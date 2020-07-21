Log in
Cedar Realty Trust : Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

07/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on August 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.

The Company announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7 ¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on August 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6 ½% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on August 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-declares-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-stock-301097368.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
