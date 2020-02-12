Ceconomy : Presentation to the speech of the management board

General Meeting
CECONOMY AG
Dr Bernhard Düttmann Düsseldorf, 12 February 2020
Agenda
04
01
02
03
05
Status of the
Performance
Outlook Financial
Performance
Summary
Financial Year 2018/19
transformation
Year 2019/20
Q1 2019/20
01
Performance FY 2018/19
In a year of transition CECONOMY has made significant operational and structural progress
Where we come from
Decline in profitability
Depreciations and
portfolio losses
Complex structures and
a high cost base
No implementation of the
strategic initiatives
What we have achieved
Stabilisation of profitability
Already some solutions for countries, portfolio companies and investments
Clearer responsibilities and a more competitive cost base
Progress on all initiatives,
detailing of the strategy ongoing
CECONOMY has reached its financial targets
Solid sales growth*
EBIT** on PY level
*fx-adjusted**EBIT excl. Fnac Dartyand excl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 5
Online business still key sales driver in 2018/19,
Services & Solutions impacted by high comps
Online sales
2,935 €m
Services sales*
|
1,498 €m
|
7.0% share of sales
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 6
Results slightly above expectations thanks to active cost management, higher income from Services and good sales development
Adjusted EBIT*
|
Change to PY
|
DACH
|
320
|
€m
|
+21
|
€m
|
Western/Southern Europe
|
146
|
€m
|
+23
|
€m
|
Eastern Europe
|
10
|
€m
|
-33 €m
|
Others**
|
-74 €m
|
-6 €m
|
Total
|
402
|
€m
|
+4
|
€m
*Adjusted EBIT excl. Fnac Darty andexcl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes **Others: Incl. consolidation
Earnings per share influenced by restructuring expenses, net financial result with positive contribution
FY 2018/19
|
Change to PY
|
Adjusted EBIT*
|
|
402
|
€m
|
+4
|
€m
|
Reported EBIT
|
224
|
€m
|
-196 €m
|
Net financial result
|
12
|
€m
|
+210
|
€m
|
Earnings before taxes
|
235
|
€m
|
+14
|
€m
|
Net result
|
121
|
€m
|
-99 €m
|
Earning per share
|
0.34 €
|
+0.27 €
|
*Adjusted EBIT excl. Fnac Darty andexcl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 8
No dividend distribution foreseen for Financial Year 2018/19
-
Implementation of reorganization and efficiency program to increase competitiveness
-
Strengthening of equity and balance sheet
02
Status of the transformation
Strategic initiatives in Financial Year 2018/19
|
DIGITAL
|
SERVICES &
|
CATEGORY &
|
ORGANISATION &
|
SUPPLY CHAIN
|
GROWTH
|
SOLUTIONS
|
COST STRUCTURE
|
MANAGEMENT
|
|
ONGOING
|
GRADUAL PROGRESS
|
SHORT TERM
|
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 11
Reduction of complexity and costs especially in Germany
Reorganization and efficiency program
|
Administrative functions
|
Portfolio
ca. 85%
d. Einsparungen1
|
Reorganisation of administrative functions at CECONOMY,
|
Review of activities not being part of the core business
|
Media-Saturn Holding and the German country organisation
|
Savings amounting to 110 - 130 €m p.a.
|
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 12
Activities to digitise our business model
|
Financial Year 2018/19
|
Financial Year 2019/20
|
New webshop
|
Roll-out new
|
platform developed
|
webshop platform
|
App user interface
|
Introduction assisted
|
improved
|
selling
|
Piloting online
|
|
market place
|
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 13
Focus on close customer relationship in all countries
Financial Year 2018/19
New offer insurances and
warranties in Germany
Consistent service offer
at the Smartbars
Financial Year 2019/20
Internat. roll-out new offer insurances and warranties
Introduction own billing platform, for example for software
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 14
Centralisation of category and supply chain management
Financial Year 2018/19
Pilot store for
Category
Management
Central pricing
system in Germany
Central logistics
platform in
Germany and the
Netherlands
Financial Year 2019/20
Increase of central
buying
Automation of space
and assortment
planning
Transformation of
supply chain
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 15
Our assumptions for Financial Year 2019/20
Sales: Driven mainly by Online and Services & Solutions business
Gross margin: Pressure on goods margin still to continue, but overall gross margin trend improvement
Costs: Strong cost decline in line with communicated targets
Strategic initiatives: ongoing consistent implementation of all initiatives
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 18
Outlook
FY 2018/19
|
FY 2019/20
|
Sales growth
|
+0.8%
|
slight increase
|
(fx-adjusted)
|
|
|
EBIT
|
402 €m
|
445 - 475 €m
Note: Outlook adjusted for portfolio changes, non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program as well as associates. EBIT 2019/20 incl. positive effect between 5 €m and 15 €m from the adoption of the new accounting standard IFRS 16.
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 19
04
Performance Q1 2019/20
In the first quarter of 2019/20 we focused on Black Friday and further executed our initiatives…
1
|
Profitable
|
2
|
3 Significant
|
|
Investments
|
cost
|
|
Black Friday
|
|
in strategic
|
optimisation,
|
|
in-store and
|
|
initiatives
|
esp. in
|
|
online
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
|
Noticeable Group earnings improvement
|
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 21
… and built the foundations for a successful full year
Sales change yoy*
|
Adjusted EBIT** at
|
Reported EBIT at
|
|
+20 €m yoy
|
+84 €m yoy
*Adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes ** EBIT including effects from IRFS 16 adoption. Adjusted EBIT excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program, adjusted for portfolio changes and excl. associates
|
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 22
Summary
FOCUS
|
EXECUTE
|
FIXING THE BASICS
|
TRANSFORMING THE
|
|
BUSINESS
We want to be customers' first choice with our omni-channel business model
|
General Meeting 2020
|
Public
|
12 February 2020
|
// 24
Disclaimer
CECONOMY AG published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:13:00 UTC