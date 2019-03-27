Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cedar Fair, L.P.    FUN

CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

(FUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cedar Fair L P : to Acquire the Land Beneath California's Great America in Santa Clara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the land upon which its California’s Great America amusement park is located for approximately $150 million. The Company has leased the land from the City of Santa Clara since the origin of the park in 1976.

Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said, “This is a once in a generation opportunity to solidify our control of 112 acres in the heart of Santa Clara. The transaction underscores our long-term commitment to enhancing and expanding California’s Great America, insuring a high-quality, family-friendly entertainment destination for those who live and work in Northern California.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to terms of a purchase and sale agreement with the Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency of the City of Santa Clara, the land’s current owner. The Company intends to finance this transaction through additional long-term borrowings.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements as to the Company's expectations, beliefs and strategies regarding the future. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors, including general economic conditions, adverse weather conditions, competition for consumer leisure time and spending, unanticipated construction delays, changes in the Company’s capital investment plans and projects and other factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) could affect attendance at the Company’s parks and cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Additional information on risk factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the filings of the Company made from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
06:31aCEDAR FAIR L P : to Acquire the Land Beneath California's Great America in Santa..
BU
03/26Experience Cedar Fair's All-New Grand Carnivale at Select Parks this Summer
GL
03/21Carowinds Introduces Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas' First Double Launch Co..
GL
03/08CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06CEDAR FAIR L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available
BU
03/05CEDAR FAIR L P : Company Profile for Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
BU
02/27CEDAR FAIR L P : Declares 2019 First-Quarter Cash Distribution
BU
02/22CEDAR FAIR L P : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/15CEDAR FAIR L P : Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
02/13CEDAR FAIR L P : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 401 M
EBIT 2019 316 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Debt 2019 1 552 M
Yield 2019 6,97%
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
P/E ratio 2020 14,89
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 2 996 M
Chart CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Cedar Fair, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 61,2 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Zimmerman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew A. Ouimet Executive Chairman
Tim Fisher Chief Operating Officer
Brian C. Witherow Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric L. Affeldt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.11.97%2 996
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.67%41 538
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%8 699
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP-12.96%4 078
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC9.64%2 038
ROUND ONE CORPORATION31.83%1 208
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.