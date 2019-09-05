Ceconomy : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG

CECONOMY AG
WKN: 725750 ISIN: DE0007257503 Land: Germany
Nachricht vom 05.09.2019 | 18:39
CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
CECONOMY AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
05.09.2019 / 18:39
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
-
Details of issuer
CECONOMY AG
Benrather Straße 18-20 40213 Düsseldorf Germany
-
Type of capital measure
|
Type of capital measure
|
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|
11 Dec 2018
3. New total number of voting rights: 359421084
05.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
CECONOMY AG
|
|
Benrather Straße 18-20
|
|
40213 Düsseldorf
|
|
Germany
|
Internet:
|
www.ceconomy.de
|
End of News
|
DGAP News Service
Disclaimer
CECONOMY - Metro AG published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 17:06:04 UTC