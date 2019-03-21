Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cedar Fair, L.P.    FUN

CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

(FUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carowinds Introduces Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas' First Double Launch Coaster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 04:51am EDT

CAROWINDS, Charlotte, N.C., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carowinds marks a turning point in its evolution as a destination amusement park this year, introducing Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double launch coaster, for the 2019 season. Copperhead Strike is the central element of Blue Ridge Junction, a new immersive, richly themed area inspired by the majestic beauty and easy-going culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The area also features the new Blue Ridge Country Kitchen restaurant and the Mountain Gliders, a returning fan favorite family ride. All these new attractions will be ready for guests on opening day, March 23.

0_medium_CopperheadStrike_sign-MEDFINAL.jpg
Copperhead Strike at Carowinds is the Carolina's first double-launch roller coaster, simulating a harrowing chase of getaway cars racing through rolling farmland.


2_medium_Jojorollfromstation-MEDFINAL.jpg
Copperhead Strike's twisted serpent-like track takes a slow barrel roll, or jojo roll, out of the station prior to sending riders through two launches and five inversions.


4_medium_copperheadstrike_4C_parkaltinorange-01-MED.png


Copperhead Strike simulates the harrowing chase of getaway cars racing through rolling farmland. Sending riders on two launches and through five inversions promises a serpentine and relentless ride over half a mile of steel. The new ride is just one element in a year of major development at the park. SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds, a 130-room hotel currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2019. A new dorm will house students from across the region and around the world for the first time this year, allowing Carowinds to develop a rich internship program for travel and tourism students.

“An exciting wave of transformation for Carowinds began in 2015 with Fury 325, the world’s tallest, fastest giga coaster,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds’ vice president and general manager. “Each year since then we’ve added events and attractions for guests of all ages, and this year represents our biggest investment to date. We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce our guests to Copperhead Strike and all these amazing experiences.”

Season pass holders will be among the first to experience Copperhead Strike at Friday’s Season Passholder Preview Night. Fans can purchase 2019 season passes now at Carowinds.com and receive unlimited visits, including SCarowinds and WinterFest. Those who can’t wait to experience the thrills of Copperhead Strike can take a virtual ride at www.carowinds.com/CopperheadStrike.

Copperhead Strike was designed and manufactured by Mack Rides of Waldkirch, Germany, a recognized leader in roller coaster development.

Working media can find a complete media kit at www.Carowinds.com/2019media. Please courtesy all photos and videos to Carowinds.     

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre theme park located on the border of North and South Carolina, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters and Carolina Harbor, a top-rated 26-acre water park.

Carowinds is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

Attachments 

Lisa Stryker
Carowinds
704-614-3201
lisa.stryker@carowinds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
04:51aCarowinds Introduces Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas' First Double Launch Co..
GL
03/08CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06CEDAR FAIR L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available
BU
03/05CEDAR FAIR L P : Company Profile for Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
BU
02/27CEDAR FAIR L P : Declares 2019 First-Quarter Cash Distribution
BU
02/22CEDAR FAIR L P : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/15CEDAR FAIR L P : Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
02/13CEDAR FAIR L P : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13CEDAR FAIR L P : Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results; Announces Ne..
BU
02/12CEDAR FAIR L P : 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call Slated for 10 A..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 401 M
EBIT 2019 316 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Debt 2019 1 552 M
Yield 2019 6,76%
P/E ratio 2019 16,52
P/E ratio 2020 15,34
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 3 086 M
Chart CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Cedar Fair, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 61,2 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Zimmerman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew A. Ouimet Executive Chairman
Tim Fisher Chief Operating Officer
Brian C. Witherow Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric L. Affeldt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.15.33%3 086
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.13.90%40 583
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%8 881
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP-13.05%4 074
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC8.87%2 023
ROUND ONE CORPORATION37.10%1 258
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.