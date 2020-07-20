Log in
Cedar Realty Trust : Announces Revised Date For Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement And Conference Call

07/20/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") announced that it will now release financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on August 10, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (1) (201) 493-6725 for international participants.  A replay of the call will be available from 8:00 PM (ET) on August 10, 2020 until midnight (ET) on August 24, 2020.  The replay dial-in numbers are (844) 512-2921 or (1) (412) 317-6671 for international callers.  Please use passcode 13706825 for the telephonic replay.  A replay of the Company's webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time. 

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-announces-revised-date-for-its-second-quarter-2020-earnings-announcement-and-conference-call-301096419.html

