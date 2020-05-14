Ceconomy : Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Dr Bernhard Düttmann, Karin Sonnenmoser, Ferran Reverter Düsseldorf, 14 May 2020
Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20
Date: 14 May 2020
Agenda
01 02 03 04
Highlights
Financial
Outlook
Operations
Performance
Update
01
Highlights
After a solid start into FY 2019/20, the second quarter started off well, but was then impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19
Q1 19/20
Q2 19/20
Q3 19/20
COVID
-19
30.09.
31.12.
2019
2019
2020
Foundation for a sound FY 2019/20
Profitable Black
Progress on
Friday period,
strategic
in-store and
initiatives with
online
promising results
Significant cost
Encouraging
optimization,
group earnings
esp. in Germany
improvement
Solid Q2 interrupted by COVID-19
In the first two
Strong growth
rates in online
months group
and services &
sales and overall
solutions in
business
January and
performed well
February
C. 87% of all
FY 2019/20
stores affected,
guidance
impacting B&M
withdrawn,
sales, somewhat
effects on sales
offset by shift to
and earnings
online channel
expected
CECONOMY has adopted a successful pro-active crisis management approach to mitigate COVID-19 impacts
Ensuring a safe
Implementing
Preparing for the
environment
comprehensive
reopening and a
for employees
cost and liquidity
strong commercial
and customers
measures
comeback
CECONOMY has increased its financial flexibility by safeguarding and expanding access to substantial back-up lines
1.7€bn RCF
& banking consortium
Ensures access to additional liquidity in an unprecedented time
Sufficient back-up even for potentially longer lock- down and a possible second wave
Mitigation of current COVID-19 impact
Underpins our continued prudent financial policy
CECONOMY's Q2 19/20 in a nutshell
Strong performance in January and February
Marked increase in pure online sales in March, supported by successful adaption of business model(shipment-from-store)
Sales performance and gross margin in March strongly impacted byCOVID-19related store closures
Lack of sales in combination with high operating leverage led to substantialbottom-lineimpact
Impairment of Fnac Darty stake
The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is already evident in the Q2 financial figures
-6.6%
-131 €m
Sales change yoy
Adj. EBIT1,2
adjusted for fx-effects and
excl. associates3
portfolio changes
-157 €m vs. PY
Note: 1Adjusted EBIT before non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and portfolio changes. 2Incl. IFRS 16. 3Companies accounted for using the equity method.
02
Financial Performance
Sales decline driven exclusively by COVID-19 related store closures
Q2
Total sales
fx- and portfolio adj.1
(in €m)
-6.6%
-7.7%
5,015
4,631
Q2 18/19
Q2 19/20
Sales by segment
(fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change)
-0.2%
-6.0%
-8.7%
-12.6%
DACH
W. & S. Europe
E. Europe
Others
1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Q2 Highlights
Fx- and portfolio adjusted1 sales excl. iBood at -6.3%
DACH: Germany, Austria and Switzerland impacted by store closures in March; Hungary continued to grow solidly
Western & Southern Europe:Italy and Spain faced strong decline, largely driven by store closures; sales in the Netherlands on PY's level
Eastern Europe: Turkey with solid double-digit growth despite store closures; Poland impacted by early store closures
Others: Positive sales momentum in Sweden; segment decline due to disposal of iBood
Closure of c. 87% of our physical stores led to a drop in Group sales of around 28% in March
Q2
Sales development (fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change)
-6.6%
+ Remarkable
+ Strong
Online growth
development in
Germany, Austria
and Turkey
+ Solid Online and
− C. 87% of physical
S&S growth
stores closed
Jan/Feb: +3.7% yoy
Mar:-27.5% yoy
Q2 18/19
January/February
March Online
March B&M
Q2 19/20
1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
COVID-19-related channel shift in March led to strong growth in Online, while it was a headwind for Services & Solutions
Q2
Online sales1
(in €m)
+23.7%
Q2 Highlights
Online1 growth +26.9% excl. iBood
694
859
Doubling of pure online1 sales in March (+98%)
with further ramp-up in April (approx. +300%)
14.0%
in % of sales
18.6%
Q2 18/19
Q2 19/20
Services & Solutions sales1
(in €m)
-0.4%
280
279
5.6%
in % of sales
6.0%
Q2 18/19
Q2 19/20
1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).
Shipment from store facilitated to support
online sales
Pick-upoption (only partly available to
customers in March) at 34% vs. 47% in PY
Services & Solutions sales on PY's level after
double-digit increase in the first 2 months of Q2
Strong demand for extended warranties and
insurances, other categories below PY due to
COVID-19 impact
EBIT decline essentially attributable to negative sales and margin development in connection with COVID-19 store closures
Q2Gross margin1,2 (in % of sales)
OPEX1,2,3 (in % of sales)
Q2 Highlights
Absolute cost savings 33 €m
Positive trend development of the gross
-2.3%p.
0.7%p.
19.6%
20.1%
20.8%
margin in January/February; in March, gross
17.3%
margin impacted by channel and product mix,
higher delivery costs and stock-related effects
Initial COVID-19 cost measures had a smaller
Q2 18/19
Q2 19/20
Q2 18/19
Q2 19/20
positive impact; full impact materializing in
April
Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates (in €m)
Q2 18/19
DACH / W. &. S. Europe: Sales- and margin-
Q2 19/20 incl. IFRS 16
related decline in Germany, Spain and Italy due
47
26
to store closures; also Netherlands below PY
1
-33
-4
-24
-18-21
Eastern Europe: Poland with ongoing earnings
-53
weakness
-131
Others: Declining earnings in Sweden
Group
DACH
W. & S. Europe
E. Europe
Others4
1Excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program.2Adjusted for portfolio changes.3Sum of SG&A expensesand Other operating expenses.4Incl. consolidation.
Reported EBIT additionally impacted by impairment of Fnac Darty stake
Q2 Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates to reported EBIT (in €m)
+ Fnac Darty profit
share
− Fnac Darty
impairment
-131
-3
− Expected trailing
restructuring
expenses
-234
-368
Adj. EBIT Q2 19/20
Restructuring-related
Other adj. items
Reported EBIT Q2 19/20
earnings effects
(portfolio, associates)
Note: EBIT incl. IFRS 16 effect.1Adjusted EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019.2Adjusted for portfolio changes.
EPS impacted by lower operational earnings and Fnac Darty impairment
€m
Q2 2018/19
Q2 2019/20
Change
EBITDA
83
102
19
EBIT
19
-368
-387
Net financial result
14
-23
-37
Earnings before taxes
33
-391
-424
Income taxes
-13
82
95
Tax rate
40.3%
20.9%
-19.5%p.
Profit or loss for the period
20
-309
-329
Non-controlling interest
-5
-15
-10
Net result
25
-295
-320
EPS (in €)
0.07
-0.82
-0.89
Note: From continuing operations and based on reported figures; EBIT/DA in CY incl. IFRS 16 effect.
Q2 Highlights
Reported EBITDA includes c. 143 €m IFRS 16 effect
Reported EBIT includes c. 3 €m IFRS 16 effect and Fnac Darty impairment of 268 €m, partly offset by Fnac Darty profit share of 34 €m
Net financial result in prior year included positive effects related to METRO stake still held at that time
Tax rate in H1 at -36.6%; negative tax rate essentially due to Fnac Darty impairment
EPS declined by -0.89 yoy
Adjusted Free Cash Flow above prior year due to lower NWC outflow
H1
2019/20: Free Cash Flow (in €m)
611
-60
-46
-105
286
-115
7
-279
EBITDA
NWC
Tax
Other
Cash
FCF
Lease
Lease
investments
repaym.
adj. FCF1
2018/19: Free Cash Flow (in €m)
374
-280
-61
-12
-96
-76
-3
-79
EBITDA
NWC2
Tax
Other
Cash
FCF
Lease
Lease
investments
repaym.
adj. FCF1
H1 Highlights
Adj. Free Cash Flow improved by 86 €m
Change in NWC improveddue to higher increase in trade liabilities, driven by higher starting point as of 30 September 2018 and the temporary extension of payments in the context ofCOVID-19
Other OCF at - 105 €m mainly impacted by reversal of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction and restructuring-related cash outflows
Increase in cash investmentsmainly due tocash-effectiveinvestment into the joint venture in Greece; modernization and expansion investments below PY
1Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 16. 2Prior-year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition.
03
Outlook
In view of the developments in connection with COVID-19, the original outlook for FY 19/20 was withdrawn
"Knowns"
"Unknowns"
Solid performance in 5M 19/20,fully on track to reach original FY guidance
March performance essentially impacted by Corona-induced store closings
Sales and margin in April impacted by Corona-induced store closings, yet mitigating cost measures helped to slow down earnings shortfall
Cost reduction linked to Reorganization & Efficiency program not at risk
Further development of the coronavirus outbreak
Pace of normalization subsequent to stores reopening
Extent of economic recession
Possible long-term effects on consumer behavior and trends
New outlook for FY 19/20
Coronavirus impact on the Company's business for the full year cannot be predicted with sufficient reliability at this time
Adjusted for portfolio changes
Excluding non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019
FY 19/20
thereof IFRS 16
incl. IFRS 16
effect
Fx-adjusted sales
Below prior year
EBIT (excl. associates)
Significantly
5 - 15 €m
below prior year
04
Operations Update
We have managed to react to the crisis early and have taken bold immediate measures to protect our people and business
Starting point
We have managed to react to the crisis early
Early indications from our suppliers/partners in Asia
Leverage of early insights from Italy (HQ in Milan)
Establishment of internal task force already in January
Bold immediate measures
Comprehensive measures to ensure health and safety of our employees and customers (in stores and HQs)
>30k employees in
Suspension of
rental payments
short-time work
for closed stores
Reduction of
Extension of
payment terms
investments (stores)
with suppliers
Suspension of brick
Deferral of tax
& mortar marketing
payments
We have implemented structural improvements to our business model during COVID-19 that will continue to bring benefits long-term
Structural improvements
to cope with immediate challenges from COVID-19 and to accelerate change
Costs
Supply chain
Marketing
IT
Flexibilization of our fixed costs
Adaption of our supply chain
Strong shift towards digital
Accelerated implementation of
(e.g. rent, logistics costs)
to tremendous omnichannel
marketing and targeted
"one inventory" and new
growth (backbone, last mile)
below-the-line communication
capability "ship from store"
We have successfully leveraged our omni-channel business model to keep sales momentum during the crisis
Online
Stores
Strong increase in pure onlinesales in March (+98% yoy) further accelerating in April (approx. +300% yoy)
High number of new first-time buyers
New "ship-from-store"capability
High product availabilityand fast delivery times through"pick-up"and"ship-from-store"
87% of stores were closedat the end of March
Increasing re-openings since mid-April,now 943 stores open (92%)
Full assortment and smartbarsavailable to our customers
Sales at re-opened stores normalize fast, also driven by release of pent-up demand
We are now working to sustainably transform our business model for the post-COVID-19 era
Strengthen
omni-channel
proposition
Further strengthen online (roll-out new webshop/app, increase online attachments)
Play-outomni-channeladvantages (e.g. delivery from store, smartbar services)
Improve operations based on advanced data analytics(become smart retailer)
Continue
rigorous cost management
Further improve our sales and service productivity
Accelerate right-sizing of our store footprint
Further flexibilization of overall cost base
Launch marketplace in Q4 19/20 (expand into more categories/services in 2021)
Tap into new
Introduce advertising services for suppliers ("transfer WKZ into the online world")
income pools
Monetize our supply chain capabilities (both towards customers and suppliers)
Looking ahead, we see challenges but also strong opportunities for us as the market leader for CE products in Europe
COVID-19
Crisis
Challenges
Store sales are expected to catch up only gradually
Risk of 2nd COVID-19 wave
The macro-economic situation will reduce consumer spend for CE in 2020+, effects will vary by country
Opportunities
Opportunity to grab market sharein times of accelerating market consolidation
We will become even more relevantfor our suppliers and landlords
Online sales will remain elevatedin addition to recuperating store sales
Strong demand uptake in many categories(e.g. home office, home entertainment, home schooling)
Key take-aways
1
2
3
4
Coronavirus caused
The year remains
At the moment, we
At the same time, we
see the current
temporary standstill
exceptional and
are focused on a
COVID-19 crisis as an
of majority of our
challenging as the
careful reopening and
opportunity to
stationary business
extent and duration of
are happy to be there
accelerate the
after good start into
the crisis are
again for our
transformation of our
2020
unpredictable
customers on site
business model
Despite the current situation, we are confident about the attractive long-term prospects
All numbers in the presentation incl. IFRS 16 (unless otherwise stated)
The disposal of the Greek MediaMarkt business is treated as a portfolio effect
Guidance-relevantEBIT is adjusted for portfolio effects and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 and excluding associates
IFRS 16 effects on EBITDA and EBIT
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
IFRS 16 effect
including IFRS 16
€m
Q2 18/19
Q2 19/20
Q2 19/20
DACH
77
58
81
Western/Southern Europe
20
29
44
Eastern Europe
0
-3
12
Others3
-16
-13
5
Total
81
71
143
Adjusted EBIT1,2
Adjusted EBIT1,2
IFRS 16 effect
including IFRS 16
€m
Q2 18/19
Q2 19/20
Q2 19/20
DACH
47
-53
1
Western/Southern Europe
1
-33
0
Eastern Europe
-4
-24
1
Others3
-18
-21
0
Total
26
-131
3
1Adjusted EBIT/DA excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2Adjusted for portfolio changes. 3Including consolidation.
Store network as of 31 March 2020
31/12/2019
Openings
Closures
31/03/2020
Highlights
Germany
429
-
-1
428
Selective expansion stopped in light of COVID-
Austria
52
-
-
52
Switzerland
26
-
-
26
19 outbreak
Hungary
32
-
-
32
DACH
539
-
-1
538
4 store closures, thereof 2 stores in Poland and
Belgium
27
-
-
27
1 each in Germany and Italy
Italy
117
-
-1
116
Luxembourg
2
-
-
2
Netherlands
50
-
-
50
Average store size at 2,617 sqm at the end of
Portugal
10
-
-
10
March 2020
Spain
88
-
-
88
Western/S. Europe
294
-
-1
293
Poland
90
-
-2
88
Turkey
78
-
-
78
Eastern Europe
168
-
-2
166
Sweden
28
-
-
28
Others
28
-
-
28
CECONOMY
1,029
-
-4
1,025
Net Working Capital1
€m
30/09/2018
31/03/2019
Change
30/09/2019
31/03/2020
Change
Inventories
2,480
2,909
429
2,548
3,161
613
Trade receivables and similar claims
610
528
-82
455
460
4
Receivables due from suppliers
1,241
1,240
-1
1,295
1,277
-18
Trade liabilities and similar liabilities
-5,745
-5,835
-90
-5,321
-5,835
-514
Net Working Capital
-1,415
-1,158
254
-1,023
-938
86
1Prior-year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition.
New syndicated loan of 1,700 €m complements our existing credit lines
Financing structure
2,680 €m
Tranche B
1,700 €m
o/w
1,360 €m KfW
340 €m Partner Banks
980 €m
Bilateral loans (committed)
Tranche C
430 €m
355 €m
Syndicated loan
Tranche A
550 €m
625 €m
Old Financing Structure
New Financing Structure
11-year extension option at KfW's discretion. 2Automatically extends by one year if tranche B is extended.
New syndicated loan complements existing committed credit facilities of 980 €m
Existing bilateral loans and syndicated loan will be rolled into Tranche A and C
One condition is that CECONOMY suspends dividend payments for the duration of Tranche B
Maturities:
Tranche B
December 20211
Tranche C
June 20222
Tranche A
January 2024
We have sufficient liquidity to cover all outstanding net liabilities even in a theoretical worst case scenario
(in €m)
Gross cash 1
New syndicated loan
Trade receivables 1,2
Trade liabilities 1,3
+2,424
+1,700
+1,737
-5,835
Available liquidity
Net liabilities 1
+4,124
-4,098
New syndicated loan provides significant leeway even for a theoretical full net working capital unwind
1As of 31 March 2020. 2Trade receivables and similar claims as well as receivables due from suppliers. 3Trade liabilities and similar liabilities.