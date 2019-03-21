Carowinds Introduces Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas' First Double Launch Coaster

CAROWINDS, Charlotte, N.C., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carowinds marks a turning point in its evolution as a destination amusement park this year, introducing Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double launch coaster, for the 2019 season. Copperhead Strike is the central element of Blue Ridge Junction, a new immersive, richly themed area inspired by the majestic beauty and easy-going culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The area also features the new Blue Ridge Country Kitchen restaurant and the Mountain Gliders, a returning fan favorite family ride. All these new attractions will be ready for guests on opening day, March 23.

Copperhead Strike at Carowinds is the Carolina's first double-launch roller coaster, simulating a harrowing chase of getaway cars racing through rolling farmland.



Copperhead Strike's twisted serpent-like track takes a slow barrel roll, or jojo roll, out of the station prior to sending riders through two launches and five inversions.









Copperhead Strike simulates the harrowing chase of getaway cars racing through rolling farmland. Sending riders on two launches and through five inversions promises a serpentine and relentless ride over half a mile of steel. The new ride is just one element in a year of major development at the park. SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds, a 130-room hotel currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2019. A new dorm will house students from across the region and around the world for the first time this year, allowing Carowinds to develop a rich internship program for travel and tourism students.

“An exciting wave of transformation for Carowinds began in 2015 with Fury 325, the world’s tallest, fastest giga coaster,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds’ vice president and general manager. “Each year since then we’ve added events and attractions for guests of all ages, and this year represents our biggest investment to date. We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce our guests to Copperhead Strike and all these amazing experiences.”

Season pass holders will be among the first to experience Copperhead Strike at Friday’s Season Passholder Preview Night. Fans can purchase 2019 season passes now at Carowinds.com and receive unlimited visits, including SCarowinds and WinterFest. Those who can’t wait to experience the thrills of Copperhead Strike can take a virtual ride at www.carowinds.com/CopperheadStrike.

Copperhead Strike was designed and manufactured by Mack Rides of Waldkirch, Germany, a recognized leader in roller coaster development.

