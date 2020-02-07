Ceconomy : Investor Presentation February 2020

BY ACCESSING THIS PRESENTATION YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS
Investor Presentation
Public
February 2020
We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation contains forecasts, statistics, data and other information relating to markets, market sizes, market shares, market positions and other industry data on the Company's business and markets (together the "market data") provided by third party sources as interpreted by us. This market data is, in part, derived from published research and additional market studies prepared primarily as a research tool and reflects estimates of market conditions based on research methodologies including primary research, secondary sources and econometric modelling. We want to point out that part of the market data used has been collected in the framework of a market survey carried out as a panel observation. The panel is a regular survey monitoring sales of specific products and product categories, using a range of distribution channels including internet, retail outlets (e.g. high street, mail order) and companies (e.g. resellers). The market data does not represent actual sales figures globally or in any given country; rather, the market data represents a statistical projection of sales in a given territory and is subject to the limitations of statistical error and adjustments at any time (e.g. reworks, changes in panel structure). The representativeness of the market data may be impacted by factors such as product categorisation, channel distribution and supplier universe identification and statistical sampling and extrapolation methodologies. The market data presented is based on statistical methods and extrapolation. In addition, market research data and trend information as interpreted or used by
CECONOMY is based on certain estimates and assumptions and there can be no assurance that these estimates and assumptions as well as any interpretation of the relevant information by CECONOMY are accurate. The market research institutes which data CECONOMY used as basis for this presentation are neither registered broker dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any market research data does not constitute financial advise or recommendations.
CECONOMY operates, in part, in industries and channels for which it is difficult to obtain precise market data. Such market data should therefore be considered with caution and not be solely relied on as market studies are often based on information and assumptions that may be inaccurate or inappropriate, and their methodology is inherently predictive and speculative. We have no reason to believe that such information is false or misleading or that any material fact has been omitted that would render such information false or misleading. Our own estimates have not been checked or verified externally. They may differ from estimates made by competitors of our group or from future studies conducted by market research institutes or other independent sources. Information prepared by third parties has not been independently verified by us or any other party.
Therefore you acknowledge that the market data presented is based on statistical methods and extrapolation and so due to the nature of such data no guarantee for completeness and accuracy can be given by us or any third party. Neither we nor any third party, including those third parties whose data is cited in this
presentation, warrant that the data collected, processed and analysed by it in accordance with the rules and methods of market and social research, will be able to be used by in a specific way, in particular not in the legal sense of an expert report. It should be noted that all liability for completeness and correctness of the information provided by us or any third party is explicitly excluded. Under no circumstance shall a third party whose data is cited in this presentation be liable for damages incurred through or in connection with your or our interpretation of the provided information. Neither we nor any third party shall be responsible for any loss or damage arising out of your or our use or reliance upon the information contained herein, or for actions of and decisions taken by us, you or any third parties that receive this information. Neither we nor any third party give any representations as to the accuracy of the market data included in this presentation. The third parties whose data is cited in this presentation are neither registered broker-dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any market research data does not constitute financial advice or recommendations.
Agenda
01 02 03
CECONOMY
Q1 19/20 &
Operations
at a glance
Outlook
Update
CECONOMY at a glance
CECONOMY is Europe's largest Consumer Electronics platform
Shareholder structure
(based on ordinary shares1)
Product category breakdown
Other3
Highlights
Free float
Haniel
Entertainment 4%White
9%Goods
Europe's largest Consumer Electronics platform
22.7%
47.2%
6.6%14.3% Meridian
9.1% Stiftung
Beisheim freenet
Sales per segment
Eastern Europe Others 7%
2%
W. & S.
32%
59%
DACH
Europe
23%
Brown 21%
Goods
22%
21% Telecom
Computer Hardware2 & Accessories
EBIT per Segment (excl. Others)
Eastern Europe
2%
W. & S.
Europe 31%
67% DACH
21.5 €bn of sales, c. 402 €m EBIT in FY 18/19
>2.9 €bn online sales and 1.5 €bn Services &
Solutions sales in FY 18/19
Leading position in 7 out of 13 countries
2 strong brands: MediaMarkt and Saturn
Multi-channel 1,000+ store network
Solid financial framework
Minority investments in Fnac Darty (c. 24%) and
M.video (c. 15%)
1Calculated on the basis of the number of voting rights disclosed pursuant to section 40 para. 1 sentence 1 WpHG; 2Telecommunication devices such as iPads without SIM card included; 3Includes in essence Photo&Office equipment.
We have a strong set of assets and operate in an attractive market
Leading multi-channel player for Consumer Electronics
Differentiated value proposition with Services & Solutions offering
Large customer base
Trusted brands
Strong and trusted partner of suppliers
Digital opens up new product categories
Ageing population is increasingly seeking technical support
Connectivity and product complexity drive rising demand for Services & Solutions
Our store network is an asset and integral part of our omni-channel and services strategy
Advantages of CECONOMY's strong physical presence
Offering customerstangible product experiences
Showroom for exclusive and high- end products offering suppliers visibility of brands
Instant in-store repairs of mobile devices
Personal contact andpersonalized customer service
Delivery hubs & pick-up places/return points for online orders
Ongoing progress in the Online and Services & Solutions business
Strong Online business
Increasing Services & Solutions business
% of total
10.6%
12.1%
13.7%
% of total
6.2%
6.9%
7.0%
sales
sales
2,300
2,592
2,935
1,344
1,478
1,498
Sales (€m)
Sales (€m)
16/17
17/18
18/19
16/17
17/18
18/19
Growing pick-up rate
Ongoing rightsizing of stores
47%
Number
996
1,022
1,042
42%
of stores
40%
-3%
-3%
In % of
Avg. store
2,808
2,724
2,636
orders
size m²
16/17
17/18
18/19
16/17
17/18
18/19
Note: Business figures represent the continuing operations of CECONOMY, i.e. excl. the Russian MediaMarkt business.
Our full focus is on the execution of our four strategic initiatives
DIGITAL
SERVICES &
CATEGORY &
ORGANIZATION &
GROWTH
SOLUTIONS
SUPPLY CHAIN
COST STRUCTURE
MANAGEMENT
ONGOING
ONGOING
GRADUAL PROGRESS
SHORT TERM
We have accelerated our digital growth efforts
Consolidation of six different webshop platforms to one common IT platform
Significantly improved webshop front-endin Germany and new app with improved user interface
3rd largest webshop in Germany, incl. MediaMarkt and Saturn
We have improved our Services & Solutions offering
Harmonized service offering at
SmartBars across all stores
Increasing customer demand for screen protection,ready-to-use and repairs
Tendered, refined & rolled out new insurances & warranties proposition in
Germany
Progress on the centralization of our Category and Supply Chain Management is also steadily building
Roll-outof central pricing system in
Germany
Go-liveof category management pilot store including new systems in Spain
Ramp-upof central logistics platform in
Germany and in the Netherlands
We have launched a program to reduce complexity and costs, primarily in Germany
Completed staffing of central management team
Streamlining of organizations at CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn Holding and Germany
Portfolio solutions for Juke, RMG,
iBood, Greece
1 Incl. 34 €m of expenses booked in Q1 18/19 related to top management changes and incl. non-cash accounting effects.
Reorganization & Efficiency Program
Central Functions
Portfolio
Target
Status
Timeframe
6 - 18 months
Run-rate savings
110 - 130 €m
Total P&L
204 - 224 €m
c. 190 €m
expenses1
Why invest in CECONOMY?
#1
#2
#3
#4
CECONOMY IS THE
CECONOMY HAS A
CECONOMY HAS
CECONOMY HAS
LEADER IN
STRONG
THE POTENTIAL TO
THE POTENTIAL TO
MULTI-CHANNEL
FINANCIAL PROFILE
INCREASE
LEAD THE RETAIL
AND SCALE
MARGINS AND
CONSOLIDATION
FREE CASH FLOW
AND
GENERATION
TRANSFORMATION
IN THE FUTURE
Q1 19/20 & Outlook
CECONOMY's Q1 19/20 in a nutshell
Successful Black Friday period, both in-store and online
Solid growth rates in Online and Services & Solutions
Encouraging earnings improvement driven by Services & Solutions and cost optimization, esp. in Germany
In Q1 we built the foundation for a sound financial year 19/20
-0.5%
289 €m
Sales change yoy
Adj. EBIT1,2
adjusted for fx-effects and
excl. associates3
portfolio changes
+20 €m vs. PY
Note: 1 Adjusted EBIT before non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and portfolio changes. 2 Incl. IFRS 16. 3 Companies accounted for using the equity method
We continued the success of last year and built again a profitable Black Friday
Centrally prepared and orchestrated
New MediaMarkt web platform handling
campaign concepts for entire group supported
double traffic, improved delivery performance
by professional toolkit
and improved availability of offers
Cross-selling of bundles, focus on services & solutions and higher margin product mix
Strong campaigns with focus on services, early access for MediaMarkt club members and Saturn card holders
After an already strong prior year, we generated solid double-digit sales growth rates in-store and online
+1,000k +15%
More items sold during 5-day Black
More online shoppers visited our
Friday period vs. PY
websites vs. PY
+2%
More customers visited our stores vs. PY
Note: Figures for5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparableprior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Attractive bundles increased attachment rates during Black Friday, driving smartphone, computer hardware and GSM accessories sales
Countries were well prepared to meet high stationary and online traffic (e.g. partly pre-configuratedReady-To-Use items)
Many campaign products were offered as "Ready-To-Use"bundles which supported particularly smartphone and computer hardware sales
GSM accessories with very good development due to good attachment rate
Ready-To-Use
Ready-To-Usenotebooks Screen
smartphonesprotections
+61% +60% +68%
Note: Figures for5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparableprior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Fx- and portfolio adjusted sales1 nearly on prior-year's level (excl. iBood)
Q1
Total sales
fx- and portfolio adj.1
(in €m)
-0.5%
-0.8%
6,879
6,821
Q1 18/19Q1 19/20
Sales by segment
(fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change)
11.3%
-0.2%
-2.9%
-8.9%
DACH
W. & S. Europe
E. Europe
Others
1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Q1 Highlights
Fx- and portfolio adjusted1 sales excl. iBood nearly on PY's level (-0.2%)
DACH: Germany with strong Black Friday, but offset by softer subsequent Christmas trading; strong performance in Austria and Hungary
Western & Southern Europe:Spain mainly impacted by shift in campaign plan; Italy impacted by macro environment and competition; Netherlands with declining sales
Eastern Europe: Turkey with strong double-digit growth; Poland with slight sales decline
Others: Solid fx-adj. sales increase in Sweden; sales decline due to disposal of iBood
Online and Services & Solutions are the key growth drivers
Q1
Online sales1
(in €m)
+4.3%
1,043
1,000
14.7%
in % of sales
15.4%
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Services & Solutions sales1
(in €m)
+10.0%
339
373
5.0%
in % of sales
5.5%
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Q1 Highlights
Online1 growth +5.9% excl. iBood
"Black Friday" campaignswith particularly positive effect on online business
Online business impacted by high comps (+28%) and shift of campaign planning in Spain
Strong demandfor pick-up option at 47% vs. 44% in theprior-yearperiod
Double-digitgrowth of SmartBar services: Ready-To-Use,screen protection,in-storerepair
Positive development of extended warranties and mobile business, while consumer financing business was below PY's level
Solid operational EBIT improvement mainly driven by Services & Solutions and cost savings
Q1Gross margin1,2 (in % of sales)
OPEX1,2,3 (in % of sales)
Q1 Highlights
-0.1%p.
-0.5%p.
Gross margin with trend improvement, cost
18.4%
18.3%
15.3%
14.8%
savings in PEX and indirect spend
DACH: Strong performance in Germany driven
by Services & Solutions and cost savings
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Western & Southern Europe: Spain and Italy
Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates (in €m)
impacted by macro environment and
Q1 18/19
competition; Netherlands also with declining
269
289
Q1 19/20 incl. IFRS 16
result, but with slight trend improvement
247
197
Eastern Europe: Poland with ongoing negative
69
50
trend, Turkey benefiting from market growth
15
7
Others: Severance payment at CECONOMY level
-12
-15
and slight decline in Sweden
Group
DACH
W. & S. Europe E. Europe
Others4
1 Excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program.2Adjusted for portfolio changes3Sum of SG&A expensesand Other operating expenses.4Incl. consolidation.
Reported EBIT benefited predominantly from positive one-time effect related to Greek transaction
Q1 Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates to reported EBIT (in €m)
319
-1
30
289
− Operational result
Greece
− Regular Fnac
+ Transaction-
Darty D&A
related effect
component
Greece
− Expected trailing
restructuring
expenses
Adj. EBIT Q1 19/20
Restructuring-related earnings effects
Other adj. items
Reported EBIT Q1 19/20
(portfolio, associates)
Note: EBIT incl. IFRS 16 effect.1Adjusted EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019.2Adjusted for portfolio changes.
EPS improvement mainly driven by higher earnings and lower tax rate
€m
Q1 2018/19
Q1 2019/20
Change
EBITDA
291
509
218
EBIT
234
319
84
Net financial result
1
9
8
Earnings before taxes
235
327
92
Income taxes
-88
-105
-17
Tax rate
37.4%
32.0%
-5.3%p.
Profit or loss for the period
147
222
75
Non-controlling interest
40
53
13
Net result
107
170
62
EPS (in €)
0.30
0.47
0.17
Note: reported EBIT/DA; EBIT/DA inCY incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1 Before associates, M.video and restructuring-related effects.
Q1 Highlights
Reported EBITDA includes c. 138 €m IFRS 16 effect
Reported EBIT includes c. 2 €m IFRS 16 effect
Reported earnings in CY include positive effect related to Greek transaction; PY impacted by expenses for restructuring and management changes
Net financial result benefited from payment of M.video dividend in the amount of 13 €m
Tax rate improved to 32% mainly due to non- taxable gain related to Greek transaction; underlying tax rate1 at 38%
EPS increased by 0.17 € yoy
Adjusted Free Cash Flow below prior-year's level mainly due to restructuring-related cash outflows and higher cash taxes
Q1 2019/20: Free Cash Flow (in €m)
Q1 Highlights
1,119
1,421
Change in NWC improved slightly due to
-29
1,272
-105
-74
higher increase in trade payables, mainly
-149
resulting from higher starting point as of 30
509
September 2018
EBITDA
NWC
Tax
Other
Cash
FCF
Lease
Lease
Cash tax payments in prior-year period
investments
repaym.
adj. FCF1
benefited from tax optimization in FY 17/18
2018/19: Free Cash Flow (in €m)
Other OCF Q1 19/20 mainly impacted by
1,099
61
1,394
1,393
restructuring-related cash outflows and reversal
-4
-52
-1
of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction
291
Other OCF Q1 18/19 lower trade tax
receivables and the settlement of receivables in
connection with Russia transaction turn into
EBITDA
NWC2
Tax
Other
Cash
FCF
Lease
Lease
tough comparison base this year
investments
repaym.
adj. FCF1
1 Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 162Prior-yearadjustments due to changes in presentation and definition.
Outlook for FY 19/20 confirmed
Adjusted for portfolio changes
Excluding non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019
FY 19/20
thereof IFRS 16
incl. IFRS 16
effect
Fx-adjusted sales
Slight increase
EBIT (excl. associates)
445 - 475 €m
5 - 15 €m
Operations Update
In 2018/19 we prepared for sustainable success
1
Leadership team established and new critical competencies on-boarded
2
Leaner organization and a more competitive cost structure, especially in Germany
3
Faster decision-makingprocesses due to clearer responsibilities
4
Clear focus on consistently transforming our business
5
Progress across all four strategic initiatives and acceleration
2019/20: Ongoing implementation of the strategic initiatives
CUSTOMER-CENTRICOMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS MODEL
DIGITAL
SERVICES &
CATEGORY &
GROWTH
SOLUTIONS
SUPPLY CHAIN
MANAGEMENT
Improve online/omni-channel
Improve attachment rates,
Deploy Category Management
conversion, growth, margins
ramp-up existing services and
and central planning globally,
(e.g. online services) and
extend services portfolio
and improve last mile delivery
customer retention
ORGANIZATION & COST STRUCTURE
Reduce overall costs,
implement harmonized
organizational structures and
optimize store portfolio
Digital Growth: Ongoing improvements of our platforms enabling a better omni-channel customer journey
New webshop
platform
Assisted
selling
Market
place
State of the art platform for faster responsiveness and improved customer experience; go-live in Germany in November '19 and roll-out in other countries to follow
Digitizing our sales colleagues with a new app to improve processes, efficiency & customer satisfaction by combination of store & online assortment
Enabling us to broaden our assortment, increase the number of online SKUs and improve product availability;go-livein Germany in May 2020 expected
Services & Solutions: Focus on achieving best-in-class attachment rates in all countries
Insurances &
Further ramp-up and roll-out of standardized customer
Warranties
proposition to strengthen customer relationships
SmartBars
Group-wide full utilization of SmartBars potential with
harmonized offerings of three core services
Subscription
Drive recurring revenue models through own billing
models
platform for e.g. security software
Centralization of procurement volumes on track; pricing and category management with gradual progress
Ramp-up of central negotiated purchasing in 2019 in Germany
(in % of purchasing volume)
100%
~70%
0% Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Current focus
Ramp-upof centrally negotiated procurement volume in Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands on track
Better control ofmargins & reliable price promises across all channels through pricing cockpit&simulator in all key countries
Implementation of state-of-the-artIT-system for Forecasting & Replenishment to improve product availability
Implementation of automated Digital Floor & Shelf- Planning for creating store layouts based on local customer preferences to rationalize selling space
Logistics will build on centralization and national distribution centres
Transforming our supply chain into an omni-channel logistics network …
… based on central platforms
Central platforms in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain as well as pilot in Germany (Erfurt) already established
Central platform for Germany (Göttingen) starts in autumn 2020
Omni-channellogistics operations go-livefor Benelux and Iberia in 2020
Central platform established
Central platform pilot
Central platform planned
Cross dock established
Percentage of supply replenished via centralized distribution (non-2MH)
ES
TR
SE
IT
NL
HU
DE
Summary
FOCUS
EXECUTE
FIXING
TRANSFORMING
THE BASICS
THE BUSINESS
Laying the
Changing into a
foundation for a
customer-centric
sustainable future
business model
We focus on our omni-channel business model
and want to be customers' first choice
26 MARCH 2020
10 AM - 2 PM
STRATEGY
UPDATE
CECONOMY HQ DÜSSELDORF
Back-up
Sales & number of stores by country
Sales (€m)
FY 17/18
FY 18/19
Germany
10,340
10,472
Austria
1,161
1,150
Switzerland
569
578
Hungary
340
364
DACH
12,410
12,565
Belgium
701
697
Greece
186
193
Italy
2,096
2,157
Luxembourg
65
65
Netherlands
1,581
1,495
Portugal
146
151
Spain
2,002
2,050
Western/S. Europe
6,777
6,807
Poland
1,037
970
Turkey
651
596
Eastern Europe
1,689
1,567
Sweden
462
439
Others
542
516
CECONOMY
21,418
21,455
Number of Stores
30/09/2018
Openings
Closures
30/09/2019
432
2
-3
431
52
-
-
52
27
-
-1
26
24
8
-
32
535
10
-4
541
29
-
-2
27
12
-
-
12
115
2
-
117
2
-
-
2
49
-
-
49
10
-
-
10
85
3
-
88
302
5
-2
305
86
5
-1
90
71
8
-1
78
157
13
-2
168
28
-
-
28
28
-
-
28
1,022
28
-8
1,042
Store network as of 31 December 2019
30/09/2019
Openings
Closures
31/12/2019
Germany
431
-
-2
429
Austria
52
-
-
52
Switzerland
26
-
-
26
Hungary
32
-
-
32
DACH
541
-
-2
539
Belgium
27
-
-
27
Greece
12
-
-12
0
Italy
117
-
-
117
Luxembourg
2
-
-
2
Netherlands
49
1
-
50
Portugal
10
-
-
10
Spain
88
-
-
88
Western/S. Europe
305
1
-12
294
Poland
90
-
-
90
Turkey
78
-
-
78
Eastern Europe
168
-
-
168
Sweden
28
-
-
28
Others
28
-
-
28
CECONOMY
1,042
1
-14
1,029
Highlights
Selective expansion with 1 store opening in the Netherlands
2 store closuresin Germany
Average store size reduced by c. -1%to 2,622 sqm since September 2019, mainly due to further store rightsizings and store closures
Net Working Capital1
€m
30/09/2018
31/12/2018
Change
30/09/2019
31/12/2019
Change
Inventories
2,480
3,229
749
2,548
3,348
801
Trade receivables and other receivables
610
579
-32
455
543
87
Receivables due from suppliers
1,241
1,789
549
1,295
1,851
556
Trade payables and other payables
-5,745
-8,136
-2,391
-5,321
-7,857
-2,536
Net Working Capital
-1,415
-2,539
-1,124
-1,023
-2,115
-1,092
1 Prior year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition
New simplified NWC definition as of Q1 2019/20 with all items easily readable from balance sheet positions
Old NWC definition
New NWC definition
Assets
Liabilities
Inventories
Receivables due from suppliers
Trade receivables
Receivables from credit cards
REMOVED1
Advance payments on inventories
REMOVED2
Trade payables
Liabilities to customers
Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes
Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return
Prepayments received on orders
Without liabilities for rights of return
Inventories
Receivables due from suppliers
Trade receivables and other receivables
Contract assets
NEW
Trade payables and other liabilities
Deferred revenues from
warranty extension
NEW
Contract liabilities
NEW
1 Reclassified as Cash and cash equivalent due to similar character 2 Removed due to non-material amount
Comparison of new vs old NWC definitions
€m
30/09/2018
30/09/2019
Inventories
2,480
2,548
Trade receivables and similar claims
613
417
Receivables due from suppliers
1,239
1,295
Receivables from credit cards
71
51
Old
Advance payments on inventories
0
1
Trade payables and similar payables
-5,277
-4,914
Liabilities to customers
-45
-13
Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes
-137
-133
Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return
-23
-22
Prepayments received on orders
-46
-45
Net Working Capital
-1,125
-815
€m
30/09/2018
30/09/2019
New
Inventories
2,480
2,548
Trade receivables and other receivables
610
455
Receivables due from suppliers
1,241
1,295
Trade payables and other payables
-5,745
-5,321
Net Working Capital
-1,415
-1,023
NWC becomes easily readable from balance sheet positions
New definition ensures completeness of NWC positions
Due to revised disclosure under new definition, NWC is more negative than under old definition
Redefinition has no economic impact
IFRS 16 effects on EBITDA and EBIT in Q1 19/20
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
IFRS 16 effect
including IFRS 16
€m
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Q1 19/20
DACH
228
356
80
Western/Southern Europe
87
111
44
Eastern Europe
20
23
12
Others3
-11
-11
2
Total
325
479
138
Adjusted EBIT1,2
Adjusted EBIT1,2
IFRS 16 effect
including IFRS 16
€m
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Q1 19/20
DACH
197
247
1
Western/Southern Europe
69
50
0
Eastern Europe
15
7
1
Others3
-12
-15
-1
Total
269
289
2
1 Adjusted EBIT/DA excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes 3 Including consolidation.
IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated P&L impact in FY 19/20
ESTIMATED
EFFECT 1
Leasing expenses
Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as D&A and interest cost
EBITDA
Increase by 525-565
€m equalling the amount of leasing expenses
D&A
Increase by 515-555
€m due to depreciation of capitalized operating lease asset
EBIT
Increase by approx. 5-15 €m as lease expense is replaced by D&A and interest
Interest expense
Increase by a low double-digit €m amount due to interest cost component
Earnings before taxes
Reduce by a low single-digit €m amount due to higher interest during first years
1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019.
IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated balance sheet and cash flow impact in FY 19/20
ESTIMATED
EFFECT 1
Assets
Increase by around 2.3
€bn due to recognition of lease contracts as rights of use assets
Liabilities
Increase by around 2.4
€bn due to recognition of lease contracts as lease liabilities
ESTIMATED
EFFECT 1
Operating CF
Increase by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses shift to financing CF
Financing CF
Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as interest and amortization
1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019.
Fnac Darty consolidation
FNAC H1 2020
FNAC H2 2020
FNAC H1 2021
FNAC
H2 2019
CEC Q2 19/20
CEC Q3 19/20
CEC Q4 19/20
CEC Q1 20/21
CEC Q2 20/21
CEC Q3 20/21
31.12.
31.03.
30.06.
30.09.
31.12.
31.03.
30.06.
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
Our c.24% stake in Fnac Darty is accounted for as "Investment accounted for using the equity method" on the balance sheet
The share of Fnac Darty'snet income will be reported in our EBITDA and EBIT
Due to Fnac Darty'ssemi-annualreporting of net income, we will report our earnings share semi-annuallyin Q2 and Q4
Our share ofdividends, should there be any dividends, will be recognised earnings-neutral in our cash flow statement
Store director model as an effective form of incentivisation through 10% share ownership
Store
10 % share
90 % share
Store director
10 % profit share paid as dividends
Profit Share
"Chief Customer Officer"
Employment
No "veto rights"
Rights
Decisions on special assortment
Additional price discounts if needed in light of local competition
Creation and conduct of special local marketing campaigns