Ceconomy : Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20

DISCLAIMER AND NOTES This disclaimer shall apply in all respects to the entire presentation (including all slides of this document), the oral presentation of the slides by representatives of CECONOMY AG, any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation, hard copies of the slides as well as any additional materials distributed at, or in connection with this presentation. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 2 Agenda 01 02 03 04 Highlights Financial Outlook Operations Performance Update 01 Highlights After a solid start into FY 2019/20, the second quarter started off well, but was then impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 Q1 19/20 Q2 19/20 Q3 19/20 COVID -19 30.09. 31.12. 2019 2019 2020 Foundation for a sound FY 2019/20 Profitable Black Progress on Friday period, strategic in-store and initiatives with online promising results Significant cost Encouraging optimization, group earnings esp. in Germany improvement Solid Q2 interrupted by COVID-19 In the first two Strong growth rates in online months group and services & sales and overall solutions in business January and performed well February C. 87% of all FY 2019/20 stores affected, guidance impacting B&M withdrawn, sales, somewhat effects on sales offset by shift to and earnings online channel expected Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 5 CECONOMY has adopted a successful pro-active crisis management approach to mitigate COVID-19 impacts Ensuring a safe Implementing Preparing for the environment comprehensive reopening and a for employees cost and liquidity strong commercial and customers measures comeback Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 6 CECONOMY has increased its financial flexibility by safeguarding and expanding access to substantial back-up lines 1.7€bn RCF & banking consortium Ensures access to additional liquidity in an unprecedented time Sufficient back-up even for potentially longer lock- down and a possible second wave Mitigation of current COVID-19 impact Underpins our continued prudent financial policy Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 7 CECONOMY's Q2 19/20 in a nutshell Strong performance in January and February Marked increase in pure online sales in March, supported by successful adaption of business model (shipment-from-store) Successful, proactive crisis management incl. immediate initiation of short-termcost and liquidity mitigation measures Sales performance and gross margin in March strongly impacted by COVID-19related store closures Lack of sales in combination with high operating leverage led to substantial bottom-lineimpact Impairment of Fnac Darty stake Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 8 The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is already evident in the Q2 financial figures -6.6% -131 €m Sales change yoy Adj. EBIT1,2 adjusted for fx-effects and excl. associates3 portfolio changes -157 €m vs. PY Note: 1Adjusted EBIT before non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and portfolio changes. 2Incl. IFRS 16. 3Companies accounted for using the equity method. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 9 02 Financial Performance Sales decline driven exclusively by COVID-19 related store closures Q2 Total sales fx- and portfolio adj.1 (in €m) -6.6% -7.7% 5,015 4,631 Q2 18/19 Q2 19/20 Sales by segment (fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change) -0.2% -6.0% -8.7% -12.6% DACH W. & S. Europe E. Europe Others 1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Q2 Highlights Fx- and portfolio adjusted 1 sales excl. iBood at -6.3%

sales excl. iBood at -6.3% DACH: Germany, Austria and Switzerland impacted by store closures in March; Hungary continued to grow solidly

Germany, Austria and Switzerland impacted by store closures in March; Hungary continued to grow solidly Western & Southern Europe: Italy and Spain faced strong decline, largely driven by store closures; sales in the Netherlands on PY's level

Eastern Europe: Turkey with solid double-digit growth despite store closures; Poland impacted by early store closures

Turkey with solid double-digit growth despite store closures; Poland impacted by early store closures Others : Positive sales momentum in Sweden; segment decline due to disposal of iBood Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 11 Closure of c. 87% of our physical stores led to a drop in Group sales of around 28% in March Q2 Sales development (fx- and portfolio adj.1, yoy change) -6.6% + Remarkable + Strong Online growth development in Germany, Austria and Turkey + Solid Online and − C. 87% of physical S&S growth stores closed Jan/Feb: +3.7% yoy Mar: -27.5% yoy Q2 18/19 January/February March Online March B&M Q2 19/20 1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment). Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 12 COVID-19-related channel shift in March led to strong growth in Online, while it was a headwind for Services & Solutions Q2 Online sales1 (in €m) +23.7% Q2 Highlights  Online1 growth +26.9% excl. iBood 694 859  Doubling of pure online1 sales in March (+98%) with further ramp-up in April (approx. +300%) 14.0% in % of sales 18.6% Q2 18/19 Q2 19/20 Services & Solutions sales1 (in €m) -0.4% 280 279 5.6% in % of sales 6.0% Q2 18/19 Q2 19/20 1Excluding Greek MediaMarkt business (portfolio adjustment).  Shipment from store facilitated to support online sales  Pick-upoption (only partly available to customers in March) at 34% vs. 47% in PY  Services & Solutions sales on PY's level after double-digit increase in the first 2 months of Q2  Strong demand for extended warranties and insurances, other categories below PY due to COVID-19 impact Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 13 EBIT decline essentially attributable to negative sales and margin development in connection with COVID-19 store closures Q2 Gross margin1,2 (in % of sales) OPEX1,2,3 (in % of sales) Q2 Highlights Absolute cost savings 33 €m  Positive trend development of the gross -2.3%p. 0.7%p. 19.6% 20.1% 20.8% margin in January/February; in March, gross 17.3% margin impacted by channel and product mix, higher delivery costs and stock-related effects  Initial COVID-19 cost measures had a smaller Q2 18/19 Q2 19/20 Q2 18/19 Q2 19/20 positive impact; full impact materializing in April Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates (in €m) Q2 18/19  DACH / W. &. S. Europe: Sales- and margin- Q2 19/20 incl. IFRS 16 related decline in Germany, Spain and Italy due 47 26 to store closures; also Netherlands below PY 1 -33 -4 -24 -18-21  Eastern Europe: Poland with ongoing earnings -53 weakness -131  Others: Declining earnings in Sweden Group DACH W. & S. Europe E. Europe Others4 1Excl. non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program. 2Adjusted for portfolio changes. 3 Sum of SG&A expensesand Other operating expenses. 4 Incl. consolidation. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 14 Reported EBIT additionally impacted by impairment of Fnac Darty stake Q2 Adj. EBIT1,2 excl. associates to reported EBIT (in €m) + Fnac Darty profit share − Fnac Darty impairment -131 -3 − Expected trailing restructuring expenses -234 -368 Adj. EBIT Q2 19/20 Restructuring-related Other adj. items Reported EBIT Q2 19/20 earnings effects (portfolio, associates) Note: EBIT incl. IFRS 16 effect. 1Adjusted EBIT excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2Adjusted for portfolio changes. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 15 EPS impacted by lower operational earnings and Fnac Darty impairment €m Q2 2018/19 Q2 2019/20 Change EBITDA 83 102 19 EBIT 19 -368 -387 Net financial result 14 -23 -37 Earnings before taxes 33 -391 -424 Income taxes -13 82 95 Tax rate 40.3% 20.9% -19.5%p. Profit or loss for the period 20 -309 -329 Non-controlling interest -5 -15 -10 Net result 25 -295 -320 EPS (in €) 0.07 -0.82 -0.89 Note: From continuing operations and based on reported figures; EBIT/DA in CY incl. IFRS 16 effect. Q2 Highlights Reported EBITDA includes c. 143 €m IFRS 16 effect

includes c. 143 €m IFRS 16 effect Reported EBIT includes c. 3 €m IFRS 16 effect and Fnac Darty impairment of 268 €m, partly offset by Fnac Darty profit share of 34 €m

includes c. 3 €m IFRS 16 effect and Fnac Darty impairment of 268 €m, partly offset by Fnac Darty profit share of 34 €m Net financial result in prior year included positive effects related to METRO stake still held at that time

in prior year included positive effects related to METRO stake still held at that time Tax rate in H1 at -36.6%; negative tax rate essentially due to Fnac Darty impairment

in H1 at -36.6%; negative tax rate essentially due to Fnac Darty impairment EPS declined by -0.89 yoy Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 16 Adjusted Free Cash Flow above prior year due to lower NWC outflow H1 2019/20: Free Cash Flow (in €m) 611 -60 -46 -105 286 -115 7 -279 EBITDA NWC Tax Other Cash FCF Lease Lease investments repaym. adj. FCF1 2018/19: Free Cash Flow (in €m) 374 -280 -61 -12 -96 -76 -3 -79 EBITDA NWC2 Tax Other Cash FCF Lease Lease investments repaym. adj. FCF1 H1 Highlights Adj. Free Cash Flow improved by 86 €m

Change in NWC improved due to higher increase in trade liabilities, driven by higher starting point as of 30 September 2018 and the temporary extension of payments in the context of COVID-19

Other OCF at - 105 €m mainly impacted by reversal of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction and restructuring-related cash outflows

at - 105 €m mainly impacted by reversal of non-cash effects related to Greek transaction and restructuring-related cash outflows Increase in cash investments mainly due to cash-effective investment into the joint venture in Greece; modernization and expansion investments below PY 1Lease adjusted free cash flow subtracts the repayment of lease liabilities for better FCF comparability under IFRS 16. 2Prior-year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 17 03 Outlook In view of the developments in connection with COVID-19, the original outlook for FY 19/20 was withdrawn "Knowns" "Unknowns" Solid performance in 5M 19/20, fully on track to reach original FY guidance

to reach original FY guidance March performance essentially impacted by Corona-induced store closings

impacted by Corona-induced store closings Sales and margin in April impacted by Corona-induced store closings , yet mitigating cost measures helped to slow down earnings shortfall

April impacted by Corona-induced store closings mitigating cost measures helped to slow down earnings shortfall Cost reduction linked to Reorganization & Efficiency program not at risk

linked to Reorganization & Efficiency program Further development of the coronavirus outbreak

Pace of normalization subsequent to stores reopening

subsequent to stores reopening Extent of economic recession

economic recession Possible long-term effects on consumer behavior and trends Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 19 New outlook for FY 19/20 Coronavirus impact on the Company's business for the full year cannot be predicted with sufficient reliability at this time

Adjusted for portfolio changes

Excluding non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 FY 19/20 thereof IFRS 16 incl. IFRS 16 effect Fx-adjusted sales Below prior year EBIT (excl. associates) Significantly 5 - 15 €m below prior year Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 20 04 Operations Update We have managed to react to the crisis early and have taken bold immediate measures to protect our people and business Starting point We have managed to react to the crisis early

Early indications from our suppliers/partners in Asia Leverage of early insights from Italy (HQ in Milan) Establishment of internal task force already in January

Bold immediate measures Comprehensive measures to ensure health and safety of our employees and customers (in stores and HQs) >30k employees in Suspension of rental payments short-time work for closed stores Reduction of Extension of payment terms investments (stores) with suppliers Suspension of brick Deferral of tax & mortar marketing payments Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 22 We have implemented structural improvements to our business model during COVID-19 that will continue to bring benefits long-term Structural improvements to cope with immediate challenges from COVID-19 and to accelerate change Costs Supply chain Marketing IT Flexibilization of our fixed costs Adaption of our supply chain Strong shift towards digital Accelerated implementation of (e.g. rent, logistics costs) to tremendous omnichannel marketing and targeted "one inventory" and new growth (backbone, last mile) below-the-line communication capability "ship from store" Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 23 We have successfully leveraged our omni-channel business model to keep sales momentum during the crisis Online Stores Strong increase in pure online sales in March (+98% yoy) further accelerating in April (approx. +300% yoy)

further accelerating High number of new first-time buyers

new first-time buyers New "ship-from-store" capability

"ship-from-store" High product availability and fast delivery times through "pick-up" and "ship-from-store" 87% of stores were closed at the end of March

Increasing re-openings since mid-April , now 943 stores open (92%)

re-openings since mid-April Full assortment and smartbars available to our customers

Sales at re-opened stores normalize fast , also driven by release of pent-up demand Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 24 We are now working to sustainably transform our business model for the post-COVID-19 era Strengthen omni-channel proposition Further strengthen online (roll-out new webshop/app, increase online attachments)

(roll-out new webshop/app, increase online attachments) Play-out omni-channel advantages (e.g. delivery from store, smartbar services)

(e.g. delivery from store, smartbar services) Improve operations based on advanced data analytics (become smart retailer) Continue rigorous cost management Further improve our sales and service productivity

Accelerate right-sizing of our store footprint

right-sizing of our store footprint Further flexibilization of overall cost base Launch marketplace in Q4 19/20 (expand into more categories/services in 2021) Tap into new  Introduce advertising services for suppliers ("transfer WKZ into the online world") income pools  Monetize our supply chain capabilities (both towards customers and suppliers) Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 25 Looking ahead, we see challenges but also strong opportunities for us as the market leader for CE products in Europe COVID-19 Crisis Challenges Store sales are expected to catch up only gradually

are expected to catch up only gradually Risk of 2 nd COVID-19 wave

COVID-19 wave The macro-economic situation will reduce consumer spend for CE in 2020+, effects will vary by country Opportunities Opportunity to grab market share in times of accelerating market consolidation

We will become even more relevant for our suppliers and landlords

Online sales will remain elevated in addition to recuperating store sales

Strong demand uptake in many categories (e.g. home office, home entertainment, home schooling) Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 26 Key take-aways 1 2 3 4 Coronavirus caused The year remains At the moment, we At the same time, we see the current temporary standstill exceptional and are focused on a COVID-19 crisis as an of majority of our challenging as the careful reopening and opportunity to stationary business extent and duration of are happy to be there accelerate the after good start into the crisis are again for our transformation of our 2020 unpredictable customers on site business model Despite the current situation, we are confident about the attractive long-term prospects of this company Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 27 Q&A Dr Bernhard Düttmann Karin Sonnenmoser Ferran Reverter Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer CECONOMY AG CECONOMY AG Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 28 CECONOMY AG Investor Relations CONTACT Kaistr. 3 40221 Düsseldorf Germany Tel.: +49 (211) 5408-7222 Email: IR@ceconomy.de https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/ Notes All numbers in the presentation incl. IFRS 16 (unless otherwise stated)

The disposal of the Greek MediaMarkt business is treated as a portfolio effect

Guidance-relevant EBIT is adjusted for portfolio effects and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019 and excluding associates Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 30 IFRS 16 effects on EBITDA and EBIT Adjusted EBITDA1,2 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 IFRS 16 effect including IFRS 16 €m Q2 18/19 Q2 19/20 Q2 19/20 DACH 77 58 81 Western/Southern Europe 20 29 44 Eastern Europe 0 -3 12 Others3 -16 -13 5 Total 81 71 143 Adjusted EBIT1,2 Adjusted EBIT1,2 IFRS 16 effect including IFRS 16 €m Q2 18/19 Q2 19/20 Q2 19/20 DACH 47 -53 1 Western/Southern Europe 1 -33 0 Eastern Europe -4 -24 1 Others3 -18 -21 0 Total 26 -131 3 1Adjusted EBIT/DA excl. associates and non-recurring earnings effects in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program announced on 29 April 2019. 2Adjusted for portfolio changes. 3Including consolidation. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 31 Store network as of 31 March 2020 31/12/2019 Openings Closures 31/03/2020 Highlights Germany 429 - -1 428  Selective expansion stopped in light of COVID- Austria 52 - - 52 Switzerland 26 - - 26 19 outbreak Hungary 32 - - 32 DACH 539 - -1 538  4 store closures, thereof 2 stores in Poland and Belgium 27 - - 27 1 each in Germany and Italy Italy 117 - -1 116 Luxembourg 2 - - 2 Netherlands 50 - - 50  Average store size at 2,617 sqm at the end of Portugal 10 - - 10 March 2020 Spain 88 - - 88 Western/S. Europe 294 - -1 293 Poland 90 - -2 88 Turkey 78 - - 78 Eastern Europe 168 - -2 166 Sweden 28 - - 28 Others 28 - - 28 CECONOMY 1,029 - -4 1,025 Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 32 Net Working Capital1 €m 30/09/2018 31/03/2019 Change 30/09/2019 31/03/2020 Change Inventories 2,480 2,909 429 2,548 3,161 613 Trade receivables and similar claims 610 528 -82 455 460 4 Receivables due from suppliers 1,241 1,240 -1 1,295 1,277 -18 Trade liabilities and similar liabilities -5,745 -5,835 -90 -5,321 -5,835 -514 Net Working Capital -1,415 -1,158 254 -1,023 -938 86 1Prior-year adjustments due to changes in presentation and definition. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 33 New syndicated loan of 1,700 €m complements our existing credit lines Financing structure 2,680 €m Tranche B 1,700 €m o/w 1,360 €m KfW 340 €m Partner Banks 980 €m Bilateral loans (committed) Tranche C 430 €m 355 €m Syndicated loan Tranche A 550 €m 625 €m Old Financing Structure New Financing Structure 11-year extension option at KfW's discretion. 2Automatically extends by one year if tranche B is extended. New syndicated loan complements existing committed credit facilities of 980 €m Existing bilateral loans and syndicated loan will be rolled into Tranche A and C One condition is that CECONOMY suspends dividend payments for the duration of Tranche B Maturities: Tranche B December 20211 Tranche C June 20222 Tranche A January 2024 Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 34 We have sufficient liquidity to cover all outstanding net liabilities even in a theoretical worst case scenario (in €m) Gross cash 1 New syndicated loan Trade receivables 1,2 Trade liabilities 1,3 +2,424 +1,700 +1,737 -5,835 Available liquidity Net liabilities 1 +4,124 -4,098 New syndicated loan provides significant leeway even for a theoretical full net working capital unwind 1As of 31 March 2020. 2Trade receivables and similar claims as well as receivables due from suppliers. 3Trade liabilities and similar liabilities. Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 35 Financial calendar and events Financial calendar Q3/9M 2019/20 results 13 August 2020 Q4/FY 2019/20 trading statement 23 October 2020 FY 2019/20 results 15 December 2020 Upcoming events Virtual Roadshow Paris 18 May 2020 Virtual Roadshow DACH/UK/US 19 May 2020 Virtual Roadshow Frankfurt 28 May 2020 Results Presentation Q2/H1 2019/20 Public Date: 14 May 2020 // 36 Attachments Original document

