Ceconomy : Share buyback

Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Delegated Regulation')

The Management Board of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, (the 'Company') has resolved the buyback of ordinary bearer shares over the stock exchange as treasury shares by the Company in a value of up to EUR 90,000.00 (excluding costs of the acquisition). The buyback will be executed in three share buyback programs within c. two years. The maximum number of shares that shall be bought back with the Framework Program is determined by the closing price of the Company's ordinary shares in the XETRA trading system on three reference dates (the three buyback programs together the 'Framework Program').

The first and the second share buyback programs were executed in October 2018. The third buyback program (the 'Third Share Buyback Program') will be executed between 21 February 2019 (first possible day of purchase) and 7 March 2019 (last possible day of purchase). The buyback within the Third Share Buyback Program shall be limited to a maximum of 7,638 ordinary shares of the Company. This corresponds to c. 0.002 percent of the Company's registered share capital and of the share capital issued as ordinary shares. The maximum amount of money that may be incurred for the Third Share Buyback Program shall be EUR 46,500.00. The shares shall be solely acquired in the XETRA trading system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The sole purpose of the buyback is the performance of the Company's obligations to allot shares to the Company's employees within the meaning of art. 5 para. 2 lit. c MAR. The respective obligations result from a one-time commitment by the Company towards the employees of the Company to allot the shares in order to incentivize the employees.

The buyback shall be executed on the basis of section 71 para. 1 no. 2 Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for the purpose of offering treasury shares to persons who are in an employment relationship with the Company.

The buyback will be managed by a credit institution who will decide on the timing of the purchase of shares independently and without being influenced by the Company. The credit institution so instructed is obligated to the Company to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation.

Information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program will be notified pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation by the end of the seventh trading day following the execution of such transactions. Moreover, pursuant to art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation, the Company will publish the notified transactions on its website https://www.ceconomy.de under 'Investor Relations' in the segment 'Legal Announcements' and will ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years following the day of notification.

CECONOMY AG

The Management Board