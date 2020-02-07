Ceconomy : Investor Presentation February 2020 0 02/07/2020 | 08:58am EST Send by mail :

Neither we nor any third party give any representations as to the accuracy of the market data included in this presentation. The third parties whose data is cited in this presentation are neither registered broker-dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any market research data does not constitute financial advice or recommendations. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 3 Agenda 01 02 03 CECONOMY Q1 19/20 & Operations at a glance Outlook Update CECONOMY at a glance CECONOMY is Europe's largest Consumer Electronics platform Shareholder structure (based on ordinary shares1) Product category breakdown Other3 Highlights Free float Haniel Entertainment 4% White 9%Goods  Europe's largest Consumer Electronics platform 22.7% 47.2% 6.6% 14.3% Meridian 9.1% Stiftung Beisheim freenet Sales per segment Eastern Europe Others 7% 2% W. & S. 32% 59% DACH Europe 23% Brown 21% Goods 22% 21% Telecom Computer Hardware2 & Accessories EBIT per Segment (excl. Others) Eastern Europe 2% W. & S. Europe 31% 67% DACH  21.5 €bn of sales, c. 402 €m EBIT in FY 18/19  >2.9 €bn online sales and 1.5 €bn Services & Solutions sales in FY 18/19  Leading position in 7 out of 13 countries  2 strong brands: MediaMarkt and Saturn  Multi-channel 1,000+ store network  Solid financial framework  Minority investments in Fnac Darty (c. 24%) and M.video (c. 15%) 1Calculated on the basis of the number of voting rights disclosed pursuant to section 40 para. 1 sentence 1 WpHG; 2Telecommunication devices such as iPads without SIM card included; 3Includes in essence Photo&Office equipment. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 6 We have a strong set of assets and operate in an attractive market Leading multi-channel player for Consumer Electronics

multi-channel player for Consumer Electronics Differentiated value proposition with Services & Solutions offering

Large customer base

Trusted brands

Strong and trusted partner of suppliers Digital opens up new product categories

Ageing population is increasingly seeking technical support

Connectivity and product complexity drive rising demand for Services & Solutions

Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 7 Our store network is an asset and integral part of our omni-channel and services strategy Advantages of CECONOMY's strong physical presence Offering customers tangible product experiences

Showroom for exclusive and high- end products offering suppliers visibility of brands

for exclusive and high- end products offering suppliers Instant in-store repairs of mobile devices

in-store repairs Personal contact and personalized customer service

Delivery hubs & pick-up places/return points for online orders Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 8 Ongoing progress in the Online and Services & Solutions business Strong Online business Increasing Services & Solutions business % of total 10.6% 12.1% 13.7% % of total 6.2% 6.9% 7.0% sales sales 2,300 2,592 2,935 1,344 1,478 1,498 Sales (€m) Sales (€m) 16/17 17/18 18/19 16/17 17/18 18/19 Growing pick-up rate Ongoing rightsizing of stores 47% Number 996 1,022 1,042 42% of stores 40% -3% -3% In % of Avg. store 2,808 2,724 2,636 orders size m² 16/17 17/18 18/19 16/17 17/18 18/19 Note: Business figures represent the continuing operations of CECONOMY, i.e. excl. the Russian MediaMarkt business. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 9 Our full focus is on the execution of our four strategic initiatives DIGITAL SERVICES & CATEGORY & ORGANIZATION & GROWTH SOLUTIONS SUPPLY CHAIN COST STRUCTURE MANAGEMENT ONGOING ONGOING GRADUAL PROGRESS SHORT TERM Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 10 We have accelerated our digital growth efforts Consolidation of six different webshop platforms to one common IT platform Significantly improved webshop front-endin Germany and new app with improved user interface 3rd largest webshop in Germany, incl. MediaMarkt and Saturn Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 11 We have improved our Services & Solutions offering Harmonized service offering at SmartBars across all stores Increasing customer demand for screen protection, ready-to-use and repairs Tendered, refined & rolled out new insurances & warranties proposition in Germany Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 12 Progress on the centralization of our Category and Supply Chain Management is also steadily building Roll-outof central pricing system in Germany Go-liveof category management pilot store including new systems in Spain Ramp-upof central logistics platform in Germany and in the Netherlands Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 13 We have launched a program to reduce complexity and costs, primarily in Germany Completed staffing of central management team Streamlining of organizations at CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn Holding and Germany Portfolio solutions for Juke, RMG, iBood, Greece 1 Incl. 34 €m of expenses booked in Q1 18/19 related to top management changes and incl. non-cash accounting effects. Reorganization & Efficiency Program Central Functions Portfolio Target Status Timeframe 6 - 18 months Run-rate savings 110 - 130 €m Total P&L 204 - 224 €m c. 190 €m expenses1 Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 14 Why invest in CECONOMY? #1 #2 #3 #4 CECONOMY IS THE CECONOMY HAS A CECONOMY HAS CECONOMY HAS LEADER IN STRONG THE POTENTIAL TO THE POTENTIAL TO MULTI-CHANNEL FINANCIAL PROFILE INCREASE LEAD THE RETAIL AND SCALE MARGINS AND CONSOLIDATION FREE CASH FLOW AND GENERATION TRANSFORMATION IN THE FUTURE Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 15 Q1 19/20 & Outlook CECONOMY's Q1 19/20 in a nutshell Successful Black Friday period, both in-store and online Solid growth rates in Online and Services & Solutions Encouraging earnings improvement driven by Services & Solutions and cost optimization, esp. in Germany Investor Presentation Christmas business impacted by pull-forward effects due to increasing importance of Black Friday Adverse macro conditions and intense competition in Southern Europe Poland still with weak performance Public February 2020 // 17 In Q1 we built the foundation for a sound financial year 19/20 -0.5% 289 €m Sales change yoy Adj. EBIT1,2 adjusted for fx-effects and excl. associates3 portfolio changes +20 €m vs. PY Note: 1 Adjusted EBIT before non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and portfolio changes. 2 Incl. IFRS 16. 3 Companies accounted for using the equity method Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 18 We continued the success of last year and built again a profitable Black Friday Centrally prepared and orchestrated New MediaMarkt web platform handling campaign concepts for entire group supported double traffic, improved delivery performance by professional toolkit and improved availability of offers Cross-selling of bundles, focus on services & solutions and higher margin product mix Strong campaigns with focus on services, early access for MediaMarkt club members and Saturn card holders Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 19 After an already strong prior year, we generated solid double-digit sales growth rates in-store and online +1,000k +15% More items sold during 5-day Black More online shoppers visited our Friday period vs. PY websites vs. PY +2% More customers visited our stores vs. PY Note: Figures for 5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparable prior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 20 Attractive bundles increased attachment rates during Black Friday, driving smartphone, computer hardware and GSM accessories sales Countries were well prepared to meet high stationary and online traffic (e.g. partly pre-configuratedReady-To-Use items) Many campaign products were offered as "Ready-To-Use"bundles which supported particularly smartphone and computer hardware sales GSM accessories with very good development due to good attachment rate Ready-To-Use Ready-To-Usenotebooks Screen smartphonesprotections +61% +60% +68% Note: Figures for 5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparable prior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 21 Fx- and portfolio adjusted sales1 nearly on prior-year's level (excl. iBood) Q1 Total sales fx- and portfolio adj.1 (in €m) -0.5% -0.8% 6,879 6,821 Q1 18/19Q1 19/20 Sales by segment (fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change) 11.3% -0.2% -2.9% -8.9% DACH W. & S. Europe E. Europe Others 1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Q1 Highlights Fx- and portfolio adjusted 1 sales excl. iBood nearly on PY's level (-0.2%)

sales excl. iBood nearly on PY's level DACH: Germany with strong Black Friday, but offset by softer subsequent Christmas trading; strong performance in Austria and Hungary

Germany with strong Black Friday, but offset by softer subsequent Christmas trading; strong performance in Austria and Hungary Western & Southern Europe: Spain mainly impacted by shift in campaign plan; Italy impacted by macro environment and competition; Netherlands with declining sales

Eastern Europe: Turkey with strong double-digit growth; Poland with slight sales decline

Turkey with strong double-digit growth; Poland with slight sales decline Others : Solid fx-adj. sales increase in Sweden; sales decline due to disposal of iBood Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 22 Online and Services & Solutions are the key growth drivers Q1 Online sales1 (in €m) +4.3% 1,043 1,000 14.7% in % of sales 15.4% Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Services & Solutions sales1 (in €m) +10.0% 339 373 5.0% in % of sales 5.5% Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Q1 Highlights Online 1 growth +5.9% excl. iBood

growth +5.9% excl. iBood "Black Friday" campaigns with particularly positive effect on online business

Online business impacted by high comps (+28%) and shift of campaign planning in Spain

impacted by high comps (+28%) and shift of campaign planning in Spain Strong demand for pick-up option at 47% vs. 44% in the prior-year period

pick-up option Double-digit growth of SmartBar services: Ready-To-Use, screen protection, in-store repair

growth of SmartBar services: Positive development of extended warranties and mobile business , while consumer financing business was below PY's level Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 23 Solid operational EBIT improvement mainly driven by Services & Solutions and cost savings Q1 Gross margin1,2 (in % of sales) OPEX1,2,3 (in % of sales) Q1 Highlights -0.1%p. -0.5%p.  Gross margin with trend improvement, cost 18.4% 18.3% 15.3% 14.8% savings in PEX and indirect spend  DACH: Strong performance in Germany driven by Services & Solutions and cost savings Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20  Western & Southern Europe: Spain and Italy Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates (in €m) impacted by macro environment and Q1 18/19 competition; Netherlands also with declining 269 289 Q1 19/20 incl. IFRS 16 result, but with slight trend improvement 247 197  Eastern Europe: Poland with ongoing negative 69 50 trend, Turkey benefiting from market growth 15 7  Others: Severance payment at CECONOMY level -12 -15 and slight decline in Sweden Group DACH W. & S. Europe E. Europe Others4 1 Excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes 3 Sum of SG&A expensesand Other operating expenses. 4 Incl. consolidation. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 24 Reported EBIT benefited predominantly from positive one-time effect related to Greek transaction Q1 Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates to reported EBIT (in €m) 319 -1 30 289 − Operational result Greece − Regular Fnac + Transaction- Darty D&A related effect component Greece − Expected trailing restructuring expenses Adj. EBIT Q1 19/20 Restructuring-related earnings effects Other adj. items Reported EBIT Q1 19/20 (portfolio, associates) Note: EBIT incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1 Adjusted EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 25 EPS improvement mainly driven by higher earnings and lower tax rate €m Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Change EBITDA 291 509 218 EBIT 234 319 84 Net financial result 1 9 8 Earnings before taxes 235 327 92 Income taxes -88 -105 -17 Tax rate 37.4% 32.0% -5.3%p. Profit or loss for the period 147 222 75 Non-controlling interest 40 53 13 Net result 107 170 62 EPS (in €) 0.30 0.47 0.17 Note: reported EBIT/DA; EBIT/DA inCY incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1 Before associates, M.video and restructuring-related effects. Q1 Highlights Reported EBITDA includes c. 138 €m IFRS 16 effect

includes c. 138 €m IFRS 16 effect Reported EBIT includes c. 2 €m IFRS 16 effect

includes c. 2 €m IFRS 16 effect Reported earnings in CY include positive effect related to Greek transaction; PY impacted by expenses for restructuring and management changes

Net financial result benefited from payment of M.video dividend in the amount of 13 €m

benefited from payment of M.video dividend in the amount of 13 €m Tax rate improved to 32% mainly due to non- taxable gain related to Greek transaction; underlying tax rate 1 at 38%

improved to 32% mainly due to non- taxable gain related to Greek transaction; underlying tax rate at 38% EPS increased by 0.17 € yoy Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 26 Adjusted Free Cash Flow below prior-year's level mainly due to restructuring-related cash outflows and higher cash taxes Q1 2019/20: Free Cash Flow (in €m) Q1 Highlights 1,119 1,421  Change in NWC improved slightly due to -29 1,272 -105 -74 higher increase in trade payables, mainly -149 resulting from higher starting point as of 30 509 September 2018 EBITDA NWC Tax Other Cash FCF Lease Lease  Cash tax payments in prior-year period investments repaym. adj. FCF1 benefited from tax optimization in FY 17/18 2018/19: Free Cash Flow (in €m)  Other OCF Q1 19/20 mainly impacted by 1,099 61 1,394 1,393 restructuring-related cash outflows and reversal -4 -52 -1 of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction 291  Other OCF Q1 18/19 lower trade tax receivables and the settlement of receivables in connection with Russia transaction turn into EBITDA NWC2 Tax Other Cash FCF Lease Lease tough comparison base this year investments repaym. adj. FCF1 1 Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 16 2 Prior-yearadjustments due to changes in presentation and definition. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 27 Outlook for FY 19/20 confirmed Adjusted for portfolio changes

Excluding non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 FY 19/20 thereof IFRS 16 incl. IFRS 16 effect Fx-adjusted sales Slight increase EBIT (excl. associates) 445 - 475 €m 5 - 15 €m Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 28 Operations Update In 2018/19 we prepared for sustainable success 1 Leadership team established and new critical competencies on-boarded 2 Leaner organization and a more competitive cost structure, especially in Germany 3 Faster decision-makingprocesses due to clearer responsibilities 4 Clear focus on consistently transforming our business 5 Progress across all four strategic initiatives and acceleration Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 30 2019/20: Ongoing implementation of the strategic initiatives CUSTOMER-CENTRICOMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS MODEL DIGITAL SERVICES & CATEGORY & GROWTH SOLUTIONS SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT Improve online/omni-channel Improve attachment rates, Deploy Category Management conversion, growth, margins ramp-up existing services and and central planning globally, (e.g. online services) and extend services portfolio and improve last mile delivery customer retention ORGANIZATION & COST STRUCTURE Reduce overall costs, implement harmonized organizational structures and optimize store portfolio Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 31 Digital Growth: Ongoing improvements of our platforms enabling a better omni-channel customer journey New webshop platform Assisted selling Market place State of the art platform for faster responsiveness and improved customer experience; go-live in Germany in November '19 and roll-out in other countries to follow Digitizing our sales colleagues with a new app to improve processes, efficiency & customer satisfaction by combination of store & online assortment Enabling us to broaden our assortment, increase the number of online SKUs and improve product availability; go-livein Germany in May 2020 expected Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 32 Services & Solutions: Focus on achieving best-in-class attachment rates in all countries Insurances & Further ramp-up and roll-out of standardized customer Warranties proposition to strengthen customer relationships SmartBars Group-wide full utilization of SmartBars potential with harmonized offerings of three core services Subscription Drive recurring revenue models through own billing models platform for e.g. security software Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 33 Centralization of procurement volumes on track; pricing and category management with gradual progress Ramp-up of central negotiated purchasing in 2019 in Germany (in % of purchasing volume) 100% ~70%  0% Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Current focus Ramp-up of centrally negotiated procurement volume in Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands on track

centrally negotiated procurement volume on track Better control of margins & reliable price promises across all channels through pricing cockpit & simulator in all key countries

& reliable across all channels through in all key countries Implementation of state-of-the-art IT-system for Forecasting & Replenishment to improve product availability

state-of-the-art for to improve Implementation of automated Digital Floor & Shelf- Planning for creating store layouts based on local customer preferences to rationalize selling space Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 34 Logistics will build on centralization and national distribution centres Transforming our supply chain into an omni-channel logistics network … … based on central platforms Central platforms in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain as well as pilot in Germany (Erfurt) already established

in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain as well as pilot in Germany (Erfurt) already established Central platform for Germany (Göttingen) starts in autumn 2020

for Germany (Göttingen) starts in autumn 2020 Omni-channel logistics operations go-live for Benelux and Iberia in 2020 Central platform established Central platform pilot Central platform planned Cross dock established Percentage of supply replenished via centralized distribution (non-2MH) ES TR SE IT NL HU DE Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 35 Summary FOCUS EXECUTE FIXING TRANSFORMING THE BASICS THE BUSINESS Laying the Changing into a foundation for a customer-centric sustainable future business model We focus on our omni-channel business model and want to be customers' first choice Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 36 26 MARCH 2020 10 AM - 2 PM STRATEGY UPDATE CECONOMY HQ DÜSSELDORF Back-up Sales & number of stores by country Sales (€m) FY 17/18 FY 18/19 Germany 10,340 10,472 Austria 1,161 1,150 Switzerland 569 578 Hungary 340 364 DACH 12,410 12,565 Belgium 701 697 Greece 186 193 Italy 2,096 2,157 Luxembourg 65 65 Netherlands 1,581 1,495 Portugal 146 151 Spain 2,002 2,050 Western/S. Europe 6,777 6,807 Poland 1,037 970 Turkey 651 596 Eastern Europe 1,689 1,567 Sweden 462 439 Others 542 516 CECONOMY 21,418 21,455 Number of Stores 30/09/2018 Openings Closures 30/09/2019 432 2 -3 431 52 - - 52 27 - -1 26 24 8 - 32 535 10 -4 541 29 - -2 27 12 - - 12 115 2 - 117 2 - - 2 49 - - 49 10 - - 10 85 3 - 88 302 5 -2 305 86 5 -1 90 71 8 -1 78 157 13 -2 168 28 - - 28 28 - - 28 1,022 28 -8 1,042 Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 39 Store network as of 31 December 2019 30/09/2019 Openings Closures 31/12/2019 Germany 431 - -2 429 Austria 52 - - 52 Switzerland 26 - - 26 Hungary 32 - - 32 DACH 541 - -2 539 Belgium 27 - - 27 Greece 12 - -12 0 Italy 117 - - 117 Luxembourg 2 - - 2 Netherlands 49 1 - 50 Portugal 10 - - 10 Spain 88 - - 88 Western/S. Europe 305 1 -12 294 Poland 90 - - 90 Turkey 78 - - 78 Eastern Europe 168 - - 168 Sweden 28 - - 28 Others 28 - - 28 CECONOMY 1,042 1 -14 1,029 Highlights Selective expansion with 1 store opening in the Netherlands

with 1 store opening in the Netherlands 2 store closures in Germany

Average store size reduced by c. -1% to 2,622 sqm since September 2019, mainly due to further store rightsizings and store closures Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 40 Net Working Capital1 €m 30/09/2018 31/12/2018 Change 30/09/2019 31/12/2019 Change Inventories 2,480 3,229 749 2,548 3,348 801 Trade receivables and other receivables 610 579 -32 455 543 87 Receivables due from suppliers 1,241 1,789 549 1,295 1,851 556 Trade payables and other payables -5,745 -8,136 -2,391 -5,321 -7,857 -2,536 Net Working Capital -1,415 -2,539 -1,124 -1,023 -2,115 -1,092 1 Prior year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 41 New simplified NWC definition as of Q1 2019/20 with all items easily readable from balance sheet positions Old NWC definition New NWC definition Assets Liabilities Inventories Receivables due from suppliers Trade receivables Receivables from credit cards REMOVED1 Advance payments on inventories REMOVED2 Trade payables Liabilities to customers Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return Prepayments received on orders Without liabilities for rights of return Inventories Receivables due from suppliers Trade receivables and other receivables Contract assets NEW Trade payables and other liabilities Deferred revenues from warranty extension NEW Contract liabilities NEW 1 Reclassified as Cash and cash equivalent due to similar character 2 Removed due to non-material amount Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 42 Comparison of new vs old NWC definitions €m 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Inventories 2,480 2,548 Trade receivables and similar claims 613 417 Receivables due from suppliers 1,239 1,295 Receivables from credit cards 71 51 Old Advance payments on inventories 0 1 Trade payables and similar payables -5,277 -4,914 Liabilities to customers -45 -13 Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes -137 -133 Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return -23 -22 Prepayments received on orders -46 -45 Net Working Capital -1,125 -815 €m 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 New Inventories 2,480 2,548 Trade receivables and other receivables 610 455 Receivables due from suppliers 1,241 1,295 Trade payables and other payables -5,745 -5,321 Net Working Capital -1,415 -1,023 NWC becomes easily readable from balance sheet positions

New definition ensures completeness of NWC positions

Due to revised disclosure under new definition, NWC is more negative than under old definition

Redefinition has no economic impact Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 43 IFRS 16 effects on EBITDA and EBIT in Q1 19/20 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 IFRS 16 effect including IFRS 16 €m Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Q1 19/20 DACH 228 356 80 Western/Southern Europe 87 111 44 Eastern Europe 20 23 12 Others3 -11 -11 2 Total 325 479 138 Adjusted EBIT1,2 Adjusted EBIT1,2 IFRS 16 effect including IFRS 16 €m Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Q1 19/20 DACH 197 247 1 Western/Southern Europe 69 50 0 Eastern Europe 15 7 1 Others3 -12 -15 -1 Total 269 289 2 1 Adjusted EBIT/DA excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes 3 Including consolidation. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 44 IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated P&L impact in FY 19/20 ESTIMATED EFFECT 1 Leasing expenses Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as D&A and interest cost EBITDA Increase by 525-565 €m equalling the amount of leasing expenses D&A Increase by 515-555 €m due to depreciation of capitalized operating lease asset EBIT Increase by approx. 5-15 €m as lease expense is replaced by D&A and interest Interest expense Increase by a low double-digit €m amount due to interest cost component Earnings before taxes Reduce by a low single-digit €m amount due to higher interest during first years 1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 45 IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated balance sheet and cash flow impact in FY 19/20 ESTIMATED EFFECT 1 Assets Increase by around 2.3 €bn due to recognition of lease contracts as rights of use assets Liabilities Increase by around 2.4 €bn due to recognition of lease contracts as lease liabilities ESTIMATED EFFECT 1 Operating CF Increase by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses shift to financing CF Financing CF Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as interest and amortization 1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019. Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 46 Fnac Darty consolidation FNAC H1 2020 FNAC H2 2020 FNAC H1 2021 FNAC H2 2019 CEC Q2 19/20 CEC Q3 19/20 CEC Q4 19/20 CEC Q1 20/21 CEC Q2 20/21 CEC Q3 20/21 31.12. 31.03. 30.06. 30.09. 31.12. 31.03. 30.06. 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 Our c.24% stake in Fnac Darty is accounted for as " Investment accounted for using the equity method" on the balance sheet

on the balance sheet The share of Fnac Darty's net income will be reported in our EBITDA and EBIT

will be reported Due to Fnac Darty's semi-annual reporting of net income , we will report our earnings share semi-annually in Q2 and Q4

, we will report our earnings share semi-annually Our share of dividends , should there be any dividends, will be recognised earnings-neutral in our cash flow statement Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 47 Store director model as an effective form of incentivisation through 10% share ownership Store 10 % share 90 % share Store director 10 % profit share paid as dividends Profit Share "Chief Customer Officer" Employment No "veto rights" Rights Decisions on special assortment Additional price discounts if needed in light of local competition Creation and conduct of special local marketing campaigns Operational Limited individual purchasing Rights Country organisation 100 % profit booked in EBITDA Can force resignation of non-performing directors Strategy Store layout Web shop management Purchasing Core assortment Country-wide marketing campaigns Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 48 Financial calendar and events Financial calendar Annual General Meeting Capital Markets Day Q2/H1 2019/20 results Q3/9M 2019/20 results Q4/FY 2019/20 trading statement FY 2019/20 results Upcoming events Roadshow London Roadshow Paris 12 February 2020 26 March 2020 14 May 2020 13 August 2020 23 October 2020 15 December 2020 10 February 2020 18 February 2020 Investor Presentation Public February 2020 // 49 Attachments Original document

