni Agnelli B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|EXOR N.V.
| %
| %
| %
|EXOR Nederland N.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|EXOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS SICAV-SIF
|3.14 %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Giovanni Agnelli B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|EXOR N.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Exor Investments Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Exor Investments LLP
|3.14 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|
|40213 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
21 532 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
348 M
|
Net income 2019
|
168 M
|
Finance 2019
|
352 M
|
Yield 2019
|
5,04%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
11,70
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
9,30
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,07x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
0,06x
|
Capitalization
|
1 843 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
11
|Average target price
|
5,10 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-0,55%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CECONOMY
|61.67%
|2 075