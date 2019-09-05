Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ceconomy    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY

(CEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ceconomy : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

CECONOMY AG

WKN: 725750 ISIN: DE0007257503 Land: Germany

Nachricht vom 05.09.2019 | 18:39

CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

CECONOMY AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

05.09.2019 / 18:39

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

  1. Details of issuer
    CECONOMY AG
    Benrather Straße 18-20 40213 Düsseldorf Germany
  2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

11 Dec 2018

3. New total number of voting rights: 359421084

05.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:

English

Company:

CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany

Internet:

www.ceconomy.de

End of News

DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

CECONOMY - Metro AG published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 17:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CECONOMY
01:07pCECONOMY : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG
PU
12:45pCECONOMY AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
07:08aCzech investor takes stake in Casino after failed Metro bid
RE
04:59aCasino Shares Rise After Vesa Equity Investment Acquires 4.63% Stake
DJ
08/14CECONOMY : Investor Presentation August/September 2019 (Englisch)
PU
08/13CECONOMY : Shares Dropped After 3Q Results
DJ
08/13CECONOMY : 3Q Net Loss Narrowed; Backs Fiscal Year View
DJ
08/08METRO : investor says bid fails, it's up to management to prove Metro is worth m..
RE
08/01METRO : investors opposed to takeover offer start buying shares
RE
07/30METRO : Investor seeks talks over contested Metro takeover bid - sources
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 21 532 M
EBIT 2019 392 M
Net income 2019 89,3 M
Finance 2019 721 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,11x
EV / Sales2019 0,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
Capitalization 1 671 M
Chart CECONOMY
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,95  €
Last Close Price 4,65  €
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düttmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eckhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY48.51%1 842
BEST BUY COMPANY19.35%17 072
AARON'S, INC.46.68%4 166
TECH DATA CORP14.40%3 472
JB HI-FI LIMITED46.39%2 559
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group