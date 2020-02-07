Ceconomy : Fact Sheet Q1 2019/20 0 02/07/2020 | 01:13am EST Send by mail :

as per cash flow statement increased by 22 €m yoy to 74 €m (or 1.1% of sales) due to the investment into a new corporation related to the Greece transaction; lower modernization and expansion investments compared to the prior-year period Lease adjusted Free Cash Flow 4 at 1,272 €m; below PY's level mainly due to restructuring- related cash outflows and higher cash taxes Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio change) Guidance-relevant EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and adjusted for portfolio changes Before associates, M.video and restructuring-related effects Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 16 Outlook FY 2019/20 confirmed The outlook is adjusted for portfolio changes. Non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 are not included. FY 2019/20 thereof incl. IFRS 16 IFRS 16 effect Fx-adjusted sales Slight increase EBIT (excl. associates) 445 - 475 €m 5 - 15 €m Financial figures at a glance1,2 €m Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Change Sales 6,879 6,821 -0.8% Sales development adjusted for currency and portfolio change effects 2.8% -0.5% - Like-for-like sales development 2.4% -0.3% - Gross margin 18.4% 18.3% -0.1%p. EBIT 234 319 36.0% Adjusted EBIT 269 289 7.6% Net financial result 1 9 >100% Tax rate 37.4% 32.0% -5.3%p. Profit or loss for the period 147 222 51.1% attributable to non-controlling interest 40 53 32.4% attributable to shareholders of CECONOMY AG 107 170 58.0% EPS (€) 0.30 0.47 0.17 From continuing operations. Due to the first-time application of new accounting standards (especially IFRS 16), some of the previous year's figures are not comparable. Earnings position Change compared to Change compared Reported EBIT Reported EBIT prior year Adjusted EBIT1 Adjusted EBIT2 to prior year €m Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Q1 2019/20 Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Q1 2019/20 Total 234 319 84 269 289 20 DACH 184 244 60 197 247 50 Western/ 66 83 16 69 50 -19 Southern Europe Eastern Europe 15 7 -8 15 7 -8 Others3 -31 -16 16 -12 -15 -3 Q1 2018/19 Earnings effects from Earnings effects from restructuring and associates and portfolio €m Reported EBIT management changes changes Adjusted EBIT1 Total 234 -34 -1 269 DACH 184 -13 0 197 Western/ 66 -2 0 69 Southern Europe Eastern Europe 15 0 0 15 Others3 -31 -19 -1 -12 Q1 2019/20 Earnings effects in Earnings effects from connection with the associates and portfolio reorganization and changes €m Reported EBIT efficiency program Adjusted EBIT2 Total 319 30 -1 289 DACH 244 -3 0 247 Western/ 83 33 0 50 Southern Europe Eastern Europe 7 0 0 7 Others3 -16 0 -1 -15 Adjusted EBIT1 Adjusted EBIT2 IFRS 16 effect including IFRS 16 €m Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Q1 2019/20 Total 269 289 2 DACH 197 247 1 Western/ 69 50 0 Southern Europe Eastern Europe 15 7 1 Others3 -12 -15 -1 Before earnings effects from restructuring and management changes, associates and portfolio changes Before earnings effects from the reorganization and efficiency program, associates and portfolio changes Including consolidation Online and Services & Solutions1 in % Sales (€m) Change (%) of total sales Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Online 1,007 1,048 4.0 15.4 Services & Solutions 342 375 9.8 5.5 1 Reported figures, including Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio change) Store network 30/09/2019 Openings Closures 31/12/2019 Germany 431 0 -2 429 Austria 52 0 0 52 Switzerland 26 0 0 26 Hungary 32 0 0 32 DACH 541 0 -2 539 Belgium 27 0 0 27 Greece 12 0 -12 0 Italy 117 0 0 117 Luxembourg 2 0 0 2 Netherlands 49 1 0 50 Portugal 10 0 0 10 Spain 88 0 0 88 Western/S. Europe 305 1 -12 294 Poland 90 0 0 90 Turkey 78 0 0 78 Eastern Europe 168 0 0 168 Sweden 28 0 0 28 Others 28 0 0 28 CECONOMY 1,042 1 -14 1,029 Financial calendar Annual General Meeting Wednesday 12 February 2020 Capital Markets Day Thursday 26 March 2020 Q2/H1 2019/20 results Thursday 14 May 2020 Q3/9M 2019/20 results Thursday 13 August 2020 Q4/FY 2019/20 trading statement Friday 23 October 2020 Q4/FY 2019/20 results Tuesday 15 December 2020 Contact CECONOMY AG Kaistr. 3 40221 Düsseldorf, Germany Investor Relations Telephone +49 (0) 211-5408-7222 Email IR@ceconomy.de Website https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/ Disclaimer To the extent that statements in this document do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this document and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, investments in innovative sales formats, expansion in online and multichannel sales activities, integration of acquired businesses and achievement of anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of public authorities and other third parties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this document. Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such forward-looking statements, including the underlying estimates, expectations and assumptions, are correct or complete. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. This document is intended for information only, does not constitute a prospectus or similar document and should not be treated as investment advice. It is not intended as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. Historical financial information contained in this document is mostly based on or derived from the consolidated (interim) financial statements for the respective period. Financial information with respect to the business of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group is particularly based on or derived from the segment reporting contained in these financial statements. Such financial information is not necessarily indicative for the operational results, the financial position and/or the cash flow of the CECONOMY business on a stand-alone basis neither in the past nor in the future and may, in particular, deviate from any historical financial information based on corresponding combined financial statements with respect to the CECONOMY business. Given the aforementioned uncertainties, (prospective) investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of this information. No representation or warranty is given and no liability is assumed by CECONOMY AG, express or implied, as to the accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document contains certain supplemental financial or operative measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered as non-IFRS measures. We believe that such non-IFRS measures used, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance the understanding of our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows. There are, however, material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS measures including (without limitation) the limitations inherent in the determination of relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS measures used by us may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Detail information on this topic can be found in CECONOMY's Annual Report 2018/19, pages 52-55. All numbers shown are as reported, unless otherwise stated. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. 