CECONOMY

(CEC)
Exclusive: Ceconomy eyes deal with heirs of Media Markt founder - sources

09/23/2019 | 06:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ceconomy AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Germany's Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics group, is in talks to resolve a long-running dispute with a major shareholder of subsidiary Media Saturn, people close to the matter said on Monday.

Under the transaction being discussed, the holding of the Kellerhals family, Convergenta, would swap its stake in the jointly held Media Saturn for a 25% stake in Ceconomy and get a cash payment on top, the sources said.

The Ceconomy shares would come from a capital increase in kind, with the total share and cash deal worth roughly 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), the sources said.

Ceconomy’s shares briefly reversed earlier losses, rising as much 4.9% after the Reuters story was published before settling back to trade almost flat at 1040GMT.

Analysts have speculated that settling the dispute could allow Ceconomy to pursue a more aggressive acquisition strategy, with the European consumer electronics market seen as ripe for a shake-out due to competition from online players like Amazon.

Ceconomy, which split off from retail conglomerate Metro in part to allow it to become more active in acquisitions, took a 24 percent stake in French rival Fnac Darty in 2017.

Ceconomy management had battled for years over strategy with German billionaire Erich Kellerhals, the co-founder of Media Markt, who for years used his remaining stake in Media Markt to block Ceconomy management's plans.

Kellerhals died in 2017, prompting his heirs to attempt to resolve the dispute.

Sources close to the talks said the two sides were discussing the possibility of merging Ceconomy and the Media-Saturn holding group, in which Kellerhals' investment firm Convergenta holds a 21% stake.

Convergenta declined to comment.

A Ceconomy spokeswoman declined to comment beyond pointing to an earlier comment by Chief Executive Joern Werner, who said he was holding very constructive talks with the Kellerhals family and trying to put their past problems behind them.

(Writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Louise Heavens and Thomas Escritt)

By Matthias Inverardi and Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CECONOMY -0.04% 5.18 Delayed Quote.65.23%
FNAC DARTY -1.08% 59.55 Real-time Quote.5.43%
METRO -2.35% 14.37 Delayed Quote.9.82%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 21 511 M
EBIT 2019 386 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Finance 2019 718 M
Yield 2019 0,50%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 1 868 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,87  €
Last Close Price 5,20  €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Schulz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Düttmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eckhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CECONOMY65.23%2 055
BEST BUY COMPANY26.08%17 599
AARON'S, INC.43.16%4 066
TECH DATA CORP25.25%3 648
JB HI-FI LIMITED57.45%2 711
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 411
