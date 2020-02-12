Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ceconomy    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY

(CEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/12 04:32:14 am
5.265 EUR   +0.44%
04:15aCECONOMY : Press release to the General Meeting 2020
PU
04:15aCECONOMY : Presentation to the speech of the management board
PU
02/11CECONOMY : Announced Counter-motions and Election nominations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ceconomy : Presentation to the speech of the management board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:15am EST

General Meeting

CECONOMY AG

Dr Bernhard Düttmann Düsseldorf, 12 February 2020

Agenda

04

01

02

03

05

Status of the

Performance

Outlook Financial

Performance

Summary

Financial Year 2018/19

transformation

Year 2019/20

Q1 2019/20

01

Performance FY 2018/19

In a year of transition CECONOMY has made significant operational and structural progress

Where we come from

Decline in profitability

Depreciations and

portfolio losses

Complex structures and

a high cost base

No implementation of the

strategic initiatives

What we have achieved

Stabilisation of profitability

Already some solutions for countries, portfolio companies and investments

Clearer responsibilities and a more competitive cost base

Progress on all initiatives,

detailing of the strategy ongoing

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 4

CECONOMY has reached its financial targets

+0.8%

402 €m

Solid sales growth*

EBIT** on PY level

*fx-adjusted**EBIT excl. Fnac Dartyand excl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 5

Online business still key sales driver in 2018/19,

Services & Solutions impacted by high comps

Online sales

2,935 €m

13.7% share of sales

Services sales*

1,498 €m

7.0% share of sales

*According to IAS 18

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 6

Results slightly above expectations thanks to active cost management, higher income from Services and good sales development

Adjusted EBIT*

Change to PY

DACH

320

€m

+21

€m

Western/Southern Europe

146

€m

+23

€m

Eastern Europe

10

€m

-33 €m

Others**

-74 €m

-6 €m

Total

402

€m

+4

€m

*Adjusted EBIT excl. Fnac Darty andexcl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes **Others: Incl. consolidation

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 7

Earnings per share influenced by restructuring expenses, net financial result with positive contribution

FY 2018/19

Change to PY

Adjusted EBIT*

402

€m

+4

€m

Reported EBIT

224

€m

-196 €m

Net financial result

12

€m

+210

€m

Earnings before taxes

235

€m

+14

€m

Net result

121

€m

-99 €m

Earning per share

0.34 €

+0.27 €

*Adjusted EBIT excl. Fnac Darty andexcl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 8

No dividend distribution foreseen for Financial Year 2018/19

  • Implementation of reorganization and efficiency program to increase competitiveness
  • Strengthening of equity and balance sheet

No dividend distribution

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 9

02

Status of the transformation

Strategic initiatives in Financial Year 2018/19

DIGITAL

SERVICES &

CATEGORY &

ORGANISATION &

SUPPLY CHAIN

GROWTH

SOLUTIONS

COST STRUCTURE

MANAGEMENT

ONGOING

ONGOING

GRADUAL PROGRESS

SHORT TERM

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 11

Reduction of complexity and costs especially in Germany

Reorganization and efficiency program

Administrative functions

Portfolio

ca. 85%

d. Einsparungen1

Reorganisation of administrative functions at CECONOMY,

Review of activities not being part of the core business

Media-Saturn Holding and the German country organisation

Savings amounting to 110 - 130 €m p.a.

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 12

Activities to digitise our business model

Financial Year 2018/19

Financial Year 2019/20

New webshop

Roll-out new

platform developed

webshop platform

App user interface

Introduction assisted

improved

selling

Piloting online

market place

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 13

Focus on close customer relationship in all countries

Financial Year 2018/19

New offer insurances and

warranties in Germany

Consistent service offer

at the Smartbars

Financial Year 2019/20

Internat. roll-out new offer insurances and warranties

Introduction own billing platform, for example for software

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 14

Centralisation of category and supply chain management

Financial Year 2018/19

Pilot store for

Category

Management

Central pricing

system in Germany

Central logistics

platform in

Germany and the

Netherlands

Financial Year 2019/20

Increase of central

buying

Automation of space

and assortment

planning

Transformation of

supply chain

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 15

26 MARCH 2020

STRATEGIC

UPDATE

03

Outlook FY 2019/20

Our assumptions for Financial Year 2019/20

Sales: Driven mainly by Online and Services & Solutions business

Gross margin: Pressure on goods margin still to continue, but overall gross margin trend improvement

Costs: Strong cost decline in line with communicated targets

Strategic initiatives: ongoing consistent implementation of all initiatives

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 18

Outlook

FY 2018/19

FY 2019/20

Sales growth

+0.8%

slight increase

(fx-adjusted)

EBIT

402 €m

445 - 475 €m

Note: Outlook adjusted for portfolio changes, non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program as well as associates. EBIT 2019/20 incl. positive effect between 5 €m and 15 €m from the adoption of the new accounting standard IFRS 16.

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 19

04

Performance Q1 2019/20

In the first quarter of 2019/20 we focused on Black Friday and further executed our initiatives…

1

Profitable

2

3 Significant

Investments

cost

Black Friday

in strategic

optimisation,

in-store and

initiatives

esp. in

online

Germany

Noticeable Group earnings improvement

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 21

… and built the foundations for a successful full year

-0.5%

289 €m

319 €m

Sales change yoy*

Adjusted EBIT** at

Reported EBIT at

+20 €m yoy

+84 €m yoy

*Adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes ** EBIT including effects from IRFS 16 adoption. Adjusted EBIT excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program, adjusted for portfolio changes and excl. associates

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 22

05

Summary

Summary

FOCUS

EXECUTE

FIXING THE BASICS

TRANSFORMING THE

BUSINESS

We want to be customers' first choice with our omni-channel business model

General Meeting 2020

Public

12 February 2020

// 24

Disclaimer

CECONOMY AG published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CECONOMY
04:15aCECONOMY : Press release to the General Meeting 2020
PU
04:15aCECONOMY : Presentation to the speech of the management board
PU
02/11CECONOMY : Announced Counter-motions and Election nominations
PU
02/10METRO : reaches deal to sell Real hypermarkets unit to consortium of property in..
RE
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France targets another US tech giant
02/07CECONOMY : Investor Presentation February 2020
PU
02/07CECONOMY : Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
PU
02/07CECONOMY : Fact Sheet Q1 2019/20
PU
02/07CECONOMY : Press Release Q1 2019/20
PU
01/21Dixons Carphone gets wrong number in Christmas trading update
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 511 M
EBIT 2020 497 M
Net income 2020 282 M
Finance 2020 807 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 7,23x
P/E ratio 2021 8,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,06x
Capitalization 1 883 M
Chart CECONOMY
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,75  €
Last Close Price 5,24  €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Düttmann Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Sonnenmoser Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY-3.03%2 056
BEST BUY CO., INC2.38%23 262
TECH DATA CORPORATION0.29%5 102
AARON'S, INC.2.52%3 932
JB HI-FI LIMITED14.02%3 315
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group