Cegedim : Cegedim SRH pleased with the success of its Compliance TPO offering

Three years after its launch, the service is being used by 12 life sciences companies

TPO combines all the IT, HR, and Pharma expertise of the Cegedim Group

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 3, 2019

Cegedim SRH , an innovative provider of HR Cloud and outsourced HR services, is pleased to announce the success of its Transparency Process Outsourcing (TPO) offering. Cegedim SRH works closely with a wide range of pharma, biopharma, animal health, and medical equipment companies of various sizes to customize an offering that streamlines every administrative task involved in managing projects carried out with healthcare professionals, while ensuring regulatory compliance. In just three years, TPO by Cegedim has already attracted 12 health sector companies in France, including MSD, Takeda, Teva, and Theramex.

It is critical for healthcare companies to adhere closely to regulations when hosting healthcare professionals at events or signing contracts. These dealings entered a new era with the passage of Ordinance no. 2017-49 on January 19, 2017, which expands “Anti-Gift” rules and transparency measures to include new categories of professionals and companies. It also increases the penalties for wrongdoing. Procedures are especially complex because they must take into account: The public health code, codes of ethics, industry regulations, and the bylaws of each individual company.

An expert partner for a time-consuming but vital task

In this evolving landscape, the BPO offering from Cegedim SRH , Transparency Process Outsourcing (TPO) , has been a growing hit with French healthcare companies. TPO caters to both large companies and start-ups looking to optimize project management in their dealings with doctors, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals. Cegedim SRH helps these projects run smoothly and ensures that clients comply with all regulations, both leading up to and during events (meeting, board, congress, etc.) and when contracting with professionals (speakers, experts, sponsorships, etc.).

Estelle Coanet, TPO project director at Cegedim SRH, says, “We have a dedicated back office for each client that monitors and verifies regulatory compliance at every stage of a client’s project. This frees up clients to work more nimbly, react more quickly, and anticipate regulatory changes. The success of this offering shows that we are onto something, and that clients value our expertise in life sciences, complex regulatory procedures, and digital communication.”

Clients are pleased with the results

Teva, which employs 450 people in France, has been a TPO by Cegedim client since December 2018.

Céline Asteix, Cross-divisional Regulatory Process Officer in the Operational Excellence Department of Teva Santé France, says, “At a time when we were overhauling our entire system, Cegedim’s personalized attention and expert teams made all the difference. They were proactive and took care of every little detail, which gave us the peace of mind to focus on what we do best.”

Theramex, with its 70 employees in France, also picked TPO by Cegedim , in September 2018.

Véronique Bloquet, Vice President, France, of Theramex, says, “Cegedim doesn’t just install the tools. They are a true partner. They want to understand our company and who is using its products. They helped us staff our teams with qualified personnel and set up working groups with representatives from every part of the company so we can implement simple, effective solutions. Cegedim regularly shared KPIs, and their expertise, enthusiasm—a big plus—and professionalism won us over. That’s the real added value in my eyes.”

