Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Cegedim    CGM   FR0000053506

CEGEDIM

(CGM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 03/20 12:35:04 pm
20.25 EUR   -5.37%
03/20CEGEDIM : Annual result 2019 FY Results Presentation
PU
03/20CEGEDIM : Revenues and profit improved in 2019
AQ
01/27CEGEDIM : 2020 - 27 JANUARY Consolidated revenue 2019 Revenue More info
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cegedim : Annual result 2019 FY Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:23am EDT

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Consequently the company cannot guarantee their accuracy and their completeness, and actual results may differ materially from those the company anticipated due to a number of uncertainties, many of which the company is not aware of.

Additional information concerning important factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to the reports filed by the company with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers'.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

3

The Big Picture

FY 2019

4

Cegedim:

An innovative technology and services company

5

Innovation: Technology make the difference

6

Unique diversified group creating synergies and opportunities

7

Evolving the portfolio

These transactions added:

Innovation, Scale of business, Expertise, New market, Increased profitability

8

Healthcare is becoming a digital business

9

Docavenue becomes Maiia

10

Maiia: Appointment and Teleconsultation

11

Maiia: Key figures

12

Digital revolution is an opportunity for all of our business

13

Conclusion: Cegedim's 3 pillars

14

Finance

IFRS 16 Application

Applied since January 1st, 2019

  • Applied to leases involving fixed payments, mostly related to rents
  • Financial statements not restated as of December 31, 2018, in accordance with the standard
  • Negligible impact on net profit (loss)
    • Impact on EBITDA: +€15.9 millions
    • Impact on Depreciation and amortization expenses: €(15.8) millions
    • Impact on Operating income: +€0.1 million
    • Impact on Cost of net financial debt: €(1.4) million
    • Impact on Total taxes: +€0.4 million
    • Impact on Consolidated profit (loss): €(0.9) million
  • Impact on balance sheet: +€64.9 million
    • As a liability: recognition of a lease liability, measured at the discounted present value of future payments
    • As an asset:right-of-use asset depreciated over the lease term
    • Impact not significant on shareholders' equity
  • No impact on cash flow statement other that its presentation

© cegedim 2020

16

FY 2019

The big picture

17

FY 2019 Revenue overview

18

Strong BPO trend

19

L-f-lFY-2019 revenue growth by business group

20

FY 2019 Recurring Operating Income Trend

21

Health Insurance HR & E-Services Division Overview

22

Healthcare Professionals Division Overview

From Recurring operating income to Net Earnings

24

FY 2019 Financial Performance

In € million

FY 18

FY 19

%change

IFRS 16

REVENUE

467.7

503.7

+7.7%

EBITDA

76.8

101.2

31.9%

+€15.9 millions on FY-19 EBITDA

Margin

16.4%

20.1%

+368bps

D&A related to R&D

(28.6)

(32.5)

+13.4%

D&A related to IFRS 16

0.0

(15.8)

n.m.

€(15.8) millions on FY-19 D&A

D&A others

(15.1)

(15.9)

+5.5%

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

33.1

37.1

+12.2%

Margin

7.1%

7.4%

30bps

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(18.6)

(21.0)

+12.7%

Operating income

14.4

16.1

+11.6%

3.1%

3.2%

Margin

+11bps

Cost of net financial debt

(6.0)

(8.6)

+43.7%

€(1.4) millions on FY-19 Cost of net financial debt

Total Taxes

(3.9)

(4.8)

+22.8%

+€0.4 millions on FY-19 total taxes

EARNINGSFROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

(4.5)

2.7

n.m.

Earnings from discontinuing activities

1.3

0.0

n.m.

Net earnings

5.8

2.7

(53.3)%

RECURRING EARNINGS PER SHARE

0.7

0.6

(17.4)%

EARNINGS PER SHARE

0.4

0.2

(53.0)%

25

FCF from operations

In € million

FY 18

FY 19

Cash flow before taxes and interests

62.1

95.9

Negative Impact:

Change in working capital requirement

64.4

(64.5)

!

€39.0 million from factoring cancellations

Corporate tax paid

(2.9)

(2.2)

Net cash flow from operating activities

123.6

29.3

€32.2 million from the negative trend in

Acquisition of intangible assets

(47.9)

(50.7)

advances paid by clients at the health

Acquisition of tangible assets

(11.0)

(11.7)

insurance BPO business which were

Disposals of tangible and intangible assets

0.1

8.3

classified as current client receivables

Free cash flow from operations

64.8

(24.8)

26

Change in Net Financial Debt

Incorporating for the first time the effects of the application of IFRS 16 Leases

27

FY 2019 Balance Sheet Sound Financial Structure

In € million

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

ASSETS

Goodwill

173.0

192.7

Intangible assets

1

156.7

157.5

Tangible assets

33.4

99.2

Financial assets

21.0

19.8

Other non-current assets

39.9

46.7

Cash & cash equivalent

81.1

29.1

Trade receivables, short term portion 2

97.3

144.0

Other current assets

45.8

118.7

Total assets

648.1

808.6

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Shareholder equity

199.0

201.2

Long-term financial debt

185.8

248.1

Other non-current liabilities

1

34.0

42.7

Short-term financial debt

1

3.2

27.5

Other current liabilities

226.1

289.1

Total equity and liabilities

648.1

808.6

1

As a liability: recognition of a lease liability (€65.9 million - €52.4 million non

current portion and €13.5 million current portion-) , measured at the

discounted present value of future payments

As an asset: right-of-use asset ( €64.5 million) depreciated over the lease term

Impact not significant on shareholders' equity

2

€32.2 million from the negative trend in advances paid by clients at the health

insurance BPO business which were classified as current client receivables

28

Outlook: 2019 Performance

29

Potential Impact of Brexit

30

FY 2020 Outlook

31

FY 2020 Financial Agenda

32

Annexes

Alternative Performance Indicator

This financial performance indicator is equivalent to "operating profit from continuing activities" plus net depreciation and amortization expenses.

Operating profit from continuing activitiesis defined as the sum of « recurring operating income » and « other non-recurring operating income and expenses. »

Othernon-recurringoperating income and expensesis defined as consists of unusual items, notably as concerns the nature or frequency, that could distort the assessment of Group entities' financial performance. Other non-recurring operating income and expenses may include impairment of tangible assets, goodwill, and other intangible assets, gains or losses on disposals of non-current assets, restructuring costs, and costs relating to workforce adaptation measures.

34

Recurring operating income and EBITDA

in € million

In € million

FY 18

FY 19

Reported

Reported

Operating income (a)

14.4

16.1

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (b)

(18.6)

(18.5)

Amortization of goodwill (c)

0.0

(2.5)

Recurring operating income (REBIT) (d= a-b-c)

33.1

37.1

Depreciation and amortization expenses (e)

(43.7)

(64.2)

EBITDA (f=d-e)

76.8

101.2

35

2019 Revenue

In € thousands

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Group

2018 REVENUE (a)

307,684

156,184

3,820

467,688

Impact of disposals

0

(3,971)

0

(3,971)

2018 Revenue before impact of disposals

307,684

152,213

3,820

463,717

Currency impact

20

670

0

690

2018 Revenue at 2019 exchange rate (b)

307,704

152,883

3,820

464,407

2019 Revenue before impact of acquisition (c)

334,304

159,423

3,430

497,156

Revenue from acquisitions

6,224

365

0

6,589

2019 Revenue

340,527

159,788

3,430

503,743

Organic growth ([c-b/a]

+8.6%

+4.2%

(10.2)%

+7.0%

36

2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE

In € million

FY 18

FY 19

0

%change

2019

IFRS 16

Reported

ISA 17

Reported

Impact

REVENUE

467.7

503.7

+7.7%

503.7

0.0

EBITDA

76.8

85.4

+11.2%

101.2

+15.9

Margin

16.4%

16.9%

+53bps

20.1%

D&A related to R&D

(28.6)

(32.5)

+13.4%

(32.5)

D&A related to IFRS 16

0.0

0.0

0.0%

(15.8)

(15.8)

D&A others

(15.1)

(15.9)

+5.5%

(15.9)

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

33.1

37.0

+11.9%

37.1

+0.1

Margin

7.1%

7.3%

27bps

7.4%

-

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(18.6)

(21.0)

+12.7%

(21.0)

-

Operating income

14.4

16.0

+10.8%

16.1

+0.1

Margin

3.1%

3.2%

+9Bps

3.2%

Cost of net financial debt

(6.0)

(7.1)

+19.8%

(8.6)

(1.4)

Total Taxes

(3.9)

(5.2)

+32.1%

(4.8)

+0.4

(0.9)

EARNINGSFROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

(4.5)

3.6

n.m.

2.7

Earnings from discontinuing activities

1.3

0.0

n.m.

0.0

Net earnings

5.8

3.6

(37.7)%

2.7

(0.9)

EARNINGS PER SHARE

0.4

0.3

(36.7)%

0.2

(0.1)

37

2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE

in € million

Health insurance, HR and e-services

FY 18

FY 19

0

%change

2019

IFRS 16

Reported

ISA 17

Reported

Impact

REVENUE

307.7

340.5

+10.7%

340.5

0.0

EBITDA

54.4

59.7

+9.8%

66.6

+6.9

Margin

17.7%

17.5%

(14)bps

19.6%

D&A

(21.9)

(25.3)

+15.4%

(32.1)

(6.8)

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

32.5

34.4

+6.0%

34.5

+0.1

Margin

10.6%

10.1%

(45)bps

10.1%

-

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(1.5)

(1.7)

+12.2%

(1.7)

-

Operating income

(31.0)

32.8

+5.7%

32.9

+0.1

Margin

10.1%

9.6%

(46)

9.6%

38

HY 2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE

in € million

Healthcare professionals

FY 18

FY 19

0

%change

2019

IFRS 16

Reported

ISA 17

Reported

Impact

REVENUE

156.2

159.8

+2.3%

159.8

0.0

EBITDA

18.9

22.6

+19.7%

27.0

+4.5

Margin

12.1%

14.1%

+205bps

16.9%

D&A

(16.3)

(17.4)

+6.5%

(21.8)

(4.4)

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

2.5

5.2

+104.5%

5.3

+0.1

Margin

1.6%

3.2%

162bps

3.3%

-

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(11.6)

(19.9)

+71.2%

(19.9)

-

Operating income

(9.1)

(14.7)

+61.9%

(14.6)

+0.1

Margin

(5.8)%

(9.2)%

n.m.

(9.2)%

39

2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE

in € million

Corporate and others

FY 18

FY 19

0

%change

2019

IFRS 16

Reported

ISA 17

Reported

Impact

REVENUE

3.8

3.4

(10.2)%

3.4

0.0

EBITDA

3.5

3.1

(12.1)%

7.6

+4.5

Margin

91.5%

89.6%

(187)bps

n.m.

D&A

(5.5)

(5.7)

+4.5%

(10.3)

(4.6)

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

(2.0)

2.6

+33.6%

2.7

(0.1)

Margin

(51.8)%

(77.1)%

n.m.

n.m.

-

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(5.5)

0.6

n.m.

0.6

-

Operating income

(7.5)

(2.0)

(72.7)%

(2.1)

(0.1)

Margin

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

40

HY 2019 Balance Sheet - IFRS 16 BRIDGE

In € million

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

Dec.19

IFRS16

Reported

IAS 17

IFRS 16

Impact

ASSETS

Goodwill

173.0

192.7

192.7

0.0

Intangible assets

156.7

157.5

157.5

0.0

Tangible assets

33.4

34.6

99.2

64.5

Financial assets

21.0

19.8

19.8

0.0

Other non-current assets

39.9

47.3

46.7

0.4

Cash & cash equivalent

81.1

29.1

29.1

0.0

Trade receivables, short term portion

97.3

144.0

144.0

0.0

Other current assets

45.8

118.7

118.7

0.0

Total assets

648.1

743.7

808.6

64.9

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Shareholder equity

199.0

202.2

201.2

(0.9)

Long-term financial debt

185.8

195.7

248.1

52.4

Other non-current liabilities

34.0

42.7

42.7

0.0

Short-term financial debt

3.2

14.0

27.5

13.4

Other current liabilities

226.1

289.1

289.1

0.0

Total equity and liabilities

648.1

743.7

808.6

64.9

41

A strong leadership

42

Top market positions on a highly competitive international environment

43

Thank you for your attention

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

Chief Investment Officer - Head of Investor Relations

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

Tel: 00 33 1 49 09 33 36 - Mob: 00 33 6 73 25 96 34

Design: Group Communication Service

Disclaimer

Cegedim SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 09:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CEGEDIM
03/20CEGEDIM : Annual result 2019 FY Results Presentation
PU
03/20CEGEDIM : Revenues and profit improved in 2019
AQ
01/27CEGEDIM : 2020 - 27 JANUARY Consolidated revenue 2019 Revenue More info
PU
01/27CEGEDIM : 2020 - 27 JANVIER CA consolidé Présentation du CA 2019 (en anglais) En..
PU
01/27CEGEDIM : Revenue grew by 7.7% in FY 2019
GL
01/27CEGEDIM : Slide show Q4 results
CO
01/27CEGEDIM : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/14CEGEDIM : Insurance Solutions Introduce New Chief Executive for its Internationa..
AQ
01/06CEGDIM : Healf-year liquidity contract statement as of 12/31/2019
GL
2019CEGEDIM : EDF picks Cegedim e-business to digitize its supplier invoices
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 499 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 11,6 M
Debt 2019 156 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 281 M
Chart CEGEDIM
Duration : Period :
Cegedim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEGEDIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 33,75  €
Last Close Price 20,25  €
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Labrune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Debroise Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philippe Hamon Head-Research & Development
Pierre Louis Maurice Marucchi Director & Deputy CEO
Laurent Labrune Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEGEDIM-30.17%300
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.84%143 961
SAP AG-24.15%116 304
INTUIT INC.-22.94%52 577
SERVICENOW INC.-9.78%48 342
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-1.69%17 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group