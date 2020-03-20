Cegedim : Annual result 2019 FY Results Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Consequently the company cannot guarantee their accuracy and their completeness, and actual results may differ materially from those the company anticipated due to a number of uncertainties, many of which the company is not aware of.

Additional information concerning important factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to the reports filed by the company with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers'.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.