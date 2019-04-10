Log in
Cedar Fair Announces Its 2019 First-Quarter Earnings Call

04/10/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Sandusky, OH, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, will hold its quarterly conference call with investors to discuss 2019 first-quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. 

Participants on the call will include Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and CEO, and Brian Witherow, executive vice president and CFO.  The call is being broadcast live to all interested persons as a listen-only webcast at https://ir.cedarfair.com.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the Cedar Fair investor relations website at https://ir.cedarfair.com under the Investor Information / Events & Presentations tab.         

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: “FUN”), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract.  Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

 

 

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
Investor Relations
(419) 627-2233
investing@cedarfair.com

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
