CEDR REALP : Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2018 Distributions

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.
Common Stock
Symbol: CDR
CUSIP: 150602209
Record Date
Payable Date
Total
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Dividends
Section
199A
Dividends
Nondividend
Distribution
2/12/2018
2/20/2018
$0.050000
$0.021889
$0.021889
$0.028111
5/11/2018
5/21/2018
$0.050000
$0.021889
$0.021889
$0.028111
8/10/2018
8/20/2018
$0.050000
$0.021889
$0.021889
$0.028111
11/9/2018
11/20/2018
$0.050000
$0.021889
$0.021889
$0.028111
Totals
$0.200000
$0.087556
$0.087556
$0.112444
Series B Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDR-PB
CUSIP: 150602407
Record Date
Payable Date
Total
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Dividends
Section
199A
Dividends
Nondividend
Distribution
2/12/2018
2/20/2018
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
5/11/2018
5/21/2018
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
8/10/2018
8/20/2018
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
11/9/2018
11/20/2018
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.453125
$0.000000
Totals
$1.812500
$1.812500
$1.812500
$0.000000
Series C Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDR-PC
CUSIP: 1506025063
Record Date
Payable Date
Total
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Dividends
Section
199A
Dividends
Nondividend
Distribution
2/12/2018
2/20/2018
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
5/11/2018
5/21/2018
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
8/10/2018
8/20/2018
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
11/9/2018
11/20/2018
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.406250
$0.000000
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2018 dividends.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.
For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.
