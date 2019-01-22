Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cedar Realty Trust Inc    CDR

CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC (CDR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cedar Realty Trust : Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 03:31pm EST

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on February 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2019.

The Company announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7 ¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on February 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2019.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6 ½% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on February 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2019.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-declares-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-stock-300782130.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC
03:31pCEDAR REALTY TRUST : Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock
PR
01/09CEDAR REALTY TRUST : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
01/03CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
2018CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CEDAR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2018CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
2018CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
PR
2018CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.