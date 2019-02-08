Ceconomy : 1Q Net Result Rose Slightly; Outlook Confirmed

By Anthony Shevlin



Ceconomy said Friday that its net result from continuing operations in its fiscal first quarter rose slightly and confirmed its outlook for the fiscal year.

The German retailer said the net result for the period was 107 million euros ($121.5 million) compared with EUR104 million the year previous. Sales for the period rose 1.7% to EUR6.88 billion, said the company.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 5.4% to EUR291 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes were EUR234 million, down 7.6%.

All figures represent the continuing operations of the company, it said.

Ceconomy confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019 and expects a slight increase in total sales but a slight decline in Ebitda and EBIT, excluding its Fnac Darty acquisition.

