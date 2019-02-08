Log in
CECONOMY (CEC)
Ceconomy : 1Q Net Result Rose Slightly; Outlook Confirmed

02/08/2019

By Anthony Shevlin

Ceconomy said Friday that its net result from continuing operations in its fiscal first quarter rose slightly and confirmed its outlook for the fiscal year.

The German retailer said the net result for the period was 107 million euros ($121.5 million) compared with EUR104 million the year previous. Sales for the period rose 1.7% to EUR6.88 billion, said the company.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 5.4% to EUR291 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes were EUR234 million, down 7.6%.

All figures represent the continuing operations of the company, it said.

Ceconomy confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019 and expects a slight increase in total sales but a slight decline in Ebitda and EBIT, excluding its Fnac Darty acquisition.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

ChangeLast1st jan.
CECONOMY -5.52% 3.868 Delayed Quote.22.95%
FNAC DARTY 0.61% 65.5 Real-time Quote.14.71%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 21 501 M
EBIT 2019 382 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Finance 2019 321 M
Yield 2019 7,07%
P/E ratio 2019 8,71
P/E ratio 2020 7,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
Capitalization 1 391 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düttmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eckhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY22.95%1 672
BEST BUY COMPANY12.39%16 001
TECH DATA CORP19.81%3 705
AARON'S, INC.19.86%3 457
BIC CAMERA INC.-8.71%2 155
DIXONS CARPHONE10.53%1 992
