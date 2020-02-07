Ceconomy : Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 0 02/07/2020 | 01:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1 2019/20 RESULTS PRESENTATION Dr Bernhard Düttmann, Karin Sonnenmoser Düsseldorf, 07 February 2020 DISCLAIMER AND NOTES This disclaimer shall apply in all respects to the entire presentation (including all slides of this document), the oral presentation of the slides by representatives of CECONOMY AG, any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation, hard copies of the slides as well as any additional materials distributed at, or in connection with this presentation. By attending the meeting (or conference call or video conference) at which the presentation is made, or by reading the written materials included in the presentation, you (i) acknowledge and agree to all of the following restrictions and undertakings, and (ii) acknowledge and confirm that you understand the legal and regulatory sanctions attached to the misuse, disclosure or improper circulation of the presentation. To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, investments in innovative sales formats, expansion in online and omnichannel sales activities, integration of acquired businesses and achievement of anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of public authorities and other third parties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such forward-looking statements, including the underlying estimates, expectations and assumptions, are correct or complete. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. See also "Opportunity and Risk Report" in CECONOMY's most recent Annual Report for risks as of the date of such Annual Report. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation is intended for information only, does not constitute a prospectus or similar document and should not be treated as investment advice. It is not intended and should not be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. CECONOMY AG assumes no liability for any claim which may arise from the reproduction, distribution or publication of the presentation (in whole or in part). The third parties whose data is cited in this presentation are neither registered broker-dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any data does not constitute financial advice or recommendations. Historical financial information contained in this presentation is mostly based on or derived from the consolidated (interim) financial statements for the respective period. Financial information with respect to the business of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group is particularly based on or derived from the segment reporting contained in these financial statements. Such financial information is not necessarily indicative for the operational results, the financial position and/or the cash flow of the CECONOMY business on a stand-alone basis neither in the past nor in the future and may, in particular, deviate from any historical financial information based on corresponding combined financial statements with respect to the CECONOMY business. Given the aforementioned uncertainties, (prospective) investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of this information. No representation or warranty is given and no liability is assumed by CECONOMY AG, express or implied, as to the accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. This presentation contains certain supplemental financial or operative measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered as non-IFRS measures. We believe that such non-IFRS measures used, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance the understanding of our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows. There are, however, material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS measures including (without limitation) the limitations inherent in the determination of relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS measures used by us may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Detail information on this topic can be found in CECONOMY's Annual Report 2018/19, pages 52-55. All numbers shown are as reported, unless otherwise stated. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur. Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 2 Agenda 01 02 03 Highlights Financial Outlook Performance 01 Highlights CECONOMY's Q1 19/20 in a nutshell Successful Black Friday period, both in-store and online Solid growth rates in Online and Services & Solutions Encouraging earnings improvement driven by Services & Solutions and cost optimization, esp. in Germany Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Christmas business impacted by pull-forward effects due to increasing importance of Black Friday Adverse macro conditions and intense competition in Southern Europe Poland still with weak performance Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 5 In Q1 we built the foundation for a sound financial year 19/20 -0.5% 289 €m Sales change yoy Adj. EBIT1,2 adjusted for fx-effects and excl. associates3 portfolio changes +20 €m vs. PY Note: 1 Adjusted EBIT before non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and portfolio changes. 2 Incl. IFRS 16. 3 Companies accounted for using the equity method Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 6 We continued the success of last year and built again a profitable Black Friday Centrally prepared and orchestrated New MediaMarkt web platform handling campaign concepts for entire group supported double traffic, improved delivery performance by professional toolkit and improved availability of offers Cross-selling of bundles, focus on services & solutions and higher margin product mix Strong campaigns with focus on services, early access for MediaMarkt club members and Saturn card holders Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 7 After an already strong prior year, we generated solid double-digit sales growth rates in-store and online +1,000k +15% More items sold during 5-day Black More online shoppers visited our Friday period vs. PY websites vs. PY +2% More customers visited our stores vs. PY Note: Figures for 5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparable prior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 8 Attractive bundles increased attachment rates during Black Friday, driving smartphone, computer hardware and GSM accessories sales Countries were well prepared to meet high stationary and online traffic (e.g. partly pre-configuratedReady-To-Use items) Many campaign products were offered as "Ready-To-Use"bundles which supported particularly smartphone and computer hardware sales GSM accessories with very good development due to good attachment rate Ready-To-Use Ready-To-Usenotebooks Screen smartphonesprotections +61% +60% +68% Note: Figures for 5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparable prior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 9 02 Financial Performance Fx- and portfolio adjusted sales1 nearly on prior-year's level (excl. iBood) Q1 Total sales fx- and portfolio adj.1 (in €m) -0.5% -0.8% 6,879 6,821 Q1 18/19Q1 19/20 Sales by segment (fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change) 11.3% -0.2% -2.9% -8.9% DACH W. & S. Europe E. Europe Others 1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Q1 Highlights Fx- and portfolio adjusted 1 sales excl. iBood nearly on PY's level (-0.2%)

sales excl. iBood nearly on PY's level DACH: Germany with strong Black Friday, but offset by softer subsequent Christmas trading; strong performance in Austria and Hungary

Germany with strong Black Friday, but offset by softer subsequent Christmas trading; strong performance in Austria and Hungary Western & Southern Europe: Spain mainly impacted by shift in campaign plan; Italy impacted by macro environment and competition; Netherlands with declining sales

Eastern Europe: Turkey with strong double-digit growth; Poland with slight sales decline

Turkey with strong double-digit growth; Poland with slight sales decline Others : Solid fx-adj. sales increase in Sweden; sales decline due to disposal of iBood Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 11 Online and Services & Solutions are the key growth drivers Q1 Online sales1 (in €m) +4.3% 1,043 1,000 14.7% in % of sales 15.4% Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Services & Solutions sales1 (in €m) +10.0% 339 373 5.0% in % of sales 5.5% Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Q1 Highlights Online 1 growth +5.9% excl. iBood

growth +5.9% excl. iBood "Black Friday" campaigns with particularly positive effect on online business

Online business impacted by high comps (+28%) and shift of campaign planning in Spain

impacted by high comps (+28%) and shift of campaign planning in Spain Strong demand for pick-up option at 47% vs. 44% in the prior-year period

pick-up option Double-digit growth of SmartBar services: Ready-To-Use, screen protection, in-store repair

growth of SmartBar services: Positive development of extended warranties and mobile business , while consumer financing business was below PY's level Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 12 Solid operational EBIT improvement mainly driven by Services & Solutions and cost savings Q1 Gross margin1,2 (in % of sales) OPEX1,2,3 (in % of sales) Q1 Highlights -0.1%p. -0.5%p.  Gross margin with trend improvement, cost 18.4% 18.3% 15.3% 14.8% savings in PEX and indirect spend  DACH: Strong performance in Germany driven by Services & Solutions and cost savings Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20  Western & Southern Europe: Spain and Italy Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates (in €m) impacted by macro environment and Q1 18/19 competition; Netherlands also with declining 269 289 Q1 19/20 incl. IFRS 16 result, but with slight trend improvement 247 197  Eastern Europe: Poland with ongoing negative 69 50 trend, Turkey benefiting from market growth 15 7  Others: Severance payment at CECONOMY level -12 -15 and slight decline in Sweden Group DACH W. & S. Europe E. Europe Others4 1 Excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes 3 Sum of SG&A expensesand Other operating expenses. 4 Incl. consolidation. Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 13 Reported EBIT benefited predominantly from positive one-time effect related to Greek transaction Q1 Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates to reported EBIT (in €m) 319 -1 30 289 − Operational result Greece − Regular Fnac + Transaction- Darty D&A related effect component Greece − Expected trailing restructuring expenses Adj. EBIT Q1 19/20 Restructuring-related earnings effects Other adj. items Reported EBIT Q1 19/20 (portfolio, associates) Note: EBIT incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1 Adjusted EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes. Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 14 EPS improvement mainly driven by higher earnings and lower tax rate €m Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Change EBITDA 291 509 218 EBIT 234 319 84 Net financial result 1 9 8 Earnings before taxes 235 327 92 Income taxes -88 -105 -17 Tax rate 37.4% 32.0% -5.3%p. Profit or loss for the period 147 222 75 Non-controlling interest 40 53 13 Net result 107 170 62 EPS (in €) 0.30 0.47 0.17 Note: reported EBIT/DA; EBIT/DA inCY incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1 Before associates, M.video and restructuring-related effects. Q1 Highlights Reported EBITDA includes c. 138 €m IFRS 16 effect

includes c. 138 €m IFRS 16 effect Reported EBIT includes c. 2 €m IFRS 16 effect

includes c. 2 €m IFRS 16 effect Reported earnings in CY include positive effect related to Greek transaction; PY impacted by expenses for restructuring and management changes

Net financial result benefited from payment of M.video dividend in the amount of 13 €m

benefited from payment of M.video dividend in the amount of 13 €m Tax rate improved to 32% mainly due to non- taxable gain related to Greek transaction; underlying tax rate 1 at 38%

improved to 32% mainly due to non- taxable gain related to Greek transaction; underlying tax rate at 38% EPS increased by 0.17 € yoy Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 15 Adjusted Free Cash Flow below prior-year's level mainly due to restructuring-related cash outflows and higher cash taxes Q1 2019/20: Free Cash Flow (in €m) Q1 Highlights 1,119 1,421  Change in NWC improved slightly due to -29 1,272 -105 -74 higher increase in trade payables, mainly -149 resulting from higher starting point as of 30 509 September 2018 EBITDA NWC Tax Other Cash FCF Lease Lease  Cash tax payments in prior-year period investments repaym. adj. FCF1 benefited from tax optimization in FY 17/18 2018/19: Free Cash Flow (in €m)  Other OCF Q1 19/20 mainly impacted by 1,099 61 1,394 1,393 restructuring-related cash outflows and reversal -4 -52 -1 of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction 291  Other OCF Q1 18/19 lower trade tax receivables and the settlement of receivables in connection with Russia transaction turn into EBITDA NWC2 Tax Other Cash FCF Lease Lease tough comparison base this year investments repaym. adj. FCF1 1 Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 16 2 Prior-yearadjustments due to changes in presentation and definition. Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 16 03 Outlook Outlook for FY 19/20 confirmed Adjusted for portfolio changes

Excluding non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 FY 19/20 thereof IFRS 16 incl. IFRS 16 effect Fx-adjusted sales Slight increase EBIT (excl. associates) 445 - 475 €m 5 - 15 €m Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 18 In Q1 2019/20 we focused on a profitable Black Friday period and further executed our initiatives 1 2 3 4 Profitable Black Progressed on Significant cost Encouraging strategic initiatives Friday period, optimization, group earnings with promising in-store and online esp. in Germany improvement results In Q1 we built the foundation for a sound FY 2019/20 Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 19 26 MARCH 2020 10 AM - 2 PM STRATEGY UPDATE CECONOMY HQ DÜSSELDORF Q&A Dr Bernhard Düttmann Karin Sonnenmoser Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer CECONOMY AG CECONOMY AG Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 21 CECONOMY AG Investor Relations CONTACT Kaistr. 3 40221 Düsseldorf Germany Tel.: +49 (211) 5408-7222 Email: IR@ceconomy.de https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/ Notes All numbers in the presentation incl. IFRS 16 (unless otherwise stated)

The disposal of the Greek MediaMarkt business is treated as a portfolio effect

Forecast-relevant EBIT is adjusted for portfolio effects and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 and excluding associates Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 23 IFRS 16 effects on EBITDA and EBIT Adjusted EBITDA1,2 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 IFRS 16 effect including IFRS 16 €m Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Q1 19/20 DACH 228 356 80 Western/Southern Europe 87 111 44 Eastern Europe 20 23 12 Others3 -11 -11 2 Total 325 479 138 Adjusted EBIT1,2 Adjusted EBIT1,2 IFRS 16 effect including IFRS 16 €m Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 Q1 19/20 DACH 197 247 1 Western/Southern Europe 69 50 0 Eastern Europe 15 7 1 Others3 -12 -15 -1 Total 269 289 2 1 Adjusted EBIT/DA excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes 3 Including consolidation. Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 24 Store network as of 31 December 2019 30/09/2019 Openings Closures 31/12/2019 Germany 431 - -2 429 Austria 52 - - 52 Switzerland 26 - - 26 Hungary 32 - - 32 DACH 541 - -2 539 Belgium 27 - - 27 Greece 12 - -12 0 Italy 117 - - 117 Luxembourg 2 - - 2 Netherlands 49 1 - 50 Portugal 10 - - 10 Spain 88 - - 88 Western/S. Europe 305 1 -12 294 Poland 90 - - 90 Turkey 78 - - 78 Eastern Europe 168 - - 168 Sweden 28 - - 28 Others 28 - - 28 CECONOMY 1,042 1 -14 1,029 Highlights Selective expansion with 1 store opening in the Netherlands

with 1 store opening in the Netherlands 2 store closures in Germany

Average store size reduced by c. -1% to 2,622 sqm since September 2019, mainly due to further store rightsizings and store closures Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 25 Net Working Capital1 €m 30/09/2018 31/12/2018 Change 30/09/2019 31/12/2019 Change Inventories 2,480 3,229 749 2,548 3,348 801 Trade receivables and other receivables 610 579 -32 455 543 87 Receivables due from suppliers 1,241 1,789 549 1,295 1,851 556 Trade payables and other payables -5,745 -8,136 -2,391 -5,321 -7,857 -2,536 Net Working Capital -1,415 -2,539 -1,124 -1,023 -2,115 -1,092 1 Prior year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 26 New simplified NWC definition as of Q1 2019/20 with all items easily readable from balance sheet positions Old NWC definition New NWC definition Assets Liabilities Inventories Receivables due from suppliers Trade receivables Receivables from credit cards REMOVED1 Advance payments on inventories REMOVED2 Trade payables Liabilities to customers Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return Prepayments received on orders Without liabilities for rights of return Inventories Receivables due from suppliers Trade receivables and other receivables Contract assets NEW Trade payables and other liabilities Deferred revenues from warranty extension NEW Contract liabilities NEW 1 Reclassified as Cash and cash equivalent due to similar character 2 Removed due to non-material amount Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 27 Comparison of new vs old NWC definitions €m 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Inventories 2,480 2,548 Trade receivables and similar claims 613 417 Receivables due from suppliers 1,239 1,295 Receivables from credit cards 71 51 Old Advance payments on inventories 0 1 Trade payables and similar payables -5,277 -4,914 Liabilities to customers -45 -13 Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes -137 -133 Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return -23 -22 Prepayments received on orders -46 -45 Net Working Capital -1,125 -815 €m 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 New Inventories 2,480 2,548 Trade receivables and other receivables 610 455 Receivables due from suppliers 1,241 1,295 Trade payables and other payables -5,745 -5,321 Net Working Capital -1,415 -1,023 NWC becomes easily readable from balance sheet positions

New definition ensures completeness of NWC positions

Due to revised disclosure under new definition, NWC is more negative than under old definition

Redefinition has no economic impact Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 28 IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated P&L impact in FY 19/20 ESTIMATED EFFECT 1 Leasing expenses Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as D&A and interest cost EBITDA Increase by 525-565 €m equalling the amount of leasing expenses D&A Increase by 515-555 €m due to depreciation of capitalized operating lease asset EBIT Increase by approx. 5-15 €m as lease expense is replaced by D&A and interest Interest expense Increase by a low double-digit €m amount due to interest cost component Earnings before taxes Reduce by a low single-digit €m amount due to higher interest during first years 1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019. Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 29 IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated balance sheet and cash flow impact in FY 19/20 ESTIMATED EFFECT 1 Assets Increase by around 2.3 €bn due to recognition of lease contracts as rights of use assets Liabilities Increase by around 2.4 €bn due to recognition of lease contracts as lease liabilities ESTIMATED EFFECT 1 Operating CF Increase by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses shift to financing CF Financing CF Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as interest and amortization 1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019. Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 30 Financial calendar and events Financial calendar Annual General Meeting Capital Markets Day Q2/H1 2019/20 results Q3/9M 2019/20 results Q4/FY 2019/20 trading statement FY 2019/20 results Upcoming events Roadshow London Roadshow Paris 12 February 2020 26 March 2020 14 May 2020 13 August 2020 23 October 2020 15 December 2020 10 February 2020 18 February 2020 Results Presentation Q1 2019/20 Public Date: 07 February 2020 // 31 Attachments Original document

