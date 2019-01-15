Log in
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Cedar Fair Sets Date To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings

01/15/2019

Sandusky, OH, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced it will issue its 2018 fourth quarter and full year earnings release, which will include an update on its long-term business outlook and guidance, before market hours on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.  The Company will then host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST, to further discuss 2018 results and provide additional detail on its long-term outlook and guidance. 

Participants on the call will include Richard Zimmerman, president and CEO, Brian Witherow, executive vice president and CFO, and Stacy Frole, vice president of investor relations.  The call will be broadcast live to all interested persons as a listen-only webcast at http://ir.cedarfair.com.

About Cedar Fair:

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Focused on its mission to become “THE place to be for FUN,” the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels.  It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract.  Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

 

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
Investor Relations
(419) 627-2233
investing@cedarfair.com

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
