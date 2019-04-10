Cedar Fair Announces Its 2019 First-Quarter Earnings Call

Sandusky, OH, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, will hold its quarterly conference call with investors to discuss 2019 first-quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Participants on the call will include Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and CEO, and Brian Witherow, executive vice president and CFO. The call is being broadcast live to all interested persons as a listen-only webcast at https://ir.cedarfair.com.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the Cedar Fair investor relations website at https://ir.cedarfair.com under the Investor Information / Events & Presentations tab.

