CEDR REALP : Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2018 Distributions

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.

Common Stock







Symbol: CDR



CUSIP: 150602209 Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Section 199A Dividends

Nondividend Distribution 2/12/2018

2/20/2018

$0.050000

$0.021889

$0.021889

$0.028111 5/11/2018

5/21/2018

$0.050000

$0.021889

$0.021889

$0.028111 8/10/2018

8/20/2018

$0.050000

$0.021889

$0.021889

$0.028111 11/9/2018

11/20/2018

$0.050000

$0.021889

$0.021889

$0.028111 Totals





$0.200000

$0.087556

$0.087556

$0.112444





















Series B Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PB



CUSIP: 150602407











































Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Section 199A Dividends

Nondividend Distribution 2/12/2018

2/20/2018

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 5/11/2018

5/21/2018

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 8/10/2018

8/20/2018

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 11/9/2018

11/20/2018

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 Totals





$1.812500

$1.812500

$1.812500

$0.000000





















Series C Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PC



CUSIP: 1506025063











































Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Section

199A

Dividends

Nondividend

Distribution 2/12/2018

2/20/2018

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000 5/11/2018

5/21/2018

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000 8/10/2018

8/20/2018

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000 11/9/2018

11/20/2018

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2018 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

