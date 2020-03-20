Cegedim : Annual result 2019 FY Results Presentation
03/20/2020 | 05:23am EDT
The Big Picture
FY 2019
Cegedim:
An innovative technology and services company
Innovation: Technology make the difference
Unique diversified group creating synergies and opportunities
Evolving the portfolio
These transactions added:
Innovation, Scale of business, Expertise, New market, Increased profitability
Healthcare is becoming a digital business
9
Docavenue becomes Maiia
Maiia: Appointment and Teleconsultation
11
Maiia: Key figures
Digital revolution is an opportunity for all of our business
13
Conclusion: Cegedim's 3 pillars
Finance
IFRS 16 Application
Applied since January 1st, 2019
Applied to leases involving fixed payments, mostly related to rents
Financial statements not restated as of December 31, 2018, in accordance with the standard
Negligible impact on net profit (loss)
Impact on EBITDA: +€15.9 millions
Impact on Depreciation and amortization expenses: €(15.8) millions
Impact on Operating income: +€0.1 million
Impact on Cost of net financial debt: €(1.4) million
Impact on Total taxes: +€0.4 million
Impact on Consolidated profit (loss): €(0.9) million
Impact on balance sheet: +€64.9 million
As a liability: recognition of a lease liability, measured at the discounted present value of future payments
As an asset:right-of-use asset depreciated over the lease term
Impact not significant on shareholders' equity
No impact on cash flow statement other that its presentation
Health Insurance HR & E-Services Division Overview
Healthcare Professionals Division Overview
From Recurring operating income to Net Earnings
FY 2019 Financial Performance
In € million
FY 18
FY 19
%change
IFRS 16
REVENUE
467.7
503.7
+7.7%
EBITDA
76.8
101.2
31.9%
+€15.9 millions on FY-19 EBITDA
Margin
16.4%
20.1%
+368bps
D&A related to R&D
(28.6)
(32.5)
+13.4%
D&A related to IFRS 16
0.0
(15.8)
n.m.
€(15.8) millions on FY-19 D&A
D&A others
(15.1)
(15.9)
+5.5%
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME
33.1
37.1
+12.2%
Margin
7.1%
7.4%
30bps
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(18.6)
(21.0)
+12.7%
Operating income
14.4
16.1
+11.6%
3.1%
3.2%
Margin
+11bps
Cost of net financial debt
(6.0)
(8.6)
+43.7%
€(1.4) millions on FY-19 Cost of net financial debt
Total Taxes
(3.9)
(4.8)
+22.8%
+€0.4 millions on FY-19 total taxes
EARNINGSFROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
(4.5)
2.7
n.m.
Earnings from discontinuing activities
1.3
0.0
n.m.
Net earnings
5.8
2.7
(53.3)%
RECURRING EARNINGS PER SHARE
0.7
0.6
(17.4)%
EARNINGS PER SHARE
0.4
0.2
(53.0)%
FCF from operations
In € million
FY 18
FY 19
Cash flow before taxes and interests
62.1
95.9
Negative Impact:
Change in working capital requirement
64.4
(64.5)
!
•€39.0 million from factoring cancellations
Corporate tax paid
(2.9)
(2.2)
Net cash flow from operating activities
123.6
29.3
•€32.2 million from the negative trend in
Acquisition of intangible assets
(47.9)
(50.7)
advances paid by clients at the health
Acquisition of tangible assets
(11.0)
(11.7)
insurance BPO business which were
Disposals of tangible and intangible assets
0.1
8.3
classified as current client receivables
Free cash flow from operations
64.8
(24.8)
Change in Net Financial Debt
Incorporating for the first time the effects of the application of IFRS 16 Leases
FY 2019 Balance Sheet Sound Financial Structure
In € million
Dec. 18
Dec. 19
ASSETS
Goodwill
173.0
192.7
Intangible assets
1
156.7
157.5
Tangible assets
33.4
99.2
Financial assets
21.0
19.8
Other non-current assets
39.9
46.7
Cash & cash equivalent
81.1
29.1
Trade receivables, short term portion 2
97.3
144.0
Other current assets
45.8
118.7
Total assets
648.1
808.6
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Shareholder equity
199.0
201.2
Long-term financial debt
185.8
248.1
Other non-current liabilities
1
34.0
42.7
Short-term financial debt
1
3.2
27.5
Other current liabilities
226.1
289.1
Total equity and liabilities
648.1
808.6
1
As a liability: recognition of a lease liability (€65.9 million - €52.4 million non
current portion and €13.5 million current portion-) , measured at the
discounted present value of future payments
As an asset: right-of-use asset ( €64.5 million) depreciated over the lease term
Impact not significant on shareholders' equity
2
€32.2 million from the negative trend in advances paid by clients at the health
insurance BPO business which were classified as current client receivables
Outlook: 2019 Performance
Potential Impact of Brexit
FY 2020 Outlook
FY 2020 Financial Agenda
Annexes
Alternative Performance Indicator
This financial performance indicator is equivalent to "operating profit from continuing activities" plus net depreciation and amortization expenses.
Operating profit from continuing activitiesis defined as the sum of « recurring operating income » and « other non-recurring operating income and expenses. »
Othernon-recurringoperating income and expensesis defined as consists of unusual items, notably as concerns the nature or frequency, that could distort the assessment of Group entities' financial performance. Other non-recurring operating income and expenses may include impairment of tangible assets, goodwill, and other intangible assets, gains or losses on disposals of non-current assets, restructuring costs, and costs relating to workforce adaptation measures.
Recurring operating income and EBITDA
in € million
In € million
FY 18
FY 19
Reported
Reported
Operating income (a)
14.4
16.1
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (b)
(18.6)
(18.5)
Amortization of goodwill (c)
0.0
(2.5)
Recurring operating income (REBIT) (d= a-b-c)
33.1
37.1
Depreciation and amortization expenses (e)
(43.7)
(64.2)
EBITDA (f=d-e)
76.8
101.2
2019 Revenue
In € thousands
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Group
2018 REVENUE (a)
307,684
156,184
3,820
467,688
Impact of disposals
0
(3,971)
0
(3,971)
2018 Revenue before impact of disposals
307,684
152,213
3,820
463,717
Currency impact
20
670
0
690
2018 Revenue at 2019 exchange rate (b)
307,704
152,883
3,820
464,407
2019 Revenue before impact of acquisition (c)
334,304
159,423
3,430
497,156
Revenue from acquisitions
6,224
365
0
6,589
2019 Revenue
340,527
159,788
3,430
503,743
Organic growth ([c-b/a]
+8.6%
+4.2%
(10.2)%
+7.0%
2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE
In € million
FY 18
FY 19
0
%change
2019
IFRS 16
Reported
ISA 17
Reported
Impact
REVENUE
467.7
503.7
+7.7%
503.7
0.0
EBITDA
76.8
85.4
+11.2%
101.2
+15.9
Margin
16.4%
16.9%
+53bps
20.1%
D&A related to R&D
(28.6)
(32.5)
+13.4%
(32.5)
D&A related to IFRS 16
0.0
0.0
0.0%
(15.8)
(15.8)
D&A others
(15.1)
(15.9)
+5.5%
(15.9)
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME
33.1
37.0
+11.9%
37.1
+0.1
Margin
7.1%
7.3%
27bps
7.4%
-
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(18.6)
(21.0)
+12.7%
(21.0)
-
Operating income
14.4
16.0
+10.8%
16.1
+0.1
Margin
3.1%
3.2%
+9Bps
3.2%
Cost of net financial debt
(6.0)
(7.1)
+19.8%
(8.6)
(1.4)
Total Taxes
(3.9)
(5.2)
+32.1%
(4.8)
+0.4
(0.9)
EARNINGSFROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
(4.5)
3.6
n.m.
2.7
Earnings from discontinuing activities
1.3
0.0
n.m.
0.0
Net earnings
5.8
3.6
(37.7)%
2.7
(0.9)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
0.4
0.3
(36.7)%
0.2
(0.1)
2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE
in € million
Health insurance, HR and e-services
FY 18
FY 19
0
%change
2019
IFRS 16
Reported
ISA 17
Reported
Impact
REVENUE
307.7
340.5
+10.7%
340.5
0.0
EBITDA
54.4
59.7
+9.8%
66.6
+6.9
Margin
17.7%
17.5%
(14)bps
19.6%
D&A
(21.9)
(25.3)
+15.4%
(32.1)
(6.8)
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME
32.5
34.4
+6.0%
34.5
+0.1
Margin
10.6%
10.1%
(45)bps
10.1%
-
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(1.5)
(1.7)
+12.2%
(1.7)
-
Operating income
(31.0)
32.8
+5.7%
32.9
+0.1
Margin
10.1%
9.6%
(46)
9.6%
HY 2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE
in € million
Healthcare professionals
FY 18
FY 19
0
%change
2019
IFRS 16
Reported
ISA 17
Reported
Impact
REVENUE
156.2
159.8
+2.3%
159.8
0.0
EBITDA
18.9
22.6
+19.7%
27.0
+4.5
Margin
12.1%
14.1%
+205bps
16.9%
D&A
(16.3)
(17.4)
+6.5%
(21.8)
(4.4)
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME
2.5
5.2
+104.5%
5.3
+0.1
Margin
1.6%
3.2%
162bps
3.3%
-
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(11.6)
(19.9)
+71.2%
(19.9)
-
Operating income
(9.1)
(14.7)
+61.9%
(14.6)
+0.1
Margin
(5.8)%
(9.2)%
n.m.
(9.2)%
2019 P&L - IFRS 16 BRIDGE
in € million
Corporate and others
FY 18
FY 19
0
%change
2019
IFRS 16
Reported
ISA 17
Reported
Impact
REVENUE
3.8
3.4
(10.2)%
3.4
0.0
EBITDA
3.5
3.1
(12.1)%
7.6
+4.5
Margin
91.5%
89.6%
(187)bps
n.m.
D&A
(5.5)
(5.7)
+4.5%
(10.3)
(4.6)
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME
(2.0)
2.6
+33.6%
2.7
(0.1)
Margin
(51.8)%
(77.1)%
n.m.
n.m.
-
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(5.5)
0.6
n.m.
0.6
-
Operating income
(7.5)
(2.0)
(72.7)%
(2.1)
(0.1)
Margin
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
HY 2019 Balance Sheet - IFRS 16 BRIDGE
In € million
Dec. 18
Dec. 19
Dec.19
IFRS16
Reported
IAS 17
IFRS 16
Impact
ASSETS
Goodwill
173.0
192.7
192.7
0.0
Intangible assets
156.7
157.5
157.5
0.0
Tangible assets
33.4
34.6
99.2
64.5
Financial assets
21.0
19.8
19.8
0.0
Other non-current assets
39.9
47.3
46.7
0.4
Cash & cash equivalent
81.1
29.1
29.1
0.0
Trade receivables, short term portion
97.3
144.0
144.0
0.0
Other current assets
45.8
118.7
118.7
0.0
Total assets
648.1
743.7
808.6
64.9
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Shareholder equity
199.0
202.2
201.2
(0.9)
Long-term financial debt
185.8
195.7
248.1
52.4
Other non-current liabilities
34.0
42.7
42.7
0.0
Short-term financial debt
3.2
14.0
27.5
13.4
Other current liabilities
226.1
289.1
289.1
0.0
Total equity and liabilities
648.1
743.7
808.6
64.9
A strong leadership
Top market positions on a highly competitive international environment
Thank you for your attention
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
Chief Investment Officer - Head of Investor Relations