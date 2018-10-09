Log in
Xetra  >  Ceconomy    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY (CEC)
My previous session
News 
News

Ceconomy : Shares Plummet After Latest Profit Warning

10/09/2018 | 09:33am CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in German retailer Ceconomy AG (CEC.XE) plummeted Tuesday after the company issued another profit warning, this time citing lower-than-expected operating earnings contributions from the MediaMarktSaturn Retail group.

Ceconomy lowered its expectations for both earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization and earnings before interest and taxes. It now expects figures of around 630 million euros ($724 million) and EUR400 million, respectively.

The company had previously lowered its earnings forecast in September on the back of weaker-than-expected performance in Germany in the fourth quarter.

At 0707 GMT, shares in Ceconomy traded 18% lower at EUR4.70.

"Clearly the magnitude of this warning, and coming so soon after the previous downgrade to guidance, raises further questions...around management and information systems in the business," said analysts at JPMorgan.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 702 M
EBIT 2018 486 M
Net income 2018 -46,8 M
Finance 2018 325 M
Yield 2018 4,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Capitalization 2 054 M
Chart CECONOMY
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,42 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter August Haas Chief Executive Officer & Labor Director
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Dalibor Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY-54.72%2 362
BEST BUY COMPANY4.25%19 919
AARON'S, INC.33.53%3 688
TECH DATA CORP-27.11%2 739
BIC CAMERA INC.-8.61%2 495
DIXONS CARPHONE-21.83%2 359
