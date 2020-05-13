Log in
Cedar Fair L P : Unitholders Elect Three to Board of Directors

05/13/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced that its unitholders re-elected Gina D. France, Matthew A. Ouimet and Richard A. Zimmerman to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Cedar Fair Management, Inc., for three-year terms expiring in 2023.

The limited partners also confirmed the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and approved an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

“We are pleased to retain on our Board Gina France, serving as chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and Matt Ouimet, having formerly served as executive chairman of the board and Cedar Fair CEO,” said President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Our Board’s collective knowledge and expertise is particularly invaluable during unique and disruptive periods of our business like we are addressing currently, and as importantly in maintaining our team’s long-term focus squarely upon our primary objective of consistently building unitholder value.”

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group