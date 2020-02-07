Ceconomy : Results Presentation Q1 2019/20

Dr Bernhard Düttmann, Karin Sonnenmoser Düsseldorf, 07 February 2020
DISCLAIMER AND NOTES

This disclaimer shall apply in all respects to the entire presentation (including all slides of this document), the oral presentation of the slides by representatives of CECONOMY AG, any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation, hard copies of the slides as well as any additional materials distributed at, or in connection with this presentation.
To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, investments in innovative sales formats, expansion in online and omnichannel sales activities, integration of acquired businesses and achievement of anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and
the actions of public authorities and other third parties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation.
Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such forward-looking statements, including the underlying estimates, expectations and assumptions, are correct or complete. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. See also "Opportunity and Risk Report" in CECONOMY's most recent Annual Report for risks as of the date of such Annual Report. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation is intended for information only, does not constitute a prospectus or similar document and should not be treated as investment advice. It is not intended and should not be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. CECONOMY AG assumes no liability for any claim which may arise from the reproduction, distribution or publication of the presentation (in whole or in part). The third parties whose data is cited in this presentation are neither registered broker-dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any data does not constitute financial advice or recommendations.
Historical financial information contained in this presentation is mostly based on or derived from the consolidated (interim) financial statements for the respective period. Financial information with respect to the business of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group is particularly based on or derived from the segment reporting contained in these financial statements.
Such financial information is not necessarily indicative for the operational results, the financial position and/or the cash flow of the CECONOMY business on a stand-alone basis neither in the past nor in the future and may, in particular, deviate from any historical financial information based on corresponding combined financial statements with respect to the CECONOMY business. Given the aforementioned uncertainties, (prospective) investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of this information. No representation or warranty is given and no liability is assumed by CECONOMY AG, express or implied, as to the accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information contained in this presentation.
This presentation contains certain supplemental financial or operative measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered as non-IFRS measures. We believe that such non-IFRS measures used, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance the understanding of our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows. There are, however, material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS measures including (without limitation) the limitations inherent in the determination of relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS measures used by us may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Detail information on this topic can be found in CECONOMY's Annual Report 2018/19, pages 52-55.
All numbers shown are as reported, unless otherwise stated. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur.
Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
Date: 07 February 2020
Agenda
01 02 03
Highlights
Financial
Outlook
Performance
01
Highlights
CECONOMY's Q1 19/20 in a nutshell
Successful Black Friday period, both in-store and online
Solid growth rates in Online and Services & Solutions
Encouraging earnings improvement driven by Services & Solutions and cost optimization, esp. in Germany
Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
Christmas business impacted by pull-forward effects due to increasing importance of Black Friday
Adverse macro conditions and intense competition in Southern Europe
Poland still with weak performance
Date: 07 February 2020
In Q1 we built the foundation for a sound financial year 19/20
-0.5%
289 €m
Sales change yoy
Adj. EBIT1,2
adjusted for fx-effects and
excl. associates3
portfolio changes
+20 €m vs. PY
Note: 1 Adjusted EBIT before non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and portfolio changes. 2 Incl. IFRS 16. 3 Companies accounted for using the equity method
Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
Date: 07 February 2020
We continued the success of last year and built again a profitable Black Friday
Centrally prepared and orchestrated
New MediaMarkt web platform handling
campaign concepts for entire group supported
double traffic, improved delivery performance
by professional toolkit
and improved availability of offers
Cross-selling of bundles, focus on services & solutions and higher margin product mix
Strong campaigns with focus on services, early access for MediaMarkt club members and Saturn card holders
Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
Date: 07 February 2020
// 7
After an already strong prior year, we generated solid double-digit sales growth rates in-store and online
+1,000k +15%
More items sold during 5-day Black
More online shoppers visited our
Friday period vs. PY
websites vs. PY
+2%
More customers visited our stores vs. PY
Note: Figures for5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparableprior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
Date: 07 February 2020
// 8
Attractive bundles increased attachment rates during Black Friday, driving smartphone, computer hardware and GSM accessories sales
Countries were well prepared to meet high stationary and online traffic (e.g. partly pre-configuratedReady-To-Use items)
Many campaign products were offered as "Ready-To-Use"bundles which supported particularly smartphone and computer hardware sales
GSM accessories with very good development due to good attachment rate
Ready-To-Use
Ready-To-Usenotebooks Screen
smartphonesprotections
+61% +60% +68%
Note: Figures for5-dayBlack Fridayperiod including Thursday to Cyber Monday compared to the comparableprior-yearperiod. Figures excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
Date: 07 February 2020
// 9
02
Financial Performance
Fx- and portfolio adjusted sales1 nearly on prior-year's level (excl. iBood)
Q1
Total sales
fx- and portfolio adj.1
(in €m)
-0.5%
-0.8%
6,879
6,821
Q1 18/19Q1 19/20
Sales by segment
(fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change)
11.3%
-0.2%
-2.9%
-8.9%
DACH
W. & S. Europe
E. Europe
Others
1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Q1 Highlights
Fx- and portfolio adjusted1 sales excl. iBood nearly on PY's level (-0.2%)
DACH: Germany with strong Black Friday, but offset by softer subsequent Christmas trading; strong performance in Austria and Hungary
Western & Southern Europe:Spain mainly impacted by shift in campaign plan; Italy impacted by macro environment and competition; Netherlands with declining sales
Eastern Europe: Turkey with strong double-digit growth; Poland with slight sales decline
Others: Solid fx-adj. sales increase in Sweden; sales decline due to disposal of iBood
Results Presentation Q1 2019/20
Date: 07 February 2020
Online and Services & Solutions are the key growth drivers
Q1
Online sales1
(in €m)
+4.3%
1,043
1,000
14.7%
in % of sales
15.4%
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Services & Solutions sales1
(in €m)
+10.0%
339
373
5.0%
in % of sales
5.5%
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
1 Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Q1 Highlights
Online1 growth +5.9% excl. iBood
"Black Friday" campaignswith particularly positive effect on online business
Online business impacted by high comps (+28%) and shift of campaign planning in Spain
Strong demandfor pick-up option at 47% vs. 44% in theprior-yearperiod
Double-digitgrowth of SmartBar services: Ready-To-Use,screen protection,in-storerepair
Positive development of extended warranties and mobile business, while consumer financing business was below PY's level
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
Solid operational EBIT improvement mainly driven by Services & Solutions and cost savings
Q1Gross margin1,2 (in % of sales)
OPEX1,2,3 (in % of sales)
Q1 Highlights
-0.1%p.
-0.5%p.
Gross margin with trend improvement, cost
18.4%
18.3%
15.3%
14.8%
savings in PEX and indirect spend
DACH: Strong performance in Germany driven
by Services & Solutions and cost savings
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Western & Southern Europe: Spain and Italy
Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates (in €m)
impacted by macro environment and
Q1 18/19
competition; Netherlands also with declining
269
289
Q1 19/20 incl. IFRS 16
result, but with slight trend improvement
247
197
Eastern Europe: Poland with ongoing negative
69
50
trend, Turkey benefiting from market growth
15
7
Others: Severance payment at CECONOMY level
-12
-15
and slight decline in Sweden
Group
DACH
W. & S. Europe E. Europe
Others4
1 Excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program.2Adjusted for portfolio changes3Sum of SG&A expensesand Other operating expenses.4Incl. consolidation.
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
Reported EBIT benefited predominantly from positive one-time effect related to Greek transaction
Q1 Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates to reported EBIT (in €m)
319
-1
30
289
− Operational result
Greece
− Regular Fnac
+ Transaction-
Darty D&A
related effect
component
Greece
− Expected trailing
restructuring
expenses
Adj. EBIT Q1 19/20
Restructuring-related earnings effects
Other adj. items
Reported EBIT Q1 19/20
(portfolio, associates)
Note: EBIT incl. IFRS 16 effect.1Adjusted EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019.2Adjusted for portfolio changes.
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
EPS improvement mainly driven by higher earnings and lower tax rate
€m
Q1 2018/19
Q1 2019/20
Change
EBITDA
291
509
218
EBIT
234
319
84
Net financial result
1
9
8
Earnings before taxes
235
327
92
Income taxes
-88
-105
-17
Tax rate
37.4%
32.0%
-5.3%p.
Profit or loss for the period
147
222
75
Non-controlling interest
40
53
13
Net result
107
170
62
EPS (in €)
0.30
0.47
0.17
Note: reported EBIT/DA; EBIT/DA inCY incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1 Before associates, M.video and restructuring-related effects.
Q1 Highlights
Reported EBITDA includes c. 138 €m IFRS 16 effect
Reported EBIT includes c. 2 €m IFRS 16 effect
Reported earnings in CY include positive effect related to Greek transaction; PY impacted by expenses for restructuring and management changes
Net financial result benefited from payment of M.video dividend in the amount of 13 €m
Tax rate improved to 32% mainly due to non- taxable gain related to Greek transaction; underlying tax rate1 at 38%
EPS increased by 0.17 € yoy
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
Adjusted Free Cash Flow below prior-year's level mainly due to restructuring-related cash outflows and higher cash taxes
Q1 2019/20: Free Cash Flow (in €m)
Q1 Highlights
1,119
1,421
Change in NWC improved slightly due to
-29
1,272
-105
-74
higher increase in trade payables, mainly
-149
resulting from higher starting point as of 30
509
September 2018
EBITDA
NWC
Tax
Other
Cash
FCF
Lease
Lease
Cash tax payments in prior-year period
investments
repaym.
adj. FCF1
benefited from tax optimization in FY 17/18
2018/19: Free Cash Flow (in €m)
Other OCF Q1 19/20 mainly impacted by
1,099
61
1,394
1,393
restructuring-related cash outflows and reversal
-4
-52
-1
of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction
291
Other OCF Q1 18/19 lower trade tax
receivables and the settlement of receivables in
connection with Russia transaction turn into
EBITDA
NWC2
Tax
Other
Cash
FCF
Lease
Lease
tough comparison base this year
investments
repaym.
adj. FCF1
1 Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 162Prior-yearadjustments due to changes in presentation and definition.
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
03
Outlook
Outlook for FY 19/20 confirmed
Adjusted for portfolio changes
Excluding non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019
FY 19/20
thereof IFRS 16
incl. IFRS 16
effect
Fx-adjusted sales
Slight increase
EBIT (excl. associates)
445 - 475 €m
5 - 15 €m
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
In Q1 2019/20 we focused on a profitable Black Friday period and further executed our initiatives
1
2
3
4
Profitable Black
Progressed on
Significant cost
Encouraging
strategic initiatives
Friday period,
optimization,
group earnings
with promising
in-store and online
esp. in Germany
improvement
results
In Q1 we built the foundation for a sound FY 2019/20
All numbers in the presentation incl. IFRS 16 (unless otherwise stated)
The disposal of the Greek MediaMarkt business is treated as a portfolio effect
Forecast-relevantEBIT is adjusted for portfolio effects and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 and excluding associates
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
IFRS 16 effects on EBITDA and EBIT
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
IFRS 16 effect
including IFRS 16
€m
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Q1 19/20
DACH
228
356
80
Western/Southern Europe
87
111
44
Eastern Europe
20
23
12
Others3
-11
-11
2
Total
325
479
138
Adjusted EBIT1,2
Adjusted EBIT1,2
IFRS 16 effect
including IFRS 16
€m
Q1 18/19
Q1 19/20
Q1 19/20
DACH
197
247
1
Western/Southern Europe
69
50
0
Eastern Europe
15
7
1
Others3
-12
-15
-1
Total
269
289
2
1 Adjusted EBIT/DA excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2 Adjusted for portfolio changes 3 Including consolidation.
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
Store network as of 31 December 2019
30/09/2019
Openings
Closures
31/12/2019
Germany
431
-
-2
429
Austria
52
-
-
52
Switzerland
26
-
-
26
Hungary
32
-
-
32
DACH
541
-
-2
539
Belgium
27
-
-
27
Greece
12
-
-12
0
Italy
117
-
-
117
Luxembourg
2
-
-
2
Netherlands
49
1
-
50
Portugal
10
-
-
10
Spain
88
-
-
88
Western/S. Europe
305
1
-12
294
Poland
90
-
-
90
Turkey
78
-
-
78
Eastern Europe
168
-
-
168
Sweden
28
-
-
28
Others
28
-
-
28
CECONOMY
1,042
1
-14
1,029
Highlights
Selective expansion with 1 store opening in the Netherlands
2 store closuresin Germany
Average store size reduced by c. -1%to 2,622 sqm since September 2019, mainly due to further store rightsizings and store closures
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
Net Working Capital1
€m
30/09/2018
31/12/2018
Change
30/09/2019
31/12/2019
Change
Inventories
2,480
3,229
749
2,548
3,348
801
Trade receivables and other receivables
610
579
-32
455
543
87
Receivables due from suppliers
1,241
1,789
549
1,295
1,851
556
Trade payables and other payables
-5,745
-8,136
-2,391
-5,321
-7,857
-2,536
Net Working Capital
-1,415
-2,539
-1,124
-1,023
-2,115
-1,092
1 Prior year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
New simplified NWC definition as of Q1 2019/20 with all items easily readable from balance sheet positions
Old NWC definition
New NWC definition
Assets
Liabilities
Inventories
Receivables due from suppliers
Trade receivables
Receivables from credit cards
REMOVED1
Advance payments on inventories
REMOVED2
Trade payables
Liabilities to customers
Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes
Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return
Prepayments received on orders
Without liabilities for rights of return
Inventories
Receivables due from suppliers
Trade receivables and other receivables
Contract assets
NEW
Trade payables and other liabilities
Deferred revenues from
warranty extension
NEW
Contract liabilities
NEW
1 Reclassified as Cash and cash equivalent due to similar character 2 Removed due to non-material amount
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
Comparison of new vs old NWC definitions
€m
30/09/2018
30/09/2019
Inventories
2,480
2,548
Trade receivables and similar claims
613
417
Receivables due from suppliers
1,239
1,295
Receivables from credit cards
71
51
Old
Advance payments on inventories
0
1
Trade payables and similar payables
-5,277
-4,914
Liabilities to customers
-45
-13
Deferred revenues from vouchers and customer loyalty programmes
-137
-133
Provisions for customer loyalty programmes and rights of return
-23
-22
Prepayments received on orders
-46
-45
Net Working Capital
-1,125
-815
€m
30/09/2018
30/09/2019
New
Inventories
2,480
2,548
Trade receivables and other receivables
610
455
Receivables due from suppliers
1,241
1,295
Trade payables and other payables
-5,745
-5,321
Net Working Capital
-1,415
-1,023
NWC becomes easily readable from balance sheet positions
New definition ensures completeness of NWC positions
Due to revised disclosure under new definition, NWC is more negative than under old definition
Redefinition has no economic impact
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated P&L impact in FY 19/20
ESTIMATED
EFFECT 1
Leasing expenses
Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as D&A and interest cost
EBITDA
Increase by 525-565
€m equalling the amount of leasing expenses
D&A
Increase by 515-555
€m due to depreciation of capitalized operating lease asset
EBIT
Increase by approx. 5-15 €m as lease expense is replaced by D&A and interest
Interest expense
Increase by a low double-digit €m amount due to interest cost component
Earnings before taxes
Reduce by a low single-digit €m amount due to higher interest during first years
1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019.
Public
Date: 07 February 2020
IFRS 16 applied as of 1 October 2019 - estimated balance sheet and cash flow impact in FY 19/20
ESTIMATED
EFFECT 1
Assets
Increase by around 2.3
€bn due to recognition of lease contracts as rights of use assets
Liabilities
Increase by around 2.4
€bn due to recognition of lease contracts as lease liabilities
ESTIMATED
EFFECT 1
Operating CF
Increase by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses shift to financing CF
Financing CF
Decrease by 525-565 €m as leasing expenses are recognized as interest and amortization
1 Estimated effect on financials of FY 19/20 as first year of IFRS 16 application; financial effects based on preliminary and unaudited impact analysis as of 11 November 2019.