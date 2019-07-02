Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ceconomy    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY

(CEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ceconomy : Creates Company for MediaMarktSaturn Greek Activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 09:44am EDT

By Kim Richters

German retailer Ceconomy AG (CEC.XE) said Tuesday that its Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH has created a new company with investor Olympia Group Ltd. in a bid to find a sustainable solution for its Greek activities.

The deal is expected to have a positive effect on earnings before interest and taxes of between 20 million euros and 35 million euros ($22.6 million and $39.6 million) in fiscal 2020, the company said.

Consumer electronic retailer Media-Saturn will own 25%, while Olympia Group will own 75%. Ceconomy holds a majority stake in Media-Saturn-Holding.

Both companies will continue to operate their stores under their own brands.

Ceconomy said the deal, which will cover the Greek and Cypriot market, will likely close in the fiscal 2020.

In April, Ceconomy said it would seek to streamline and cut costs, focusing particularly on central functions and administrative units in Germany. The plan also includes reviewing the business activities of smaller portfolio companies, Ceconomy said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CECONOMY
09:44aCECONOMY : Creates Company for MediaMarktSaturn Greek Activities
DJ
09:08aCECONOMY : majority holding MediaMarktSaturn finds sustainable solution for its ..
PU
06/25METRO : German Shareholder Associations Call EPGC's Metro Offer Too Low
DJ
06/24METRO : Major shareholder wants to reject takeover offer for German store chain ..
RE
06/24METRO : Shares in German store chain Metro rise after takeover offer
RE
06/24CECONOMY : completes sale of its approximately 9 per cent METRO stake
PU
06/24METRO : EP Global exercises option to buy 5.4% Metro stake
RE
06/21METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro
RE
06/03CECONOMY : Convergenta Name Managing Director for MSH; Approve Financial Stateme..
DJ
05/21CECONOMY : Shares Rise on 2Q Results
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 21 525 M
EBIT 2019 396 M
Net income 2019 53,1 M
Finance 2019 613 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 27,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,44x
EV / Sales2019 0,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 1 960 M
Chart CECONOMY
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,85  €
Last Close Price 5,46  €
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düttmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eckhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY71.65%2 218
BEST BUY COMPANY31.67%19 342
AARON'S, INC.49.56%4 256
TECH DATA CORP27.86%3 801
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-68.18%2 157
JB HI-FI LIMITED15.90%2 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About