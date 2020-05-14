Ceconomy : Fact Sheet Q2/H1 2019/20

Sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes decreased by -6.6%(-6.2 % on a like-for-like basis); reported sales declined by -7.7% to 4,631 €m; decline driven exclusively by store closures related to COVID-19; 2M sales (January-February) adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes were up +3.7%
Online sales1 increased by 23.7% yoy to 18.6% of total sales (Q2 18/19: 14.0%)
Services & Solutions sales1 on prior year's level accounting for 6.0% of total sales (Q2 18/19: 5.6%), after a double-digit increase in the first two months of the second quarter
Selective store expansion stopped in light of COVID-19 outbreak; 4 store closures, thereof 2 in Poland and 1 each in Germany and Italy; average store size at 2,617 sqm at the end of March 2020
Adjusted EBIT2 declined by -157 €m yoy to -131 €m (incl. IFRS 16 effect of c. 3 €m), despite a strong yoy increase in the first two months of Q2; decline essentially attributable to negative sales and margin development (-2.3%p.) resulting from COVID-19 related store closures in March
Impairment of Fnac Darty S.A. stake impacted reported EBIT by -268 €m; partly offset by the profit share of 34 €m
Reported EBIT decreased by -387 €m yoy to -368 €m, including a restructuring-related earnings effect of -3 €m (Q2 2018/19: -39 Mio. €) in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program
Tax rate in H1 2019/20 decreased to -36.6% (H1 18/19: 37.7%) negative tax rate essentially due to Fnac Darty S.A. impairment
EPS declined by -0.89 € to -0.82 € yoy
Change in net working capital (NWC) as per cashflow statement in H1 2019/20 improved by 221 Mio € mainly driven by higher increase in trade liabilities, resulting from higher starting point as of 30 September 2018 and the temporary extension of payments terms in the context of COVID-19
Cash investments as per cash flow statement in H1 2019/20 increased by 19 €m yoy to 115 €m (or 2.5 % of sales) particularly due to cash-effective investment into the joint venture in Greece; modernization and expansion investments below PY
Lease adjusted Free Cash Flow3 in H1 2019/20 improved by 86 €m to 7 €m due to lower NWC outflow
Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio change)
Guidance-relevantEBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and adjusted for portfolio changes
Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 16
New Outlook FY 2019/20
The outlook is adjusted for portfolio changes. Non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 are not included. The Coronavirus impact on the Company's business for the full year cannot be predicted with sufficient reliability at this time.
FY 2019/20
thereof
incl. IFRS 16
IFRS 16 effect
Fx-adjusted sales
Below prior year
EBIT (excl. associates)
Significantly below prior year
5 - 15 €m
Financial figures at a glance1,2
€m
Q2 2018/19
Q2 2019/20
H1 2018/19
H1 2019/20
Sales
5,015
4,631
11,894
11,453
Sales development
adjusted for currency and
-1.1%
-6.6%
1.1%
-3.1%
portfolio change effects
Like-for-like sales
-1.7%
-6.2%
0.7%
-2.8%
development
Gross margin
19.5%
17.3%
18.9%
17.9%
EBIT
19
-368
253
-49
Adjusted EBIT
26
-131
295
159
Net financial result
14
-23
15
-15
Tax rate
40.3%
20.9%
37.7%
-36.6%
Profit or loss for the
20
-309
167
-87
period
attributable to non-
-5
-15
34
38
controlling interest
attributable to
shareholders of
25
-295
132
-125
CECONOMY AG
EPS (€)
0.07
-0.82
0.37
-0.35
1From continuing operations.
2Due to the first-time application of new accounting standards (especially IFRS 16), some of the previous year's figures are not comparable.
Online and Services & Solutions1
in %
in %
Sales (€m)
Change (%)
of total sales
Sales (€m)
Change (%)
of total sales
Q2 2018/19
Q2 2019/20
H1 2018/19
H1 2019/20
Online
699
859
22.9
18.6
1,706
1,907
11.8
16.7
Services & Solutions
282
279
-1.0
6.0
623
654
4.9
5.7
1Reported figures, including Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio change)
Store closures and re-openings in light of COVID-191
