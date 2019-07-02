Ceconomy : Creates Company for MediaMarktSaturn Greek Activities

By Kim Richters



German retailer Ceconomy AG (CEC.XE) said Tuesday that its Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH has created a new company with investor Olympia Group Ltd. in a bid to find a sustainable solution for its Greek activities.

The deal is expected to have a positive effect on earnings before interest and taxes of between 20 million euros and 35 million euros ($22.6 million and $39.6 million) in fiscal 2020, the company said.

Consumer electronic retailer Media-Saturn will own 25%, while Olympia Group will own 75%. Ceconomy holds a majority stake in Media-Saturn-Holding.

Both companies will continue to operate their stores under their own brands.

Ceconomy said the deal, which will cover the Greek and Cypriot market, will likely close in the fiscal 2020.

In April, Ceconomy said it would seek to streamline and cut costs, focusing particularly on central functions and administrative units in Germany. The plan also includes reviewing the business activities of smaller portfolio companies, Ceconomy said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com