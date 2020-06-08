Log in
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

(FUN)
Cedar Fair L P : to Participate June 10th in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, Audio Webcast Available

06/08/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said it is participating in the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference, being held June 8-10 in virtual format.

Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and CEO, and Brian Witherow, executive vice president and CFO, will join Steve Wieczynski, Stifel gaming and leisure analyst, for a “fireside chat” discussion about the Company and regional theme park industry, broadcast live via audio webcast.

The 30-minute fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and can be found on Cedar Fair’s Investors website at https://ir.cedarfair.com under the “Investor Information” and “Events & Presentations” tabs. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Cedar Fair investor relations website shortly after the fireside chat discussion concludes.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.


© Business Wire 2020
