Ceconomy : Convergenta Name Managing Director for MSH; Approve Financial Statements

06/03/2019 | 04:26am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Ceconomy AG (CEC.XE) said Monday that it and Convergenta, the Kellerhals family's investment firm, have appointed Florian Wieser as managing director of Media-Saturn-Holding, as well as approved Media Saturn Holding's financial statements for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018.

"We are pleased that the shareholders have jointly found a new managing director who will strengthen the company's leadership. The fact that Ceconomy has agreed to our proposal shows that both shareholders are acting at eye level," said Dr. Ralph Becker, managing director of Convergenta, whose management holding Convergenta Invest und Beteiligungs GmbH holds the Kellerhals's shares in Media-Saturn-Holding.

Mr. Wieser previously served as managing director of finance at Media-Saturn Deutschland and is already the interim head of finance at Media-Saturn-Holding.

Joern Werner, chief executive of Ceconomy, said: "Ceconomy and Convergenta are working together constructively and in a targeted manner on the implementation of the cost and efficiency program and on many other current issues. We agree that great efforts are still required to position MediaMarkt Saturn for the future in a fundamentally changing market environment."

In April, Ceconomy said it would embark on a drive to streamline and cut costs, focusing particularly on central functions and administrative units in Germany. The plan also includes reviewing the business activities of smaller portfolio companies, Ceconomy said.

Bryan Garnier analysts said Ceconomy's new management will need the full support of the Kellerhals to get a free hand to restructure the whole group.

"Governance seems to be getting more complicated as the Kellerhals family protested against the arrival of new board member [Christoph] Vilanek and is said to be refusing to approve the annual accounts," the investment bank said last month.

Dr. Becker said Convergenta approved the adoption of the financial statements "without sacrificing our legal opinion."

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

