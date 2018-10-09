Ceconomy : Shares Plummet After Latest Profit Warning

By Anthony Shevlin



Shares in German retailer Ceconomy AG (CEC.XE) plummeted Tuesday after the company issued another profit warning, this time citing lower-than-expected operating earnings contributions from the MediaMarktSaturn Retail group.

Ceconomy lowered its expectations for both earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization and earnings before interest and taxes. It now expects figures of around 630 million euros ($724 million) and EUR400 million, respectively.

The company had previously lowered its earnings forecast in September on the back of weaker-than-expected performance in Germany in the fourth quarter.

At 0707 GMT, shares in Ceconomy traded 18% lower at EUR4.70.

"Clearly the magnitude of this warning, and coming so soon after the previous downgrade to guidance, raises further questions...around management and information systems in the business," said analysts at JPMorgan.

