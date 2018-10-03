Log in
Cedar Fair Announces 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

10/03/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Sandusky, OH, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, will hold its quarterly conference call with investors to discuss 2018 third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, October 30, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Participants on the call will include Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair's president and chief executive officer, Brian Witherow, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Stacy Frole, vice president of investor relations.  This call will be broadcast live to all interested persons as a listen-only webcast on www.cedarfair.com under the Investors tab.

This call is being webcast by NASDAQ OMX and is also being distributed through third-party distribution channels, including the StreetEvents Network operated by Thomson Reuters (Markets) LLC and its affiliates.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on Cedar Fair’s website, www.cedarfair.com, under the Investors tab.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company:

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: “FUN”), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission of being “THE place to be for FUN,” the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract.  Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

 

