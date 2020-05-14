Ceconomy : Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Log in
05/14/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Q2/H1 2019/20

RESULTS PRESENTATION

Dr Bernhard Düttmann, Karin Sonnenmoser, Ferran Reverter Düsseldorf, 14 May 2020

DISCLAIMER

AND NOTES

This disclaimer shall apply in all respects to the entire presentation (including all slides of this document), the oral presentation of the slides by representatives of CECONOMY AG, any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation, hard copies of the slides as well as any additional materials distributed at, or in connection with this presentation. By attending the meeting (or conference call or video conference) at which the presentation is made, or by reading the written materials included in the presentation, you (i) acknowledge and agree to all of the following restrictions and undertakings, and (ii) acknowledge and confirm that you understand the legal and regulatory sanctions attached to the misuse, disclosure or improper circulation of the presentation.

To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, investments in innovative sales formats, expansion in online and omnichannel sales activities, integration of acquired businesses and achievement of anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and

the actions of public authorities and other third parties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation.

Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such forward-looking statements, including the underlying estimates, expectations and assumptions, are correct or complete. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. See also "Opportunity and Risk Report" in CECONOMY's most recent Annual Report for risks as of the date of such Annual Report. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation is intended for information only, does not constitute a prospectus or similar document and should not be treated as investment advice. It is not intended and should not be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. CECONOMY AG assumes no liability for any claim which may arise from the reproduction, distribution or publication of the presentation (in whole or in part). The third parties whose data is cited in this presentation are neither registered broker-dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any data does not constitute financial advice or recommendations.

Historical financial information contained in this presentation is mostly based on or derived from the consolidated (interim) financial statements for the respective period. Financial information with respect to the business of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group is particularly based on or derived from the segment reporting contained in these financial statements.

Such financial information is not necessarily indicative for the operational results, the financial position and/or the cash flow of the CECONOMY business on a stand-alone basis neither in the past nor in the future and may, in particular, deviate from any historical financial information based on corresponding combined financial statements with respect to the CECONOMY business. Given the aforementioned uncertainties, (prospective) investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of this information. No representation or warranty is given and no liability is assumed by CECONOMY AG, express or implied, as to the accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information contained in this presentation.

This presentation contains certain supplemental financial or operative measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered as non-IFRS measures. We believe that such non-IFRS measures used, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance the understanding of our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows. There are, however, material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS measures including (without limitation) the limitations inherent in the determination of relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS measures used by us may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Detail information on this topic can be found in CECONOMY's Annual Report 2018/19, pages 52-55.

All numbers shown are as reported, unless otherwise stated. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 2

Agenda

01 02 03 04

Highlights

Financial

Outlook

Operations

Performance

Update

01

Highlights

After a solid start into FY 2019/20, the second quarter started off well, but was then impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19

Q1 19/20

Q2 19/20

Q3 19/20

COVID

-19

30.09.

31.12.

2019

2019

2020

Foundation for a sound FY 2019/20

Profitable Black

Progress on

Friday period,

strategic

in-store and

initiatives with

online

promising results

Significant cost

Encouraging

optimization,

group earnings

esp. in Germany

improvement

Solid Q2 interrupted by COVID-19

In the first two

Strong growth

rates in online

months group

and services &

sales and overall

solutions in

business

January and

performed well

February

C. 87% of all

FY 2019/20

stores affected,

guidance

impacting B&M

withdrawn,

sales, somewhat

effects on sales

offset by shift to

and earnings

online channel

expected

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 5

CECONOMY has adopted a successful pro-active crisis management approach to mitigate COVID-19 impacts

Ensuring a safe

Implementing

Preparing for the

environment

comprehensive

reopening and a

for employees

cost and liquidity

strong commercial

and customers

measures

comeback

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 6

CECONOMY has increased its financial flexibility by safeguarding and expanding access to substantial back-up lines

1.7€bn RCF

& banking consortium

Ensures access to additional liquidity in an unprecedented time

Sufficient back-up even for potentially longer lock- down and a possible second wave

Mitigation of current COVID-19 impact

Underpins our continued prudent financial policy

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 7

CECONOMY's Q2 19/20 in a nutshell

Strong performance in January and February

Marked increase in pure online sales in March, supported by successful adaption of business model (shipment-from-store)

Successful, proactive crisis management incl. immediate initiation of short-termcost and liquidity mitigation measures

Sales performance and gross margin in March strongly impacted by COVID-19related store closures

Lack of sales in combination with high operating leverage led to substantial bottom-lineimpact

Impairment of Fnac Darty stake

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 8

The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is already evident in the Q2 financial figures

-6.6%

-131 €m

Sales change yoy

Adj. EBIT1,2

adjusted for fx-effects and

excl. associates3

portfolio changes

-157 €m vs. PY

Note: 1Adjusted EBIT before non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and portfolio changes. 2Incl. IFRS 16. 3Companies accounted for using the equity method.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 9

02

Financial Performance

Sales decline driven exclusively by COVID-19 related store closures

Q2

Total sales

fx- and portfolio adj.1

(in €m)

-6.6%

-7.7%

5,015

4,631

Q2 18/19

Q2 19/20

Sales by segment

(fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change)

-0.2%

-6.0%

-8.7%

-12.6%

DACH

W. & S. Europe

E. Europe

Others

1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).

Q2 Highlights

  • Fx- and portfolio adjusted1 sales excl. iBood at -6.3%
  • DACH: Germany, Austria and Switzerland impacted by store closures in March; Hungary continued to grow solidly
  • Western & Southern Europe: Italy and Spain faced strong decline, largely driven by store closures; sales in the Netherlands on PY's level
  • Eastern Europe: Turkey with solid double-digit growth despite store closures; Poland impacted by early store closures
  • Others: Positive sales momentum in Sweden; segment decline due to disposal of iBood

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 11

Closure of c. 87% of our physical stores led to a drop in Group sales of around 28% in March

Q2

Sales development (fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change)

-6.6%

+ Remarkable

+ Strong

Online growth

development in

Germany, Austria

and Turkey

+ Solid Online and

C. 87% of physical

S&S growth

stores closed

Jan/Feb: +3.7% yoy

Mar: -27.5% yoy

Q2 18/19

January/February

March Online

March B&M

Q2 19/20

1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 12

COVID-19-related channel shift in March led to strong growth in Online, while it was a headwind for Services & Solutions

Q2

Online sales1

(in €m)

+23.7%

Q2 Highlights

Online1 growth +26.9% excl. iBood

694

859

Doubling of pure online1 sales in March (+98%)

with further ramp-up in April (approx. +300%)

14.0%

in % of sales

18.6%

Q2 18/19

Q2 19/20

Services & Solutions sales1

(in €m)

-0.4%

280

279

5.6%

in % of sales

6.0%

Q2 18/19

Q2 19/20

1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).

Shipment from store facilitated to support

online sales

Pick-upoption (only partly available to

customers in March) at 34% vs. 47% in PY

Services & Solutions sales on PY's level after

double-digit increase in the first 2 months of Q2

Strong demand for extended warranties and

insurances, other categories below PY due to

COVID-19 impact

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 13

EBIT decline essentially attributable to negative sales and margin development in connection with COVID-19 store closures

Q2 Gross margin1,2 (in % of sales)

OPEX1,2,3 (in % of sales)

Q2 Highlights

Absolute cost savings 33 €m

Positive trend development of the gross

-2.3%p.

0.7%p.

19.6%

20.1%

20.8%

margin in January/February; in March, gross

17.3%

margin impacted by channel and product mix,

higher delivery costs and stock-related effects

Initial COVID-19 cost measures had a smaller

Q2 18/19

Q2 19/20

Q2 18/19

Q2 19/20

positive impact; full impact materializing in

April

Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates (in €m)

Q2 18/19

DACH / W. &. S. Europe: Sales- and margin-

Q2 19/20 incl. IFRS 16

related decline in Germany, Spain and Italy due

47

26

to store closures; also Netherlands below PY

1

-33

-4

-24

-18-21

Eastern Europe: Poland with ongoing earnings

-53

weakness

-131

Others: Declining earnings in Sweden

Group

DACH

W. & S. Europe

E. Europe

Others4

1Excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program. 2Adjusted for portfolio changes. 3 Sum of SG&A expensesand Other operating expenses. 4 Incl. consolidation.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 14

Reported EBIT additionally impacted by impairment of Fnac Darty stake

Q2 Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates to reported EBIT (in €m)

+ Fnac Darty profit

share

Fnac Darty

impairment

-131

-3

Expected trailing

restructuring

expenses

-234

-368

Adj. EBIT Q2 19/20

Restructuring-related

Other adj. items

Reported EBIT Q2 19/20

earnings effects

(portfolio, associates)

Note: EBIT incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1Adjusted EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2Adjusted for portfolio changes.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 15

EPS impacted by lower operational earnings and Fnac Darty impairment

€m

Q2 2018/19

Q2 2019/20

Change

EBITDA

83

102

19

EBIT

19

-368

-387

Net financial result

14

-23

-37

Earnings before taxes

33

-391

-424

Income taxes

-13

82

95

Tax rate

40.3%

20.9%

-19.5%p.

Profit or loss for the period

20

-309

-329

Non-controlling interest

-5

-15

-10

Net result

25

-295

-320

EPS (in €)

0.07

-0.82

-0.89

Note: From continuing operations and based on reported figures; EBIT/DA in CY incl. IFRS 16 effect.

Q2 Highlights

  • Reported EBITDA includes c. 143 €m IFRS 16 effect
  • Reported EBIT includes c. 3 €m IFRS 16 effect and Fnac Darty impairment of 268 €m, partly offset by Fnac Darty profit share of 34 €m
  • Net financial result in prior year included positive effects related to METRO stake still held at that time
  • Tax rate in H1 at -36.6%; negative tax rate essentially due to Fnac Darty impairment
  • EPS declined by -0.89 yoy

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 16

Adjusted Free Cash Flow above prior year due to lower NWC outflow

H1

2019/20: Free Cash Flow (in €m)

611

-60

-46

-105

286

-115

7

-279

EBITDA

NWC

Tax

Other

Cash

FCF

Lease

Lease

investments

repaym.

adj. FCF1

2018/19: Free Cash Flow (in €m)

374

-280

-61

-12

-96

-76

-3

-79

EBITDA

NWC2

Tax

Other

Cash

FCF

Lease

Lease

investments

repaym.

adj. FCF1

H1 Highlights

  • Adj. Free Cash Flow improved by 86 €m
  • Change in NWC improved due to higher increase in trade liabilities, driven by higher starting point as of 30 September 2018 and the temporary extension of payments in the context of COVID-19
  • Other OCF at - 105 €m mainly impacted by reversal of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction and restructuring-related cash outflows
  • Increase in cash investments mainly due to cash-effectiveinvestment into the joint venture in Greece; modernization and expansion investments below PY

1Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 16. 2Prior-year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 17

03

Outlook

In view of the developments in connection with COVID-19, the original outlook for FY 19/20 was withdrawn

"Knowns"

"Unknowns"

  • Solid performance in 5M 19/20, fully on track to reach original FY guidance
  • March performance essentially impacted by Corona-induced store closings
  • Sales and margin in April impacted by Corona-induced store closings, yet mitigating cost measures helped to slow down earnings shortfall
  • Cost reduction linked to Reorganization & Efficiency program not at risk
  • Further development of the coronavirus outbreak
  • Pace of normalization subsequent to stores reopening
  • Extent of economic recession
  • Possible long-term effects on consumer behavior and trends

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 19

New outlook for FY 19/20

  • Coronavirus impact on the Company's business for the full year cannot be predicted with sufficient reliability at this time
  • Adjusted for portfolio changes
  • Excluding non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019

FY 19/20

thereof IFRS 16

incl. IFRS 16

effect

Fx-adjusted sales

Below prior year

EBIT (excl. associates)

Significantly

5 - 15 €m

below prior year

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 20

04

Operations Update

We have managed to react to the crisis early and have taken bold immediate measures to protect our people and business

Starting point

  • We have managed to react to the crisis early
    • Early indications from our suppliers/partners in Asia
    • Leverage of early insights from Italy (HQ in Milan)
    • Establishment of internal task force already in January

Bold immediate measures

Comprehensive measures to ensure health and safety of our employees and customers (in stores and HQs)

>30k employees in

Suspension of

rental payments

short-time work

for closed stores

Reduction of

Extension of

payment terms

investments (stores)

with suppliers

Suspension of brick

Deferral of tax

& mortar marketing

payments

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 22

We have implemented structural improvements to our business model during COVID-19 that will continue to bring benefits long-term

Structural improvements

to cope with immediate challenges from COVID-19 and to accelerate change

Costs

Supply chain

Marketing

IT

Flexibilization of our fixed costs

Adaption of our supply chain

Strong shift towards digital

Accelerated implementation of

(e.g. rent, logistics costs)

to tremendous omnichannel

marketing and targeted

"one inventory" and new

growth (backbone, last mile)

below-the-line communication

capability "ship from store"

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 23

We have successfully leveraged our omni-channel business model to keep sales momentum during the crisis

Online

Stores

  • Strong increase in pure online sales in March (+98% yoy) further accelerating in April (approx. +300% yoy)
  • High number of new first-time buyers
  • New "ship-from-store"capability
  • High product availability and fast delivery times through "pick-up"and "ship-from-store"
  • 87% of stores were closed at the end of March
  • Increasing re-openings since mid-April,now 943 stores open (92%)
  • Full assortment and smartbars available to our customers
  • Sales at re-opened stores normalize fast, also driven by release of pent-up demand

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 24

We are now working to sustainably transform our business model for the post-COVID-19 era

Strengthen

omni-channel

proposition

  • Further strengthen online (roll-out new webshop/app, increase online attachments)
  • Play-out omni-channeladvantages (e.g. delivery from store, smartbar services)
  • Improve operations based on advanced data analytics (become smart retailer)

Continue

rigorous cost management

  • Further improve our sales and service productivity
  • Accelerate right-sizing of our store footprint
  • Further flexibilization of overall cost base
  • Launch marketplace in Q4 19/20 (expand into more categories/services in 2021)

Tap into new

Introduce advertising services for suppliers ("transfer WKZ into the online world")

income pools

Monetize our supply chain capabilities (both towards customers and suppliers)

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 25

Looking ahead, we see challenges but also strong opportunities for us as the market leader for CE products in Europe

COVID-19

Crisis

Challenges

  • Store sales are expected to catch up only gradually
  • Risk of 2nd COVID-19 wave
  • The macro-economic situation will reduce consumer spend for CE in 2020+, effects will vary by country

Opportunities

  • Opportunity to grab market share in times of accelerating market consolidation
  • We will become even more relevant for our suppliers and landlords
  • Online sales will remain elevated in addition to recuperating store sales
  • Strong demand uptake in many categories (e.g. home office, home entertainment, home schooling)

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 26

Key take-aways

1

2

3

4

Coronavirus caused

The year remains

At the moment, we

At the same time, we

see the current

temporary standstill

exceptional and

are focused on a

COVID-19 crisis as an

of majority of our

challenging as the

careful reopening and

opportunity to

stationary business

extent and duration of

are happy to be there

accelerate the

after good start into

the crisis are

again for our

transformation of our

2020

unpredictable

customers on site

business model

Despite the current situation, we are confident about the attractive long-term prospects

of this company

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 27

Q&A

Dr Bernhard Düttmann

Karin Sonnenmoser

Ferran Reverter

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

CECONOMY AG

CECONOMY AG

Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 28

CECONOMY AG

Investor Relations

CONTACT Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany

Tel.: +49 (211) 5408-7222

Email: IR@ceconomy.de https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

Notes

  • All numbers in the presentation incl. IFRS 16 (unless otherwise stated)
  • The disposal of the Greek MediaMarkt business is treated as a portfolio effect
  • Guidance-relevantEBIT is adjusted for portfolio effects and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 and excluding associates

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 30

IFRS 16 effects on EBITDA and EBIT

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

IFRS 16 effect

including IFRS 16

€m

Q2 18/19

Q2 19/20

Q2 19/20

DACH

77

58

81

Western/Southern Europe

20

29

44

Eastern Europe

0

-3

12

Others3

-16

-13

5

Total

81

71

143

Adjusted EBIT1,2

Adjusted EBIT1,2

IFRS 16 effect

including IFRS 16

€m

Q2 18/19

Q2 19/20

Q2 19/20

DACH

47

-53

1

Western/Southern Europe

1

-33

0

Eastern Europe

-4

-24

1

Others3

-18

-21

0

Total

26

-131

3

1Adjusted EBIT/DA excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2Adjusted for portfolio changes. 3Including consolidation.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 31

Store network as of 31 March 2020

31/12/2019

Openings

Closures

31/03/2020

Highlights

Germany

429

-

-1

428

Selective expansion stopped in light of COVID-

Austria

52

-

-

52

Switzerland

26

-

-

26

19 outbreak

Hungary

32

-

-

32

DACH

539

-

-1

538

4 store closures, thereof 2 stores in Poland and

Belgium

27

-

-

27

1 each in Germany and Italy

Italy

117

-

-1

116

Luxembourg

2

-

-

2

Netherlands

50

-

-

50

Average store size at 2,617 sqm at the end of

Portugal

10

-

-

10

March 2020

Spain

88

-

-

88

Western/S. Europe

294

-

-1

293

Poland

90

-

-2

88

Turkey

78

-

-

78

Eastern Europe

168

-

-2

166

Sweden

28

-

-

28

Others

28

-

-

28

CECONOMY

1,029

-

-4

1,025

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 32

Net Working Capital1

€m

30/09/2018

31/03/2019

Change

30/09/2019

31/03/2020

Change

Inventories

2,480

2,909

429

2,548

3,161

613

Trade receivables and similar claims

610

528

-82

455

460

4

Receivables due from suppliers

1,241

1,240

-1

1,295

1,277

-18

Trade liabilities and similar liabilities

-5,745

-5,835

-90

-5,321

-5,835

-514

Net Working Capital

-1,415

-1,158

254

-1,023

-938

86

1Prior-year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 33

New syndicated loan of 1,700 €m complements our existing credit lines

Financing structure

2,680 €m

Tranche B

1,700 €m

o/w

1,360 €m KfW

340 €m Partner Banks

980 €m

Bilateral loans (committed)

Tranche C

430 €m

355 €m

Syndicated loan

Tranche A

550 €m

625 €m

Old Financing Structure

New Financing Structure

11-year extension option at KfW's discretion. 2Automatically extends by one year if tranche B is extended.

New syndicated loan complements existing committed credit facilities of 980 €m

Existing bilateral loans and syndicated loan will be rolled into Tranche A and C

One condition is that CECONOMY suspends dividend payments for the duration of Tranche B

Maturities:

Tranche B

December 20211

Tranche C

June 20222

Tranche A

January 2024

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 34

We have sufficient liquidity to cover all outstanding net liabilities even in a theoretical worst case scenario

(in €m)

Gross cash 1

New syndicated loan

Trade receivables 1,2

Trade liabilities 1,3

+2,424

+1,700

+1,737

-5,835

Available liquidity

Net liabilities 1

+4,124

-4,098

New syndicated loan provides significant leeway even for a theoretical full net working capital unwind

1As of 31 March 2020. 2Trade receivables and similar claims as well as receivables due from suppliers. 3Trade liabilities and similar liabilities.

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 35

Financial calendar and events

Financial calendar

Q3/9M 2019/20 results

13 August 2020

Q4/FY 2019/20 trading statement

23 October 2020

FY 2019/20 results

15 December 2020

Upcoming events

Virtual Roadshow Paris

18 May 2020

Virtual Roadshow DACH/UK/US

19 May 2020

Virtual Roadshow Frankfurt

28 May 2020

Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

Public

Date: 14 May 2020

// 36

Disclaimer

CECONOMY AG published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 05:04:06 UTC
