|
CECONOMY : Overview of New Financing Structure)
05/12/2020 | 06:15am EDT
New syndicated loan of 1,700 €m complements our existing credit lines
Financing structure
|
|
|
|
2,680 €m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche B
|
|
|
|
|
1,700 €m
|
|
|
|
|
o/w
|
|
|
|
|
1,360 €m KfW
|
|
|
|
|
340 €m Partner banks
|
|
980 €m
|
|
|
|
Bilateral loans (committed)
|
|
Tranche C
|
430 €m
|
|
|
355 €m
|
Syndicated loan
|
|
Tranche A
|
550 €m
|
|
|
625 €m
|
|
|
|
Old financing structure
|
New financing structure
11-year extension option at KfW's discretion. 2Automatically extends by one year if tranche B is extended.
New syndicated loan complements existing committed credit facilities of 980 €m
Existing bilateral loans and syndicated loan will be rolled into Tranche A and C
One condition is that CECONOMY suspends dividend payments for the duration of Tranche B
|
Maturities:
|
|
Tranche B
|
December 20211
|
Tranche C
|
June 20222
|
Tranche A
|
January 2024
|
Overview of New Financing Structure
|
Public
|
Date: 12 May 2020
|
// 1
Disclaimer
CECONOMY AG published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:14:11 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|19 662 M
|EBIT 2020
|371 M
|Net income 2020
|80,5 M
|Debt 2020
|521 M
|Yield 2020
|2,83%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|18,7x
|P/E ratio 2021
|5,28x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,07x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,07x
|Capitalization
|857 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Average target price
|
3,40 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,38 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
131%
|Spread / Average Target
|
43,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-26,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CECONOMY
|-55.97%
|926