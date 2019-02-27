Cedar Fair L P : Declares 2019 First-Quarter Cash Distribution

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in amusement
parks, waters parks and immersive entertainment, today announced the
declaration of a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.925 per
limited partner (LP) unit. The quarterly distribution rate is consistent
with the Company’s annualized distribution rate of $3.70 per LP unit
announced in October of last year.
The distribution, which is payable on March 20, 2019, to unitholders of
record as of March 11, 2019, represents the Company’s 33rd
consecutive year of paying a cash distribution to its unitholders.
Cedar Fair recently reported record results for 2018, including net
revenues, attendance, average in-park guest per capita spending, and
out-of-park revenues, including its resort accommodations. The Company
also announced a new long-term Adjusted EBITDA growth target of $575
million by 2023, which represents a 4% CAGR over the next five years.
Commenting on recent results, Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard
Zimmerman said, “We ended 2018 strongly, achieving new highs in
attendance and net revenues for both the fourth quarter and full year.
Guests of all ages continue to delight in our immersive entertainment
offerings including our Halloween Haunt and WinterFest celebrations. The
success and expansion of these events created momentum heading into 2019
as evidenced by the strong sales activity in our advance purchase
channels across all categories and all parks year to date.
“As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing a compelling
entertainment experience throughout the year for guests of all ages and
we are confident we will entertain a record number of visitors again in
2019,” continued Zimmerman. “The four FUNdamental mandates of our
long-term strategy are clear. Over the next several years we plan to
broaden the guest experience, expand our season pass program, increase
market penetration and pursue adjacent development opportunities. We are
confident in our strategy and ability to drive continued value creation
through a balanced approach of investing in our business and returning
capital to our unitholders through an attractive and growing
distribution.”
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest
regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded
partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to
make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences,
the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship
park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water
park and four hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a
management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North
Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri,
Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.
