CECONOMY : Overview of New Financing Structure)

05/12/2020 | 06:15am EDT

New syndicated loan of 1,700 €m complements our existing credit lines

Financing structure

2,680 €m

Tranche B

1,700 €m

o/w

1,360 €m KfW

340 €m Partner banks

980 €m

Bilateral loans (committed)

Tranche C

430 €m

355 €m

Syndicated loan

Tranche A

550 €m

625 €m

Old financing structure

New financing structure

11-year extension option at KfW's discretion. 2Automatically extends by one year if tranche B is extended.

New syndicated loan complements existing committed credit facilities of 980 €m

Existing bilateral loans and syndicated loan will be rolled into Tranche A and C

One condition is that CECONOMY suspends dividend payments for the duration of Tranche B

Maturities:

Tranche B

December 20211

Tranche C

June 20222

Tranche A

January 2024

Overview of New Financing Structure

Public

Date: 12 May 2020

// 1

Disclaimer

CECONOMY AG published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:14:11 UTC
