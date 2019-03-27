Cedar Fair L P : to Acquire the Land Beneath California's Great America in Santa Clara

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the land upon which its California’s Great America amusement park is located for approximately $150 million. The Company has leased the land from the City of Santa Clara since the origin of the park in 1976.

Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said, “This is a once in a generation opportunity to solidify our control of 112 acres in the heart of Santa Clara. The transaction underscores our long-term commitment to enhancing and expanding California’s Great America, insuring a high-quality, family-friendly entertainment destination for those who live and work in Northern California.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to terms of a purchase and sale agreement with the Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency of the City of Santa Clara, the land’s current owner. The Company intends to finance this transaction through additional long-term borrowings.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

