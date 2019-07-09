Log in
CEDAR FAIR SCHEDULES 2019 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

07/09/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Sandusky, Ohio, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, scheduled its 2019 second-quarter earnings call to begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Participants on the call will include Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman and Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Witherow. 

Investors and all other interested parties can access a live, listen-only webcast of the call on Cedar Fair’s investor site https://ir.cedarfair.com under the tabs Investor Information / Events and Presentations / Upcoming Events.  Those unable to listen to the live webcast can access a recorded version of the call on the Company’s investor site https://ir.cedarfair.com under Investor Information / Events and Presentations / Past Events, shortly after the live call’s conclusion.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship park, Cedar Point, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.  Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.  It also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract. 


 

Michael Russell
Cedar Fair Investor Relations
(419) 627-2233

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
