CEDR REALP : Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2018 Distributions

CEDR REALP (CDR.PRC)
18.62 USD   -0.69%
Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2018 Distributions

01/18/2019

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.

Common Stock





Symbol: CDR



CUSIP: 150602209

Record Date


Payable Date


Total

Distribution

Per Share


Ordinary 

Dividends


Section

199A

Dividends


Nondividend

Distribution

2/12/2018


2/20/2018


$0.050000


$0.021889


$0.021889


$0.028111

5/11/2018


5/21/2018


$0.050000


$0.021889


$0.021889


$0.028111

8/10/2018


8/20/2018


$0.050000


$0.021889


$0.021889


$0.028111

11/9/2018


11/20/2018


$0.050000


$0.021889


$0.021889


$0.028111

Totals




$0.200000


$0.087556


$0.087556


$0.112444












Series B Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PB



CUSIP: 150602407























Record Date


Payable Date


Total

Distribution

Per Share


Ordinary 

Dividends


Section

199A

Dividends


Nondividend

Distribution

2/12/2018


2/20/2018


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

5/11/2018


5/21/2018


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

8/10/2018


8/20/2018


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

11/9/2018


11/20/2018


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

Totals




$1.812500


$1.812500


$1.812500


$0.000000












Series C Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PC



CUSIP: 1506025063























Record Date


Payable Date


Total

Distribution

Per Share


Ordinary 

Dividends


Section 
199A
Dividends


Nondividend
Distribution

2/12/2018


2/20/2018


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

5/11/2018


5/21/2018


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

8/10/2018


8/20/2018


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

11/9/2018


11/20/2018


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2018 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust 

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-announces-tax-information-for-2018-distributions-300781036.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
