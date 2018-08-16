Cedar Fair L P : New for 2019 - Flagship Restaurant with Local Favorites and Healthy Fare Coming to Worlds of Fun

Log in
New for 2019 - Flagship Restaurant with Local Favorites and Healthy Fare Coming to Worlds of Fun

08/16/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Worlds of Fun will soon break ground on a 9,000 square foot restaurant that will seat more than 300 guests, making it the largest dining facility in the park. Scheduled to open in spring 2019, Boathouse Grill will provide visitors with an enhanced dining experience in an outdoor setting with views of some of the park's most popular rides.

Kansas City amusement park, Worlds of Fun will soon begin breaking ground Boathouse Grill, a brand-new dining concept coming in 2019. The restaurant will feature a bevy of new and improved food options that are sure to make the dining experience just as memorable as the rides.

"With the recent addition of our executive chef Wesley Boston, the culinary team has continuously found ways to elevate the park's food offerings," said Tony Carovillano, general manager of Worlds of Fun. "Now with a new flagship dining location, Boathouse Grill will help us continue these tremendous strides by creating a dining experience that is as memorable as our rides."

The menu at Boathouse Grill showcases an array of fan favorites like authentic Kansas City barbecue, rotisserie chicken, a selection of homestyle sides and desserts, and healthy options like salads and fresh vegetables. The restaurant will feature porch-style seating, and a patio where guests may sip a craft beer while enjoying views of the Patriot roller coaster and SteelHawk swings. Located in the Americana section of the park, its name, architecture and theming pay tribute to Worlds of Fun's history and the three iconic boats that welcomed guests when the park first opened in 1973. Boathouse Grill will be included in the park's dining plans.

The Boathouse Grill announcement coincides with National Roller Coaster Day, celebrated by fans each year on August 16. With seven roller coasters including the thrilling Mamba and Timber Wolf as well as the children's Cosmic Coaster, Worlds of Fun offers a variety of coasters for enthusiasts both young and young-at-heart.

To celebrate the special event, the park has a limited-time 2019 Gold Pass offer only valid through this Sunday, August 19. Guests who purchase a Gold Pass, or renew their 2018 Gold Pass, will receive a Fast Lane ticket to use during the remainder of the 2018 season. New passholders will also enjoy unlimited visits to Worlds of Fun for the rest of 2018 season in addition to all of 2019, including upcoming events like Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. Details and all Gold Pass benefits are available on the park's website, www.worldsoffun.com.

About Worlds of Fun
Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun is a 235-acre amusement and waterpark in Kansas City, Missouri featuring more than 100 family rides, thrill rides, waterslides, shows and attractions, including seven world-class roller coasters. The park also stages the Midwest's largest Halloween event in September and October and the new holiday event WinterFest in November and December.

Worlds of Fun is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor waterparks, one indoor waterpark and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

Media Assets: bit.ly/WOF2019  

Media Contact: Chris Foshee
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (816) 303.5125
chris.foshee@worldsoffun.com

Worlds of Fun logo (PRNewsfoto/Worlds of Fun)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-for-2019---flagship-restaurant-with-local-favorites-and-healthy-fare-coming-to-worlds-of-fun-300698624.html

SOURCE Worlds of Fun


© PRNewswire 2018
