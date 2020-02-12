Ceconomy : Presentation to the speech of the management board

General Meeting CECONOMY AG Dr Bernhard Düttmann Düsseldorf, 12 February 2020

Agenda 04 01 02 03 05 Status of the Performance Outlook Financial Performance Summary Financial Year 2018/19 transformation Year 2019/20 Q1 2019/20

01 Performance FY 2018/19

In a year of transition CECONOMY has made significant operational and structural progress Where we come from Decline in profitability Depreciations and portfolio losses Complex structures and a high cost base No implementation of the strategic initiatives What we have achieved Stabilisation of profitability Already some solutions for countries, portfolio companies and investments Clearer responsibilities and a more competitive cost base Progress on all initiatives, detailing of the strategy ongoing General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 4

CECONOMY has reached its financial targets +0.8% 402 €m Solid sales growth* EBIT** on PY level *fx-adjusted**EBIT excl. Fnac Dartyand excl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 5

Online business still key sales driver in 2018/19, Services & Solutions impacted by high comps Online sales 2,935 €m 13.7% share of sales Services sales* 1,498 €m 7.0% share of sales *According to IAS 18 General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 6

Results slightly above expectations thanks to active cost management, higher income from Services and good sales development Adjusted EBIT* Change to PY DACH 320 €m +21 €m Western/Southern Europe 146 €m +23 €m Eastern Europe 10 €m -33 €m Others** -74 €m -6 €m Total 402 €m +4 €m *Adjusted EBIT excl. Fnac Darty andexcl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes **Others: Incl. consolidation General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 7

Earnings per share influenced by restructuring expenses, net financial result with positive contribution FY 2018/19 Change to PY Adjusted EBIT* 402 €m +4 €m Reported EBIT 224 €m -196 €m Net financial result 12 €m +210 €m Earnings before taxes 235 €m +14 €m Net result 121 €m -99 €m Earning per share 0.34 € +0.27 € *Adjusted EBIT excl. Fnac Darty andexcl. expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and management changes General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 8

No dividend distribution foreseen for Financial Year 2018/19 Implementation of reorganization and efficiency program to increase competitiveness

Strengthening of equity and balance sheet No dividend distribution General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 9

02 Status of the transformation

Strategic initiatives in Financial Year 2018/19 DIGITAL SERVICES & CATEGORY & ORGANISATION & SUPPLY CHAIN GROWTH SOLUTIONS COST STRUCTURE MANAGEMENT ONGOING ONGOING GRADUAL PROGRESS SHORT TERM General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 11

Reduction of complexity and costs especially in Germany Reorganization and efficiency program Administrative functions Portfolio ca. 85% d. Einsparungen1 Reorganisation of administrative functions at CECONOMY, Review of activities not being part of the core business Media-Saturn Holding and the German country organisation Savings amounting to 110 - 130 €m p.a. General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 12

Activities to digitise our business model Financial Year 2018/19 Financial Year 2019/20 New webshop Roll-out new platform developed webshop platform App user interface Introduction assisted improved selling Piloting online market place General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 13

Focus on close customer relationship in all countries Financial Year 2018/19 New offer insurances and warranties in Germany Consistent service offer at the Smartbars Financial Year 2019/20 Internat. roll-out new offer insurances and warranties Introduction own billing platform, for example for software General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 14

Centralisation of category and supply chain management Financial Year 2018/19 Pilot store for Category Management Central pricing system in Germany Central logistics platform in Germany and the Netherlands Financial Year 2019/20 Increase of central buying Automation of space and assortment planning Transformation of supply chain General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 15

26 MARCH 2020 STRATEGIC UPDATE

03 Outlook FY 2019/20

Our assumptions for Financial Year 2019/20 Sales: Driven mainly by Online and Services & Solutions business Gross margin: Pressure on goods margin still to continue, but overall gross margin trend improvement Costs: Strong cost decline in line with communicated targets Strategic initiatives: ongoing consistent implementation of all initiatives General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 18

Outlook FY 2018/19 FY 2019/20 Sales growth +0.8% slight increase (fx-adjusted) EBIT 402 €m 445 - 475 €m Note: Outlook adjusted for portfolio changes, non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program as well as associates. EBIT 2019/20 incl. positive effect between 5 €m and 15 €m from the adoption of the new accounting standard IFRS 16. General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 19

04 Performance Q1 2019/20

In the first quarter of 2019/20 we focused on Black Friday and further executed our initiatives… 1 Profitable 2 3 Significant Investments cost Black Friday in strategic optimisation, in-store and initiatives esp. in online Germany Noticeable Group earnings improvement General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 21

… and built the foundations for a successful full year -0.5% 289 €m 319 €m Sales change yoy* Adjusted EBIT** at Reported EBIT at +20 €m yoy +84 €m yoy *Adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes ** EBIT including effects from IRFS 16 adoption. Adjusted EBIT excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program, adjusted for portfolio changes and excl. associates General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 22

05 Summary

Summary FOCUS EXECUTE FIXING THE BASICS TRANSFORMING THE BUSINESS We want to be customers' first choice with our omni-channel business model General Meeting 2020 Public 12 February 2020 // 24